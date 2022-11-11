Read full article on original website
Keith Levene Cause Of Death Tragic: The Clash Co-Founder, PIL Guitarist Dead at 65
Keith Levene was one of the most prominent figures in the rock genre. He was a founding member of the iconic rock band The Clash and later the guitarist of Public Image Ltd. Unsurprisingly, the lifestyle that came with the band life might have cost him his life in the long run. According to reports, the guitarist died of liver cancer on Nov. 11.
Rapper BoB Now 2022: Age, Biography, Birthday, Net Worth, Discography
Do you remember the rapper behind the famous 2010 hit "Nothin' On You" with Bruno Mars?. Since his huge success in the past decade, fans have been wondering where he is now. Born Bobby Ray Simmons Jr. in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, BoB is one of the biggest rappers and music producers in 2009.
Travis Barker Now 2022: Age, Net Worth + How Kourtney Kardashian 'Caused' Singer's Hiatus From Music
Travis Barker rose to prominence as the drummer of the iconic rock band Blink-182, however, these days he's been gracing headlines due to his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian-much to the fans' dismay. The musician just turned 47 years old, and there are still speculations on whether he plans to return...
Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice Honored by Son Destined to Follow Her Footsteps
Cruz Beckham displayed his retro style on Instagram on Sunday by wearing a T-shirt featuring his mother Victoria underneath a double denim ensemble. What a way to pay a tribute to one of the most well-loved Spice Girls member, right?. The 17-year-old son of David and Victoria posed for a...
Bruce Springsteen 'Thunder Road' Lyrics Finally Addressed: Is It Waves or Sways?
For a long time, Bruce Springsteen fans have been in a wild debate on what actually one of the words of his lyrics actually is. For some, it sounded like a different word compared to the official one on the internet. To finally settle the age-old question of the "Thunder...
The Weeknd Teaches New Fans How To Listen To 'Trilogy', Before Hinting He'll Remove It Altogether
Artists take their creations very seriously, including how fans consume their media and The Weeknd is no different. The singer took to social media to tell fans exactly how "Trilogy" was meant to be listened to. "If y'all wanna hear the trilogy how it's supposed to be listened to ......
Aaron Carter Death: Memoir Release Date Delayed, Here's Why
After reports that Aaron Carter's memoir will be pushing through, the publisher of the late popstar's book has now postponed the release date following the backlash it has amounted to recently. It was reported that right before he passed away, Carter was working on his own memoir. Shortly after his...
Blur New Music: Alex James Unsure of Band’s Next Move Ahead of Wembley Stadium Gig in 2023
Blur will be reuniting at one of the biggest concerts of their career next year and many fans are still waiting for the possible announcement of a new album. However, in a recent interview, bassist Alex James appears to be unsure of the band's future. Speaking to BBC 6Music's Steve...
Stormzy Trends Online After Viral Taylor Swift Pic and Social Media Totally Relates
Stormzy is proof that even celebrities can be starstruck by other celebrities. On Sunday, the 29-year-old rapper attended the MTV Europe Music awards, where Taylor Swift won four awards. The "Midnights" hitmaker took home awards for Best Artist, Best Video, and Best Pop. She also took home the award for...
Britney Spears to Join Possible 'The X-Factor' Revival? Simon Cowell Says Please!
Simon Cowell has requested Britney Spears to collaborate with him again ten years after they both served on the American version of "The X Factor's" judging panel. If the show is revived, will Britney Spears be back? Cowell certainly hopes so!. The music mogul, 63, has publicly urged pop singer...
Louis Tomlinson Breaks His Arm Post-Show, Singer Reschedules Album Signing
Louis Tomlinson just released his second studio album, "Faith in the Future," and is already gearing up to go on tour with it, however, the singer broke his arm, which poses as a roadblock. Tomlinson took to social media to share the unfortunate news of his injury, "Thank you to...
Quavo Reveals Takeoff Was The Genius Behind Migos In Touching Tribute
Quavo had a lot to say and share about Takeoff, but instead of focusing on his death, he focused on Takeoff's life, and how his passion led them to become one of the most prominent trios in hip-hop music. Takeoff's uncle, Quavo, took to Instagram and shared some stories of...
Julia Michaels New Album 2022: Singer Apologizes to Self Right on Her Birthday [Listen]
Julia Michaels has offered "a piece of my heart" with her new single "Sorry To Me Too," which has been eagerly anticipated. This is the star's first solo release of the year, following "Only One" from 2021. Michaels debuted the tune on Instagram, telling fans that "right before my birthday" seemed like a wonderful moment to share a piece of her heart with the fans. She thanked those who have already shared excerpts and made videos.
Panic! At The Disco Tour 2022: 'Viva Las Vengeance' Tour Goes Digital, Tickets, Dates, and More [DETAILS]
Panic! At The Disco is currently on the road for their "Viva Las Vengeance" tour, however, many fans have expressed their disappointment that their countries were not included in the stops. So the pop-rock band came up with a crafty solution to include international fans all over the world by...
Elton John Farewell Tour Lineup: Singer to Feature Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, and More!
Elton John would be ending the North American leg of his million-dollar-generating concert called "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour" and he tapped some of his most popular musician friends to help him close the show with a bang. According to Billboard, the legendary singer would wrap up his...
Roberta Flack CANNOT Sing Anymore: Crooner Reveals Devastating Health Diagnosis to Fans
"Killing Me Softly With His Song" hitmaker Roberta Flack delivered devastating news about her singing career. Even in her 80s, Flack still wowed fans with her unmatched vocal skills. However, she recently disclosed that she would not be able to sing anymore. Flack's representative, manager Suzanne Koga, confirmed her current...
Nas Net Worth 2022: Rapper’s Fortune at the Time of Home Robbery Explored
Nas made headlines recently not just because of the release of his latest album "King's Disease III," but also due to the home robbery that happened while he was celebrating his new project. The big question is how much his net worth was at the time of the incident. According...
Britney Spears New Song With Elton John Can Continue Under One Condition
Ever since Britney Spears had been released from her very controversial conservatorship, her avid fans had been asking and waiting patiently for new music, and possibly a new album from the pop star. The closest thing they got to new music was the collaboration with Elton John earlier this year...
