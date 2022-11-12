Read full article on original website
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Mother found baby with blood on face, jury told
A mother found her baby son with blood on his face making "horrendous" sounds the evening before his death, the trial of nurse Lucy Letby has heard. It is alleged Ms Letby injected air into the bloodstream of the baby, known as Child E, while at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
Aberdare: Assault-accused teacher had no autism experience, court told
A teacher accused of taking a severely autistic boy's ear defenders away has told a court he frequently went without them at school. Laura Murphy, from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf said she had seen other staff members remove the boy's ear defenders. Ms Murphy, 33, and teaching assistant Mandy Hodges,...
BBC
Man admits killing parents in Gloucestershire homes
A man has admitted stabbing both his parents to death after absconding from a psychiatric hospital. William Warrington, 42, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73, by reason of diminished responsibility. The divorced pair were found dead on 2 March at two separate...
BBC
Jason D'Aguilar murder: Killer sniggered when shown CCTV
A man who beat a football fan to death in an unprovoked attack sniggered when he was shown CCTV of the attack. Jason D'Aguilar was repeatedly kicked and punched after the UEFA Euro 2020 England v Croatia match in Birmingham in June 2021. West Midlands Police said one of his...
BBC
Mohammed El Zubaidy may face fifth jail term over abduction
A man who abducted his children seven years ago could be jailed for a fifth time. Tanya Borg's daughters were taken from Pewsey in Wiltshire to Libya by their father Mohammed El Zubaidy in 2015. Ms Borg has been fighting a lengthy legal battle to get her daughters back ever...
BBC
Man knew rules before felling trees, appeal hears
A man who was convicted of felling more than two thousand trees had been warned he was breaking the rules on multiple occasions, an appeal has heard. Jeff Lane is appealing a conviction from 29 March for clearing more than eight hectares of wet woodland on the Gower peninsula. Damian...
BBC
Cheltenham man hit woman with 'haymaker' punch in Covid row
A man hit a woman with a "haymaker" punch when she intervened in a row over Covid rules, a court heard. Arthur Beddow, 54, had denied assaulting Tessa Harris and threatening her partner James McAlary with a bottle at Morrisons in Hatherley in May 2020. He was convicted at Cheltenham...
BBC
Driver jailed again after causing second road death
A disqualified and uninsured driver who killed a care worker while driving drunk has been jailed for nine years. Matthew Plimmer was on the wrong side of the road when he hit the car of Jessica Drury in Nottinghamshire. The 25-year-old died at the scene in Southwell Road, Oxton, on...
BBC
Mark Brown: Murder-accused claims woman's death was accident
A man accused of killing two women told a court one of them died after accidentally falling and hitting her head. Mark Brown, 41, from St Leonards, East Sussex, denies murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, in November 2021 and Leah Ware in May of that year. He told jurors at Hove...
BBC
Driver guilty over Moray crash that killed five people
An Italian tourist has been convicted of causing the deaths of five people, including his four-year-old son, in a crash in the north east of Scotland. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus onto the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
BBC
A46 murder trial: Accused 'did not see' ex-lover rammed off road in crash
A woman accused of murder, who was being blackmailed with explicit videos, did not see her former lover die in a crash, a court heard. Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and seven others, deny killing Saqib Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin. The prosecution say they rammed the men off the...
BBC
Thames Valley Police officer given final written warning
A police officer who was so drunk he could not remember making derogatory remarks to a member of the public has been given a final written warning. PC Alexander Bavington, who works for Thames Valley Police, also touched a colleague "in a way that made her feel uncomfortable". He admitted...
BBC
A38 Bridgwater crash: Tribute paid to 'brave' daughter as man charged
A family has paid tribute to their "beautiful and brave" daughter who died in a car crash. Bethany Branson, 19, had been travelling with a friend on the A38 in Somerset, on Tuesday when their car was in a four-vehicle collision. Two people were arrested and one man has now...
BBC
A4 fatal crash: Man who made fake GoFundMe page jailed
A man who set up a fraudulent online donation page in memory of four men who died in a crash has been jailed. Jason MacDonald, 38, from Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, was found guilty of possessing the criminal property of that fraud. He was jailed for 26 months after also being...
BBC
Teenagers charged with murder after Ilford shooting
Two teenagers have been charged with murder after two men died of stab and gunshot wounds in east London. Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, died in Ilford last month, while a third man was hurt. Ayaani Ali Adan, 19, of Barking, and Ayman Abasheikh, 18, of...
BBC
Gwent Police: Questions over misconduct probe's independence
A Labour MP has questioned the independence of an investigation into alleged misogyny, corruption and racism in Gwent Police. Wiltshire Police will lead the investigation into the Welsh force. Ruth Jones compared it to "police officers marking police officers' homework". The investigation emerged after the Sunday Times reported on messages...
BBC
Police pay woman £40,000 after using unlawful force
A woman has been paid £40,000 compensation by a police force after two officers trespassed in her home and unlawfully arrested her. Nottinghamshire Police has admitted that the officers used unlawful force against the woman and "committed batteries". One of the officers was dismissed for gross misconduct but got...
BBC
Hitmen jailed after gangster rap shooting boast in Glasgow
Two hitmen have been jailed after filming themselves boasting about a shooting in Glasgow. John McCann, 35, and Anton Brannigan, 30, made gun gestures as they sang along to gangster rap after blasting a sawn-off shotgun at two men. Robert "Boab" Spence was shot in the head while sitting in...
BBC
Ukraine: Girl with rare disorder now living in NI 'would have died'
The mother of a four-year-old girl with a rare genetic disorder thinks she "would have died" had they not fled Ukraine and moved to Northern Ireland. Vlada and Daria Yakovenko left their home in Ukraine when the war broke out. When they reached the Polish border they met retired pharmacist...
