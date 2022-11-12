Alabama high school football brackets for 2022 playoffs: AHSAA quarterfinals, AISA finals

The Alabama high school football playoff bracket is set for the 2022 AHSAA and AISA postseason.

The AISA state championship games will take place Nov. 17 at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, with the third round of the AHSAA playoffs set for Nov. 18.

Here is the complete schedule.

CLASS 7A SEMIFINALS

Auburn (11-1) at Central-Phenix City (10-2)

Thompson (9-3) at Hoover (11-1)

CLASS 6A

Homewood (10-2) at Saraland (11-1)

St. Paul's (7-5) at Theodore (12-0)

Hartselle (12-0) at Mountain Brook (10-2)

Muscle Shoals (10-1) at Gardendale (9-3)

'BEST PLAYER IN THE STATE:' Alabama football 5-star commit Ryan Williams accounts for six TDs, Saraland tops Hillcrest

CLASS 5A

Faith-Mobile (10-2) at Gulf Shores (11-1)

UMS-Wright (12-0) at Charles Henderson (10-1)

Arab (11-1) at Pleasant Grove (10-1)

Leeds (11-0) at Ramsay (10-2)

'MAN-CHILD:' Meet Charles Henderson's Zion Grady, a 5-star sophomore with offers from Alabama, Auburn football

CLASS 4A

Andalusia (11-1) at Anniston (11-0)

Handley (11-1) at Catholic-Montgomery (12-0)

Deshler (12-0) at Oneonta (10-1)

Cherokee Co. (10-2) at Randolph (10-2)

CLASS 3A

Thomasville (9-3) at St. James (10-2)

Mobile Chr. (5-7) at Pike Co. (8-3)

Geraldine (9-3) at Sylvania (9-3)

Gordo (11-1) at Piedmont (10-2)

CLASS 2A

Reeltown (10-1) at B.B. Comer (10-2)

Clarke Co. (7-5) at Highland Home (11-1)

Tuscaloosa Aca. (10-2) at Fyffe (12-0)

Aliceville (11-1) at Pisgah (10-2)

CLASS 1A

Brantley (10-2) at Leroy (10-1)

Millry (11-1) at Sweet Water (8-2)

Marion Co. (9-3) at Pickens Co. (9-3)

Lynn (11-1) at Coosa Chr. (8-4)

SEE HOW WE DID: Alabama high school football: Second- round playoff predictions for the AHSAA and AISA

AISA CHAMPIONSHIPS

(Thursday at Cramton Bowl, Montgomery)

CLASS AAA

Lee-Scott (11-0) vs. Glenwood (8-3), 7 p.m.

CLASS AA

Clarke Prep (9-3) vs. Patrician (12-0), 4 p.m.

CLASS A

Lowndes Aca. (10-2) vs. Jackson Aca. (12-0), 1 p.m.

INSPIRATION: Memory of late aunt has Montgomery Catholic's Josh Palmer on the brink of FBS football

ALL-AMERICAN: Montgomery Catholic Gabe Russo beats nation's best to become Under Armour All-American

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama high school football brackets for 2022 playoffs: AHSAA quarterfinals, AISA finals