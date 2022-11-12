Read full article on original website
Bethel Hills Event Venue Taking Reservations
The Bethel Hills Event Venue is open and taking holiday reservations for your parties and family gatherings. Bethel Hills Event Venue sits on 123 acres and has a spectacular view of the property. The Venue has two banquet rooms. The large or upper room accommodates up to 80, and the smaller lower room accommodates up to 40 people. There is also a full commercial kitchen available for rent with the banquet rooms, or just the kitchen can be rented.
Ribbon Cutting at Aisling Med Spa in New Melle
On Thursday, October 20, Aisling Med Spa held a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting at their new location, 30 W Hwy D, Suite 201, in the New Melle Town Square. The New Melle Chamber of Commerce joined Lauren Tripp, MSN, FNP-C, owner of Aisling Med Spa, for a ribbon cutting to celebrate her Grand Opening, along with her family, friends and clients.
Homeless & Essential Outreach Event on Tuesday in Jefferson County
Young female volunteer passing clothes to child while both sitting by tent in migrants camp. (Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department in partnership with various organizations around the county is hosting a Homeless & Essential Needs Outreach event on Tuesday afternoon. The event will be held at Grace Life...
Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence
Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
Botanica Has Closed in Wildwood
The restaurant, from the owners of Six Mile Bridge Beer, served its last guests this past Sunday
Domino’s pizzas are 50% off until November 20
"November is U.S. National Gratitude Month and Domino's wants to say thank you to its customers by giving them a great deal on the pizza they love."
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
Listing the Lou: A villa listing in Ballwin is the perfect home for empty nesters
ST. LOUIS — Baby Boomers are flooding the housing market right now but finding the perfect space isn't easy. We recently met up with Sarah Francois of Keller Williams Realty to check a new villa listing at in Ballwin, the perfect listing for empty nesters looking to downsize. Located...
Restaurant owner Fitter buys Case and Bucks
The Case and Bucks restaurant and bar in Barnhart has a new owner. Jeff Fitter, 51, of Imperial now owns the business, 7095 Metropolitan Blvd., as well as the Case and Bucks food truck, taking them over on Sept. 1. Fitter already owned Super Smokers BBQ in Eureka and Super...
“Best of Augusta” Kids’ Photo Contest Winners
Kids, kids, and more aspiring kid photographers! Fascinating photos, all from the kids’ point of view! There were over 30 entries this year, and the competition was fierce. The judges had to make some tough choices. Thank you to all who submitted photos for the contest. The winners of the 2022 Kids’ “Best of Augusta” Photo Contest are First place: “Sunset in the Bottoms” by Nick B. of Augusta, MO, Second place: “Sad Little Window” by Kyra F. of Augusta, MO and Third place: “Waterfall” by Cienna D. of Augusta, MO.
Augusta Museum Receives New Shutters
The Augusta Museum received a generous gift, new handmade shutters thanks to Joe and Lynn Buchheit. They look great! Watch for more and exciting things to come this spring. For more information about the Augusta Museum, visit www.augustamomuseum.com.
Photos of dogs seeing snow for the first time
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The first snow of the season fell in many areas around St. Louis, especially in Jefferson County, Missouri, and downstate Illinois. This meant that many pets were seeing snow for the first time! 5 On Your Side viewers flooded our social media feeds and texting line with photos of their furry companions cautiously or furiously checking out the snow.
Must-see holiday light displays in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – The holiday season is officially here, and over the next two months, there will be several chances to view seasonal sights. Here’s a list of holiday light displays in the St. Louis area. Brewery Lights At Anheuser-Busch. 37th annual event hosts 10-minute dazzling light shows...
Family-owned bakery known for “best desserts in Missouri”
From gooey butter cake to New York cheesecake, the Missouri Baking Company has you sweet tooth fix. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Many people may agree that old-fashioned bakeries make some of the best desserts around. With original, secret family recipes that often go back several generations, food critics says there’s just no substitute. The website, “Only In Your State” (which features little known attractions and “the best of” from all 50 states), claims Missouri Baking Company, “makes some of the very best desserts in Missouri.” The third generation, family-owned business was also named, “one of the country’s best bakeries” by the Daily Meal. The food and beverage website ranked Missouri Baking Company number 39 out of the more than 1,400 bakeries considered.
Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish
ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
Time Travel to a St. Louis Burger Place, Same as it Was in 1957
For many people, there are few things in life more satisfying than a good burger. If you are of the opinion that they "don't make them like they used to", you can time travel to a burger place in St. Louis that truly hasn't changed since they started way back in 1957.
Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis
St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
Why was there a snowy surprise this Saturday morning?
Some woke up this morning to the surprise of snow on the ground.
Car stolen from Festus-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of car from outside a home in the 2100 block of Horine Road north of Festus. The 2016 Ford Fiesta was valued at about $8,000, authorities reported. The victim said she had left the keys inside the car and the...
Missouri Sheriff Is Latest Law Enforcement Official Busted for Boozing
The sheriff was found in the Arby's drive-thru with an open container, reports say
