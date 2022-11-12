Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
College Basketball World Can't Believe Louisville's Latest Upset Loss
The Louisville Cardinals are 0-3 to start the 2022-23 season. The Kenny Payne-led squad dropped yet another upset loss on Tuesday night, falling to App State at home. After overcoming a 17-point first-half lead for the Mountaineers, the Cardinals lost in crushing fashion. The team fell 60-61 after a game-winning layup for El Ellis was waived off upon review.
The Mess at Louisville, Champions Classic Keys and More
Plus, one big question facing Gonzaga and more observations from college basketball’s opening week.
Kentucky-Louisville Set For Midday Clash in Lexington
Kickoff times have been released for the final week of the regular season in the SEC: The 2022 edition of the Governor's Cup between Kentucky and Louisville will take place at 3 p.m. EST on Nov. 26, airing on the SEC Network. It will be the second midday kickoff for the Wildcats this season, ...
stateoflouisville.com
Amid a rebuild, there’s one thing Louisville basketball fans will not accept in 2022-23
Louisville basketball is off to a historically bad start in 2022. While fans can quickly turn a blind eye to a poor start, a certain intensity and effort will always be expected. The expectations heading into new Louisville basketball head coach Kenny Payne’s first season were at an all-time low....
Five-Star Guard D.J. Wagner Commits to Kentucky
The senior will play for his father’s former coach, John Calipari, next season.
wdrb.com
Top prep standout D.J. Wagner, grandson of Louisville great Milt Wagner, picks Kentucky
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players. Authorities said a University of Virginia student and former member of the school’s football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip. The shooting set off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. Students who were told to shelter in place beginning late Sunday described terrifying hours in hiding. While police searched for the gunman through the night, students sought safety in closets, dorm rooms, libraries and apartments. They listened to police scanners and tried to remember everything they were taught as children during active-shooter drills. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.
Louisville Survives Belmont Upset Bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 25 points, Payton Verhulst had a steal and the game-clinching free throws with 2.2 seconds left and No. 7 Louisville escaped Belmont with a 75-70 win on Sunday night. The Cardinals scored the last four points of the game from the...
Former Ohio State Basketball Star Dead At 52
A former Ohio State men's basketball star has passed away. Ohio State announced on Monday that former team captain Jamaal Brown has died at the age of 52. The Buckeyes paid tribute to Brown on Monday. "Ohio State men’s basketball is saddened by the news that former captain Jamaal Brown...
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
Murray Ledger & Times
Whitaker inks National Letter with Bellarmine
MURRAY — Family, friends, coaches and teammates surrounded Murray High senior guard Grant Whitaker Friday in a crowded Taylor Gymnasium as he signed his national letter of intent to play college basketball for the Bellarmine University Knights in Louisville next year. Whitaker ultimately decided on playing for the Knights...
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
WBKO
KSP responds to jail riot
Rare Babe Ruth glove, other baseball memorabilia up for auction in Louisville. The items will be previewed at Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory on Saturday and Sunday. Med Center Health Foundation hosts Charity Ball for their "Community Clinic" and "Dental Clinic"
WLKY.com
Record November snowfall across Louisville region
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early-season wintry system brought anywhere between a dusting to 3 inches of snow across the Louisville region on Saturday. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport officially received 1.2" of snow, which broke the old daily record snowfall total of 0.3" set back in 2013. The average first inch of snow in Louisville usually doesn't occur until December 26, so this was definitely an earlier-than-normal snowfall.
wdrb.com
Louisville teen rap group focused on social justice issues hopes to catch Jack Harlow's attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Real Young Prodigys is hoping to catch Jack Harlow's attention before his upcoming Louisville performance. "We're from the Ville he's from the Ville. It makes sense," member D'Angelia McMillian said. The Louisville teenagers are hoping to get some time on stage with Harlow to raise...
Louisville leader Sadiqa Reynolds announces her new role
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's own Sadiqa Reynolds, who led the way for Black people and women in the Commonwealth, will continue her work for a New York-based organization. Reynolds last served as President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, where she was the first woman to hold this title in the nonprofit's 100-year history.
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
WLKY.com
Louisville Pizza Week returns with several restaurants featuring $9 signature pies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville pizza lovers have something to celebrate this week as Louisville Pizza Week returns. From Nov. 14 to 20, participating pizza restaurants will be baking up a signature pie for which they will only charge $9. It is billed as a way for people in the...
wdrb.com
Local restaurants awaiting return of popular Louisville Pizza Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are already baking for the return of Louisville Pizza Week. Louisville Pizza Week starts Monday, a seven-day tribute to signature pies, secret specialties and all types of slices. More than a dozen restaurants have joined together to offer $9 pizzas. "The hot honey pepperoni pizza...
wdrb.com
Banking group sues Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron over 'ESG' investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky’s banking industry claims Attorney General Daniel Cameron is overstepping his authority by investigating banks’ so-called “ESG” practices, such as commitments to combat climate change. The Kentucky Bankers Association earlier this month sued Cameron, alleging the Republican Attorney General displayed “amazing...
