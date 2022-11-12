Read full article on original website
Related
Area High School Football Matchups for Concho Valley Teams!
SAN ANGELO – Bi-District high school football has passed and the Area round of the Texas High School Footballl Playoffs are on the way! The Concho Valley had a good week last week in the opening round of the playoffs as several team moved on to the second round. The games on Thursday, November 17, 2022: Irion County Hornets vs Leakey Eagles The Hornets played the May Tigers in Robert Lee in an insane game that ended in an Irion County victory 104-91. Leakey was also involved in a close one against Leverett’s Chapel 39-35. The Hornets will take on the Eagles this Thursday, November 17, in…
Rams earn No.1 seed in Super Region Four
SAN ANGELO, Texas— Thanks to their undefeated season, it was announced the Angelo State Rams will be the No.1 in Super-Region Four for the NCAA Division II Football Championship. Because of the number one seed, the Rams earn an automatic bye to the second round and will host the winner of the Bemidji State and […]
This is What is Being Built on North Bryant Blvd.
SAN ANGELO, TX – Ground is being cleared for a new business on N. Bryant Blvd. and social media is hopping with speculation about what it could be. According to the City of San Angelo's Building Permits and Inspection Report for the month of Oct., a building permit has been submitted to construct a $2 million Caliber Collision at 3182 N. Bryant Blvd.
Friday Morning Crash at Busy Southwest San Angelo Intersection Injures 2
SAN ANGELO, TX – A crash at a busy Southwest San Angelo intersection Friday morning sent two people to the hospital. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Nov. 11 at around 10 a.m., officers with the SAPD were dispatched to Southland and Southwest for the report of a major crash. When they arrived they discovered a Silver Cadillac and a Blue Toyota had crashed in the middle of the intersection. Multiple ambulances were called to the scene as two occupants in the Toyota needed medical treatment. They were taken to Shannon with non-incapacitating injuries.
Drivers Escape Serious Injury at Dangerous Highway Intersection Near Wall
SAN ANGELO, TX – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers Thursday afternoon were called out to a major crash on U.S. 87 near Wall. According to our reporters on scene, on Nov. 10 at around 2 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to US 87 South, near South Fairview School Rd., for the report of a major crash. An ambulance, firefighters with the Wall VFD, and Tom Green County Sheriff Deputies were all on scene. Our reporters confirmed that the crash involved a white Subaru Outback and a Ford F-150 pulling a utility trailer. It is unclear at this time how the crash occurred or…
Here’s How You Can Own Your Very Own Texas Ranch
If you've ever dreamt of owning your very own Texas ranch, then you're in luck. The Vista Valley Ranch is 185 acres of amazing ranch land just north of San Angelo in Coke County. Officially listed as Bronte, Texas, 76933. This is pure Texas. There's plenty of room for you...
Tom Green County jail logs: November 14, 2022
Over the past 72 hours, 40 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
Can You Legally Warm Up Your Car Unattended in San Angelo?
The first frosty morning of the season has arrived in San Angelo. To me, cold mornings always seem quieter. Maybe it's because the birds don't seem to be quite as noisy when it's cold. For many, nothing is worse than getting into a cold car and driving to work. As...
San Angelo criminal investigator dies after medical emergency
SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a San Angelo Police Officers Facebook post, early Sunday morning, Criminal Investigator Steven Carnes of the 51st and 119th District Attorney's Office was attempting to make an arrest and suffered a medical emergency. After lifesaving measures, Investigator Carnes, 53, died in a local...
Town hall meeting asks for public input regarding police chief position in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo City Council's Charter Review Committee is looking at potential options for the May 2023 ballot regarding the police chief position through a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 72 W. College Ave. The City is considering three options:. 1....
Police in Texas arrest man with various drugs, $2,000 cash
The San Angelo Police Department Street Crimes Division has arrested a man possessing various narcotics and $2,000 cash.
Comments / 0