Julia Michaels has offered "a piece of my heart" with her new single "Sorry To Me Too," which has been eagerly anticipated. This is the star's first solo release of the year, following "Only One" from 2021. Michaels debuted the tune on Instagram, telling fans that "right before my birthday" seemed like a wonderful moment to share a piece of her heart with the fans. She thanked those who have already shared excerpts and made videos.

