Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Police pay woman £40,000 after using unlawful force
A woman has been paid £40,000 compensation by a police force after two officers trespassed in her home and unlawfully arrested her. Nottinghamshire Police has admitted that the officers used unlawful force against the woman and "committed batteries". One of the officers was dismissed for gross misconduct but got...
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Mother found baby with blood on face, jury told
A mother found her baby son with blood on his face making "horrendous" sounds the evening before his death, the trial of nurse Lucy Letby has heard. It is alleged Ms Letby injected air into the bloodstream of the baby, known as Child E, while at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
Mohammed El Zubaidy may face fifth jail term over abduction
A man who abducted his children seven years ago could be jailed for a fifth time. Tanya Borg's daughters were taken from Pewsey in Wiltshire to Libya by their father Mohammed El Zubaidy in 2015. Ms Borg has been fighting a lengthy legal battle to get her daughters back ever...
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
BBC
Aberdare: Assault-accused teacher had no autism experience, court told
A teacher accused of taking a severely autistic boy's ear defenders away has told a court he frequently went without them at school. Laura Murphy, from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf said she had seen other staff members remove the boy's ear defenders. Ms Murphy, 33, and teaching assistant Mandy Hodges,...
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Toddler's mould death unacceptable, says Michael Gove
The death of a toddler after he faced months of living with mould in his home is an "unacceptable tragedy", Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said. Awaab Ishak, two, died of a respiratory condition caused by exposure to the mould in his flat, a coroner ruled. Awaab's father repeatedly raised...
BBC
Driver arrested after woman, 84, killed in Morecambe
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after an elderly woman was struck and killed in Lancashire. The 84-year-old was hit by an Audi Quattro A4 in Longton Drive, Morecambe, at 21:15 GMT on Monday, police said. The driver, a 32-year-old man from neighbouring...
BBC
Man knew rules before felling trees, appeal hears
A man who was convicted of felling more than two thousand trees had been warned he was breaking the rules on multiple occasions, an appeal has heard. Jeff Lane is appealing a conviction from 29 March for clearing more than eight hectares of wet woodland on the Gower peninsula. Damian...
BBC
Ukraine war: Inquest told Briton Jordan Gatley shot by Russian sniper
A former British soldier taught members of his foreign regiment in Ukraine how to use a weapon they deployed moments after he died, his inquest heard. Jordan Gatley, 24, from Sandbach, Cheshire, was shot by a Russian sniper on 10 June in the eastern city of Severodonetsk. Volunteers he had...
BBC
Driver jailed again after causing second road death
A disqualified and uninsured driver who killed a care worker while driving drunk has been jailed for nine years. Matthew Plimmer was on the wrong side of the road when he hit the car of Jessica Drury in Nottinghamshire. The 25-year-old died at the scene in Southwell Road, Oxton, on...
BBC
Thames Valley Police officer given final written warning
A police officer who was so drunk he could not remember making derogatory remarks to a member of the public has been given a final written warning. PC Alexander Bavington, who works for Thames Valley Police, also touched a colleague "in a way that made her feel uncomfortable". He admitted...
BBC
Cheltenham man hit woman with 'haymaker' punch in Covid row
A man hit a woman with a "haymaker" punch when she intervened in a row over Covid rules, a court heard. Arthur Beddow, 54, had denied assaulting Tessa Harris and threatening her partner James McAlary with a bottle at Morrisons in Hatherley in May 2020. He was convicted at Cheltenham...
BBC
Guatemala arrests two in car full of Maya artefacts
Police in Guatemala have arrested a man and a woman from the United States who were transporting more than 150 Maya artefacts in their car. An archaeologist said more than 90% of the items were authentic and dated from pre-Hispanic times. Police said it was the second time the woman,...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent house seized as nightmare neighbours kicked out
Residents of a house in Stoke-on-Trent have been kicked out by police after their extensive anti-social behaviour. The house in Furnival Street, Cobridge, has been boarded up with a sign that orders people not to enter. Neighbours spoke of their relief and how they had endured people fighting in the...
BBC
Kate Bushell: Family's plea to solve 25-year-old murder case
Police have launched a renewed appeal for information to find the killer of a schoolgirl who was murdered 25 years ago. Kate Bushell was killed on 15 November 1997 as she walked her neighbour's dog near her home in Exwick, Devon. The 14-year-old died from a knife wound and her...
BBC
A&E waiting times: 'Distressing' 10-hour wait outside for dementia patient
The families of two women who waited outside NI hospitals in ambulances all night before being admitted have spoken about the distress it caused. Colleen O'Neill's grandmother Mary, who has dementia, waited more than 10 hours outside Causeway Hospital in Coleraine. Tracey McCausland's mother Patricia was outside Antrim Area Hospital...
BBC
Mental health patients sent miles due to bed shortage
Hundreds of mental health patients in England are sent to hospitals miles from home each month because of local bed shortages - more than a year after the NHS aimed to end the practice. NHS data shows that 630 patients were in inappropriate out of area placements (OAPs) at the...
BBC
Three arrested after drugs found in cars in Harrogate
Three people have been arrested after dozens of bags of cocaine were found in vehicles in Harrogate. The find came after two cars were stopped by North Yorkshire Police on Thursday. A lock knife was also found during the searches with a man in his 20s being charged...
BBC
A46 murder trial: Accused 'did not see' ex-lover rammed off road in crash
A woman accused of murder, who was being blackmailed with explicit videos, did not see her former lover die in a crash, a court heard. Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and seven others, deny killing Saqib Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin. The prosecution say they rammed the men off the...
BBC
Humza Yousaf: I don't have more money for NHS pay deals
Scotland's health secretary has warned he does not have more money for pay deals despite the threat of strike and industrial action across the NHS. Humza Yousaf also told BBC Scotland that contingency talks had taken place with the Ministry of Defence. He was speaking after GMB Scotland confirmed ambulance...
Comments / 0