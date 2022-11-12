Read full article on original website
Playoff Football Primer: Spartans host unbeaten Hartselle
The Spartans storm the field during a football game between Mountain Brook and Gadsden City at Titan Stadium on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Gadsden, Ala. Photo by Shawn Bowles. The stakes continue to rise, as the Class 6A quarterfinals and 7A semifinals are here. Another playoff episode of the...
Alabama at South Alabama Preview
The Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to Mobile Tuesday night for a matchup against South Alabama, its first road game of the season. Alabama (2-0) is off to a fast start with wins against likely NCAA Tournament teams Longwood and Liberty last week and have been ranked eighteenth in the latest AP poll.
Vote for Huntsville HS football player of the week for Round 2
Check out this week’s nominees for the Huntsville area football player of the week and vote in the fan poll below. Coaches and statisticians can submit game reports to preps@al.com on game night to have a player nominated. Voting is open until Wednesday morning. The winner will be announced...
Alabama Signee Honored With Billboard in Hometown
The Alabama women's basketball team signed Essence Cody, arguably one of the best players in the 2023 class, last week. The Valdosta, Ga. native was honored by her hometown with a billboard, celebrating her signing with the Crimson Tide. Cody's current high school head coach, E.A. Wilcox, made a post on social media highlighting this.
Bo Scarbrough on Bama Issues on the Gridiron
Bo Scarbrough is a two time college football national championship and also a member of the inaugural team to win a USFL title, so he knows something about winning and what it takes. So when he spoke about some of the things he has seen lacking in this years Alabama 8-and-2 team people listen.
Mark Sears is Making an Early Impact For the Tide
Alabama basketball's season is underway and the Tide are off to a hot start. Freshmen Brandon Miller, Jaden Bradley, and Rylan Griffin have made big contributions so far for Alabama. Transfer Mark Sears is also showing out and proving where he was one of the top transfers in the portal...
Alabama Dominates Opening Round of NCAA Tournament
Alabama kicked off the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night by defeating the Jackson State Tigers 9-0. It was an all-around effort by the Crimson Tide. The team prioritized its passing and made sure everyone got in on the action. The defense was able to complete another shutout.
Three Hartselle athletes sign college scholarships
Three Hartselle athletes signed college scholarships this past week. Golfers Jinger Heath and Tristan Wisener along with softball player Aly Putnam made it official with their signatures. Aly Putnam. Putnam signed with the Marion Military Institute softball program led by coach Jeff Benson, the 2022 ACCC North Coach of the...
Florence, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Florence. The Lexington High School basketball team will have a game with Wilson High School on November 14, 2022, 13:30:00. The Lauderdale County High School basketball team will have a game with Central High School - Florence on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Huntsville, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The St. John Paul II Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Westminster Christian Academy on November 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama
Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
15 Free Things to Do in Huntsville, AL
Home to more than 200,000 people as of the 2020 census, Huntsville is the most populous city in the state of Alabama. Also known as the Rocket City, it's the county seat of Madison County and is also part of the counties Limestone and Morgan. One of the early settlers,...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
Multiple vehicles involved in wreck on Memorial Pkwy. near Drake Avenue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck on South Memorial Parkway near Drake Avenue on Monday evening. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. This story will be updated once further information is released.
Turbo Coffee: Huntsville’s newest spot for coffee
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What used to house Huntsville’s largest cotton mill is now home to some of the area’s best restaurants and hang out spots — including Turbo Coffee. In 2015, the coffee shop started with humble beginnings in the back of Greasy Hands...
Fatal wreck on Hwy. 91
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 has left at least one person dead, confirmed Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The roadway remains closed at this time. The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Kilpatrick is still on the scene. There is no information available at this time about the status of others in the vehicle. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified. According to ALEA, Kristin E. Masterski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville. Masterski’s 2021 Ford Explorer collided...
Superintendent finalists interviewed for vacant position
The Hartselle school board interviewed all six finalists for the vacant superintendent position this past week, and it began the process with Arab City Superintendent Johnny Berry, a former principal at Decatur High, and Florence Middle School Principal Kevin Wieseman, a former principal at Huntsville’s Lee High School. During...
