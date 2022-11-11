Read full article on original website
Biden Enlists Xi Jinping to Prevent North Korean Nuclear Test
Biden also met with the leaders of South Korea and Japan on the trip, and the leaders of the three countries vowed a “unified response” to the threat from North Korea. Fears over North Korea’s plans for a nuclear test have been increasing in recent months. There was even a belief that they planned to carry one out prior to last week’s midterm elections in the United States. Though that did not happen, some fear remains.
Between Chinese Overreach and American Overreaction
It’s not too late for China and the United States to achieve some level of mutual understanding and common purpose. China’s international behavior has grown increasingly assertive, but it also appears to be increasingly counterproductive. Beijing’s “wolf warrior” diplomacy, economic coercion, extensive influence operations, and episodic saber-rattling have alarmed and risk alienating many other countries. They have also elevated both resentment and threat perceptions of China, and provided the impetus for collective pushback, especially among U.S. allies and partners.
Xi Jinping’s Power Grab Is a Gift to the United States
The time for U.S. leadership is now. Thanks to Xi’s overreach, international audiences are more receptive than ever. Last month, Chinese leader Xi Jinping won a precedent-breaking third term as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and placed loyalists in every seat of the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, China’s top ruling body. There is now no meaningful check on Xi’s authority, nor any hope that Beijing might return to more pragmatic economic and foreign policies.
MI5 spy chief says Russia, China, Iran top threat list to UK
LONDON (AP) — Britain faces major security threats from the trio of Russia, China and Iran, which all use coercion, intimidation and violence to pursue their interests, the U.K.’s domestic intelligence spy chief said Wednesday. Ken McCallum, director-general of MI5, added to mounting warnings from British authorities about Russia’s aggression and China’s growing assertiveness. He also singled out Iran as a mounting concern, saying U.K authorities have uncovered at least 10 “potential threats” this year to “kidnap or even kill British or U.K.-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime.” He said Iran’s intelligence services “are prepared to take reckless action” against opponents, both on Western soil and by luring people to Iran. Last week, the U.K. government summoned Tehran’s top diplomat in London for a dressing-down, accusing Iran of threatening journalists working in Britain. U.K-based Farsi-language satellite news channel Iran International said British police had warned two of its journalists about “an imminent, credible and significant risk to their lives and those of their families.”
Don’t Give an Inch: Biden and Xi Facedown at Bali
What really came out of this in-person Biden-Xi summit, aside from platitudes and aspirational promises, was that neither president caved to the other on their country’s vital interests. Almost two years into his presidency and only a few days since the U.S. midterm elections, President Joe Biden met with...
UN Resolution Demands Russia Pay War Reparations
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the resolution, calling for additional steps on the part of the international community to hold Russia accountable. The United Nations (UN) approved a resolution on Monday calling for Russia to be held accountable for its conduct in Ukraine. The resolution said Russia must pay reparations for causing widespread damage to Ukraine, sparking anger and condemnation from the Kremlin.
U.S. Warns of Multilateral Response to North Korean Nuclear Test
Tensions between North Korea, South Korea, and the United States have risen steadily throughout 2022. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned on Sunday that the United States, Japan, and South Korea would coordinate their responses to a widely anticipated North Korean nuclear test—a step that Pyongyang has repeatedly warned it would take as tensions on the Korean Peninsula reach a boiling point.
Report: Russian Missile Struck Polish Territory, Killing Two Civilians
Reports of the deadly incident close to the Polish-Ukrainian border followed what Ukrainian officials described as the heaviest Russian missile strikes on Ukraine since the war began. A U.S. official said Russian missiles crossed into Polish territory on Tuesday, killing two people. Two people died after a projectile struck the...
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
WASHINGTON — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the United States intends to keep up its flow of weapons and assistance to Ukraine through the winter. Austin said at the Pentagon on Wednesday the aid will help Kyiv maintain the pressure on Russia after the Kremlin withdrew its forces from the southern city of Kherson, in a major battlefield setback for Moscow. “We’re going to maintain our momentum throughout the winter so that Ukraine can continue to consolidate gains and seize the initiative on the battlefield,” Austin said. He spoke ahead of the seventh Ukraine Contact Group meeting, where NATO and partner nations meet to coordinate security assistance for Kyiv.
Inflation: how to improve official predictions – by asking the public
The eagerly awaited autumn financial statement from UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and chancellor Jeremy Hunt includes a key ingredient: a report from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on the predicted overall effects of the government’s policies on the economy. This is something the Liz Truss government studiously avoided producing, which played a part in triggering the dramatic market reaction to the September 2022 mini-budget.
Victory Lap: Zelenskyy Visits Kherson After Russian Retreat
The liberation of Kherson, seen as a vital Black Sea port and a gateway to Crimea in southern Ukraine, represents perhaps the most significant success by Zelenskyy’s forces since Russia’s full-scale invasion was launched in late February. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday made a surprise visit to...
Could More Nukes Prevent Armageddon in Ukraine?
If NATO will soon have to choose between general war or capitulation, then history will remember that NATO’s voluntary and completely unnecessary weakness helped bring it about. President Joe Biden might be right that the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine will lead to “Armageddon.” Since NATO is...
Welcome: USS Gerald R. Ford Stops in UK for First Deployment
“The United Kingdom is a cherished ally. We are here to work together, strengthen our partnership, and give our Sailors the opportunity to explore this beautiful city.”. The USS Gerald R. Ford—the first of the U.S. Navy’s new class of aircraft carriers—arrived in the United Kingdom for a port visit at Portsmouth.
