Keith Levene Cause Of Death Tragic: The Clash Co-Founder, PIL Guitarist Dead at 65

Keith Levene was one of the most prominent figures in the rock genre. He was a founding member of the iconic rock band The Clash and later the guitarist of Public Image Ltd. Unsurprisingly, the lifestyle that came with the band life might have cost him his life in the long run. According to reports, the guitarist died of liver cancer on Nov. 11.
Rapper BoB Now 2022: Age, Biography, Birthday, Net Worth, Discography

Do you remember the rapper behind the famous 2010 hit "Nothin' On You" with Bruno Mars?. Since his huge success in the past decade, fans have been wondering where he is now. Born Bobby Ray Simmons Jr. in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, BoB is one of the biggest rappers and music producers in 2009.
Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice Honored by Son Destined to Follow Her Footsteps

Cruz Beckham displayed his retro style on Instagram on Sunday by wearing a T-shirt featuring his mother Victoria underneath a double denim ensemble. What a way to pay a tribute to one of the most well-loved Spice Girls member, right?. The 17-year-old son of David and Victoria posed for a...
Aaron Carter Death: Memoir Release Date Delayed, Here's Why

After reports that Aaron Carter's memoir will be pushing through, the publisher of the late popstar's book has now postponed the release date following the backlash it has amounted to recently. It was reported that right before he passed away, Carter was working on his own memoir. Shortly after his...
Stormzy Trends Online After Viral Taylor Swift Pic and Social Media Totally Relates

Stormzy is proof that even celebrities can be starstruck by other celebrities. On Sunday, the 29-year-old rapper attended the MTV Europe Music awards, where Taylor Swift won four awards. The "Midnights" hitmaker took home awards for Best Artist, Best Video, and Best Pop. She also took home the award for...
Britney Spears to Join Possible 'The X-Factor' Revival? Simon Cowell Says Please!

Simon Cowell has requested Britney Spears to collaborate with him again ten years after they both served on the American version of "The X Factor's" judging panel. If the show is revived, will Britney Spears be back? Cowell certainly hopes so!. The music mogul, 63, has publicly urged pop singer...
Julia Michaels New Album 2022: Singer Apologizes to Self Right on Her Birthday [Listen]

Julia Michaels has offered "a piece of my heart" with her new single "Sorry To Me Too," which has been eagerly anticipated. This is the star's first solo release of the year, following "Only One" from 2021. Michaels debuted the tune on Instagram, telling fans that "right before my birthday" seemed like a wonderful moment to share a piece of her heart with the fans. She thanked those who have already shared excerpts and made videos.
Roberta Flack CANNOT Sing Anymore: Crooner Reveals Devastating Health Diagnosis to Fans

"Killing Me Softly With His Song" hitmaker Roberta Flack delivered devastating news about her singing career. Even in her 80s, Flack still wowed fans with her unmatched vocal skills. However, she recently disclosed that she would not be able to sing anymore. Flack's representative, manager Suzanne Koga, confirmed her current...
Britney Spears New Song With Elton John Can Continue Under One Condition

Ever since Britney Spears had been released from her very controversial conservatorship, her avid fans had been asking and waiting patiently for new music, and possibly a new album from the pop star. The closest thing they got to new music was the collaboration with Elton John earlier this year...

