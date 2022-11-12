Read full article on original website
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Fulham Premier League
Manchester United travel to Fulham in the Premier League and here you can find my predicted lineup.
AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
SB Nation
Chelsea not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo — reports
Cristiano Ronaldo made himself once again the center of the football world’s attention this weekend, and while the reaction to his interview has been almost universally negative — and rightly so — he remains one of the most famous and marketable athletes in the world, which could always sway some team owner to do something silly. (And he’s probably still capable of scoring the odd goal or two.)
BBC
Monday's gossip: Bellingham, Gundogan, Tielemans, Hazard, Ziyech, Leao, Verratti
Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club will hold talks with 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with several of Europe's top sides, about his future after the 2022 World Cup. (Bild, via Mail) Barcelona, who know it will be difficult to sign 32-year-old Germany...
SB Nation
Manchester City Boss Gives Evidence In Mendy Trial
Manchester City manager has given evidence at Benjamin Mendy’s rape trial, explaining that Mendy was a ‘really good boy,’ but he also didn’t know Mendy’s life. French defender Mendy has been charged with seven counts of rape, one attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six girls, having been cleared of one count of rape in September.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
SB Nation
How Cristiano Ronaldo went from Manchester United hero, to burning the club to the ground
If you thought Russell Wilson was the worst signing in recent memory, well, you obviously haven’t kept tabs on what’s happened with Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United. A once heralded return to Old Trafford has now become the team’s worst nightmare, and it’s worse than you could ever possibly imagine.
FOX Sports
World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modrić still running the show from midfield.
2022 World Cup Group F Preview: Belgium, Croatia Clear Favorites
Two of 2018’s most impressive sides are paired together with a Concacaf upstart and an African foe that changed coaches this past summer.
Report: Inter Milan Are Facing A Dilemma With Romelu Lukaku
Inter Milan are currently facing a huge problem with Romelu Lukaku's injury problems, and could send him back to Chelsea.
SB Nation
Why Are Leicester City Suddenly Good?
Leicester City started the season poorly. How poorly? The defence was the worst in the top four flights of English football. We had amassed a grand total of 1 point from the first 7 matches, Somehow, Brendan Rodgers wasn’t sacked, but there was no lack of voices calling for it. Things were bad enough that people were writing what amounted to eulogies for a club that had been held up as the model for other clubs until recently.
SB Nation
Four Everton players headed to the World Cup
Four Everton standouts will be making the trip to Qatar in search of World Cup glory. The four players who Frank Lampard will be without for the next several weeks are Jordan Pickford (England), Conor Coady (England), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal), and Amadou Onana (Belgium). We take a look at how these four players fit in with their respective sides and if a trophy is on their horizon.
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
Eighteen-year-old Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho was Manchester United's hero as he scored his first Premier League goal to give United a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham. United were fortunate to get the three points after ex-Red Dan James looked to have earned the London side a well-deserved draw before...
Watch: Christian Eriksen Scores First Manchester United Goal v Fulham
Christian Eriksen has scored his first Manchester United goal and has given his side the lead against Fulham.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Christopher Nkunku out of France squad with leg injury
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. France forward Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the...
Victor Osimhen Is On Manchester United's Radar
Victor Osimhen is on Manchester United's radar. You can read more below about the story.
SB Nation
Mason Mount promises Chelsea will be at a ‘higher level’ after the World Cup
We’re a little over one-third of the way through the 2022-23 Premier League season, and Chelsea are down to eighth place. Not exactly where we want to be. Far from it. It’s our lowest position in table after 14 games since the Season That Must Not Be Named, when we were 14th at this point (and would drop lower still before turning things slightly around to finish 10th under interim management). Only bottom of the table Wolves have collected fewer points from their last five games (1) than our two (2).
Bruno Fernandes Thinks Alejandro Garnacho Can Go All The Way
Bruno Fernandes thinks Alejandro Garnacho can go all the way in his career. You can read more below.
FSG Sale Price Revealed For Liverpool Football Club Amid Links To Mukesh Ambani And Steve Ballmer
One of the best business decisions FSG and John Henry could have ever made was to buy Liverpool Football Club, taking advantage of the demise under the ownership of George Gillett and Tom Hicks. £300m for a club of the size of Liverpool was a bargain and always had the...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Roberto Firmino Contract Talks “Progressing Well”
When Darwin Nuñez signed for Liverpool last summer and with Roberto Firmino heading into the final year of his contract, many assumed that it signalled that the Brazilian fan favourite would be moving on from the club in the summer of 2023. So far this season, though, Firmino has...
