Highway 99 nighttime closure for falsework

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 are scheduled to be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Nov. 14 through Nov. 17.

According to the Thomas Road Improvement Program, the closure is needed for the installation of falsework.

Only one direction at a time will be closed, according to the improvement program. The California Highway Patrol will be monitoring the area.

There will be detours.

Officials say construction schedules may change without notice.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.