The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 volleyball quarterfinal between Birmingham Marian and Clarkston
Birmingham Marian defeated Clarkston, 15-25, 25-21, 15-25, 29-27, 15-8, in a Division 1 quarterfinal match at St. Clair County Community College on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, advancing to the D1 state semifinals with the win.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 volleyball quarterfinal between Berkley and Northville
The Berkley Bears were defeated in straight sets by Northville (25-13, 25-12, 25-14) in the Division 1 quarterfinal played on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Royal Oak Middle School. The Mustangs advance to play Saline in Thursday’s semifinal.
The Oakland Press
Marian finds a way past Clarkston in five-set D1 quarterfinal to keep title defense alive
PORT HURON — Tuesday night’s Division 1 quarterfinal will be a match that no player from Clarkston or Birmingham Marian is likely to ever forget. In a five-set thriller, No. 1 Marian prevailed over No. 4 Clarkston, but the match was left with a “what could have been moment” that was hard to overlook and hard for the Wolves to overcome.
The Oakland Press
Eight Oakland County football coaches earn all-region honors from MHSFCA
Eight Oakland County football mentors were lauded with all-region coach of the year honors from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. Novi’s Jim Sparks, Troy’s Chris Frasier, Clarkston’s Justin Pintar and Rochester Adams’ Tony Patritto were all honored in Division 1. In Division 2, Birmingham...
The Oakland Press
Oxford’s Line, Myre lead all-Oakland Activities Association football teams for 2022
The Oakland Activities Association recently released its all-conference football lists for the 2022 season. By vote of the coaches, the 2022 OAA Coach of the Year award went to Oxford’s Zach Line, with Oxford’s Tate Myre named OAA Player of the Year. Coaches of the Year:. Red Division:...
The Oakland Press
Berkley’s historic run done ends with quarterfinal loss to No. 2 Northville
ROYAL OAK — The Berkley Bears’ Cinderella run came to an abrupt halt in the Division 1 Quarterfinals against second-ranked Northville who cruised to a straight set win 25-13, 25-12, and 25-14. Northville had a big deciding run in each set. In the first two sets, those runs came early. The Mustangs opened the match with a 9-0 run, and had an 11-0 run in the second set to turn a 5-3 set into a 16-3 rout. Berkley had a run of their own late in the second set, reeling off five points late to close from 24-7 to 24-12 before succumbing in the second set.
The Oakland Press
Shrine runs into same quarterfinal roadblock, falling in straight sets to No. 8 Cass City
BURTON — The third time was not the charm. The roadblock remains the same. For the third straight season, Royal Oak Shrine’s postseason trip has taken them to the quarterfinals in Genesee County, only to have them make the return trip back down I-75 after a season-ending loss.
The Oakland Press
Holiday parades and tree lighting events happening in the Oakland County area
Upcoming lighted parades and tree lighting events and festivals kick off the holidays. Clarkston/Independence Twp. • Clarkston Holiday Lights Parade “Gingerbread All The Way”: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, starting at Renaissance High School Community Education Building, 6558 Waldon Road, Clarkston, proceeding to Main St., ending at Calvary Lutheran Church, 6805 Bluegrass Drive, www.teamrush27.net/community/holiday-lights-parade.
The Oakland Press
Oxford schools to close for shooting anniversary
All Oxford district schools will be closed on Nov. 30 to honor the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and injured one teacher and six other students. The district announced their decision in October to close the schools for what will be known...
The Oakland Press
Fatal crash, OU lockdown linked to series of incidents
A series of events that started with a shootout at a car lot in Genesee County ended after a high-speed police chase on I-75, two traffic crashes, one of them fatal, and a lockdown at Oakland University Monday morning. Other than the man who died in the crash, no one...
The Oakland Press
GRiZMAS 2022 announces 12 days of events
A metro area holiday tradition continues next month as homegrown electronic music star GRiZ brings his 12 Days of GRiZMAS festival back for a ninth year. The Southfield native and Birmingham Groves alumnus (real name Grant Kwiecinski) has a dozen events planned from Nov. 29, when he opens the GRiZMAS Workshop store in downton Detroit’s Capitol Park through a pair of concerts Dec. 9-10 at Masonic Temple. In between will be a variety of activities, including a Charity Jam at El Club, ice and roller skating nights, yoga and what’s billed as a Mystery Part on Dec. 2.
The Oakland Press
Holly and Keego Harbor reject public safety millages
Six municipalities had various public safety, fire and infrastructure millage proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot. Voters approved proposals in the townships of Bloomfield, Independence, Lyon and Oakland. Two proposals in Keego Harbor and the Village of Holly were rejected and could lead to future cuts if alternative funding is not found.
The Oakland Press
Auburn Hills police look for tips after early morning fatal crash
Auburn Hills police are looking for help from the public after a fatal crash on southbound I-75 near Joslyn Road at 4 a.m. Monday. Police and firefighters called to the scene found a 2022 Ford Mustang after it crashed and burned on the southbound exit ramp from southbound I-75 to Joslyn Road.
The Oakland Press
Oakland schools expanding preschool program
Oakland schools are now enrolling in its free Great Start Readiness Program. The statewide program serves children of families who meet income guidelines or other qualifying factors. Families with children who turn 4 years old by Dec. 1, 2022 and earning up to $83,500 a year are eligible to apply....
The Oakland Press
Name change underway at former Beaumont Health hospitals
Patients, staff and visitors at the former Beaumont Health hospitals and other facilities will soon see new signs bearing a bright blue and green logo with the health care group’s new name, Corewell Health. Marketing materials and advertising with the new name will be released next year. A complete...
The Oakland Press
Bouchard: School threats a crime
County Sheriff Mike Bouchard took to social media Monday afternoon after another round of school threats. Over three tweets, he urged students to understand that not only will all reports of any school threat be taken seriously, students could face legal charges if caught making threats. He also shared the message on Facebook.
The Oakland Press
Troy Library delivering materials to homebound
The Troy Public Library will deliver materials to seniors, new parents, new Americans, and patrons experiencing illness or injury. Every three weeks, librarians will deliver a collection of materials –– from books, music, puzzles, board games, and beyond –– right to your door. When you’re finished, library staff will pick them up.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: 2 women in stolen U-Haul van caught stealing items worth $1,320 at Meijer; police arrest Royal Oak woman in hit-and-run
Two women shoplifters at Meijer fail to make getaway in stolen U-Haul van. Two Detroit women loaded up their shopping carts with $1,320 worth of liquor, pans, a trash container, air fryer and other items they tried to steal, but were caught before they could make their getaway in a stolen U-Haul van.
The Oakland Press
Drug Take Back Day hauls in nearly 63K pounds of unwanted meds from Michigan, 2 other regions
A successful haul of unneeded prescription medication during last month’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is being reported by the Drug Enforcement Agency. For the Oct. 29, 2022 event, 62,942 pounds of drugs were dropped off at 585 sites across Michigan, Ohio and northern Kentucky, according to the DEA’s Detroit Division. More than 390 communities and law enforcement groups in the region participated in the event, held twice a year since 2010. Since the inception of the nationwide Drug Take Back Day, nearly 17 million pounds are unneeded and unwanted drugs have been collected nationwide at the bi-annual events, the DEA said, with 647,000 pounds of drugs turned in throughout the United States at the one held late last month.
The Oakland Press
Berkley High School to discourage vaping with detectors in restrooms
With teen use of nicotine vaping up nationwide, Berkley High School is getting ready to install special sensors in restrooms that can detect when students use the devices. High School Principal Andrew Meloche in a letter to parents this week said every restroom in the school will be outfitted with a vape sensor.
