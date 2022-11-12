ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi high school football playoff brackets 2022: Full MHSAA quarterfinal schedule

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
The Mississippi high school football playoffs have reached the state quarterfinals for the 2022 season. Here is the schedule for MHSAA games played on Nov. 18.

Class 6A

Clinton (7-4) at Starkville (8-3)

Madison Central (8-3) at Tupelo (12-0)

Warren Central (10-1) at Brandon (10-1)

Oak Grove (10-2) at Ocean Springs (11-0)

Class 5A

Neshoba Central (8-3) at West Point (8-3)

Callaway (8-3) at Vicksburg (8-2)

Gautier(9-2) at Vancleave (8-3)

West Jones (8-3) at Picayune (12-0)

UPSET ALERT6 Mississippi high school football playoff games we have on upset alert this week

SUPER 25Mississippi high school football Super 25 rankings entering Nov. 11

Class 4A

Quitman (6-5) at Mendenhall (11-1)

Stone (8-2) at Poplarville (11-1)

Houston (11-1) at Itawamba AHS (12-0)

Caledonia (6-6) at Louisville (11-1)

Class 3A

Wesson (6-4) at Raleigh (11-1)

Magee (8-3) at Hazlehurst (11-1)

Kossuth (10-2) at Noxubee County (8-4)

Winona (10-1) at Amory (10-1)

NEW CLASSIFICATIONSMississippi high school football's biggest changes for 2023 with MHSAA classification set, 7th class added

MHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPSHere's our picks to win the MHSAA football state championships in 2022

Class 2A

Philadelphia at Scott Central (10-2)

Velma Jackson (7-4) at Lake (7-4)

Eupora (10-2) at North Side (9-2)

Choctaw County (6-5) at Charleston (9-3)

Class 1A

Simmons (10-1) at Biggersville (11-0)

South Delta (9-3) at McEvans (11-1)

Taylorsville (8-4) at Hamilton (12-0)

West Lowndes (8-3) at Bay Springs (11-1)

Comments / 0

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has ultimate respect for Alcorn coach Fred McNair despite rivalry

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders and former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair's lives crossed, either on the playing field in the NFL or because of shared camaraderie of being in the NFL.  A year separated the two from being teammates. Sanders came out of retirement to play his last two NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2004-05), finishing with five interceptions.  ...
The West Union Attendance Center basketball team will have a game with North Pontotoc High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
