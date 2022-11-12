Winter weather advisory NW of here tonight. High of 44 and low of 24 today. No rain or snow today. Terre Haute right now is cool and an East wind. Temps are cool. Water vapor satellite has our next system SW of here and moving this way. Satellite has more clouds west of here and moving this way. All clear on radar. Rain / snow moves in later overnightand leaves by Tuesday afternoon. Mostly dry after that for a few days. Temps will stay cold for several more days. Tonight, rain / snow late. Rain / snow for Tuesday and 40. Dry and cold for the next several days.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO