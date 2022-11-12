Alabama high school football brackets for 2022 playoffs: AHSAA quarterfinals, AISA finals
The Alabama high school football playoff bracket is set for the 2022 AHSAA and AISA postseason.
The AISA state championship games will take place Nov. 17 at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, with the third round of the AHSAA playoffs set for Nov. 18.
Here is the complete schedule.
CLASS 7A SEMIFINALS
Auburn (11-1) at Central-Phenix City (10-2)
Thompson (9-3) at Hoover (11-1)
CLASS 6A
Homewood (10-2) at Saraland (11-1)
St. Paul's (7-5) at Theodore (12-0)
Hartselle (12-0) at Mountain Brook (10-2)
Muscle Shoals (10-1) at Gardendale (9-3)
'BEST PLAYER IN THE STATE:' Alabama football 5-star commit Ryan Williams accounts for six TDs, Saraland tops Hillcrest
CLASS 5A
Faith-Mobile (10-2) at Gulf Shores (11-1)
UMS-Wright (12-0) at Charles Henderson (10-1)
Arab (11-1) at Pleasant Grove (10-1)
Leeds (11-0) at Ramsay (10-2)
'MAN-CHILD:' Meet Charles Henderson's Zion Grady, a 5-star sophomore with offers from Alabama, Auburn football
CLASS 4A
Andalusia (11-1) at Anniston (11-0)
Handley (11-1) at Catholic-Montgomery (12-0)
Deshler (12-0) at Oneonta (10-1)
Cherokee Co. (10-2) at Randolph (10-2)
CLASS 3A
Thomasville (9-3) at St. James (10-2)
Mobile Chr. (5-7) at Pike Co. (8-3)
Geraldine (9-3) at Sylvania (9-3)
Gordo (11-1) at Piedmont (10-2)
CLASS 2A
Reeltown (10-1) at B.B. Comer (10-2)
Clarke Co. (7-5) at Highland Home (11-1)
Tuscaloosa Aca. (10-2) at Fyffe (12-0)
Aliceville (11-1) at Pisgah (10-2)
CLASS 1A
Brantley (10-2) at Leroy (10-1)
Millry (11-1) at Sweet Water (8-2)
Marion Co. (9-3) at Pickens Co. (9-3)
Lynn (11-1) at Coosa Chr. (8-4)
SEE HOW WE DID: Alabama high school football: Second- round playoff predictions for the AHSAA and AISA
AISA CHAMPIONSHIPS
(Thursday at Cramton Bowl, Montgomery)
CLASS AAA
Lee-Scott (11-0) vs. Glenwood (8-3), 7 p.m.
CLASS AA
Clarke Prep (9-3) vs. Patrician (12-0), 4 p.m.
CLASS A
Lowndes Aca. (10-2) vs. Jackson Aca. (12-0), 1 p.m.
INSPIRATION: Memory of late aunt has Montgomery Catholic's Josh Palmer on the brink of FBS football
ALL-AMERICAN: Montgomery Catholic Gabe Russo beats nation's best to become Under Armour All-American
This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama high school football brackets for 2022 playoffs: AHSAA quarterfinals, AISA finals
Comments / 0