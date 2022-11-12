SAN ANGELO – Bi-District high school football has passed and the Area round of the Texas High School Footballl Playoffs are on the way! The Concho Valley had a good week last week in the opening round of the playoffs as several team moved on to the second round. The games on Thursday, November 17, 2022: Irion County Hornets vs Leakey Eagles The Hornets played the May Tigers in Robert Lee in an insane game that ended in an Irion County victory 104-91. Leakey was also involved in a close one against Leverett’s Chapel 39-35. The Hornets will take on the Eagles this Thursday, November 17, in…

