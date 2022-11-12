Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Toddler's mould death is unacceptable, says government minister
The death of a toddler after he faced months of living with mould in his home is an "unacceptable tragedy", the housing secretary has said. Awaab Ishak died from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to the mould, a coroner has ruled. His father repeatedly raised the issue with Rochdale...
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
G-20 leaders end meeting condemning war but note divisions
Members of the Group of 20 leading economies have ended their meeting by declaring that most of them strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and warning that the conflict is intensifying fragilities in the world's economy
Rishi Sunak holds press conference after meeting with Joe Biden – UK politics live
UK prime minister speaks in Bali after missile kills two in Poland and bilateral meeting with Chinese president is cancelled
BBC
Byjus, Meta, Twitter: India tech workers fight back amid mass layoffs
Thousands of young Indians are suddenly staring at an uncertain future as technology companies and start-ups announce mass layoffs due to global headwinds and funding crunches. But many are refusing to stay quiet about it. In October, when Ravi (name changed on request) realised that he and several colleagues were...
BBC
Ukraine war: Inquest told Briton Jordan Gatley shot by Russian sniper
A former British soldier taught members of his foreign regiment in Ukraine how to use a weapon they deployed moments after he died, his inquest heard. Jordan Gatley, 24, from Sandbach, Cheshire, was shot by a Russian sniper on 10 June in the eastern city of Severodonetsk. Volunteers he had...
BBC
Scottish government admits key wind power statistic is wrong
Claims about Scotland's potential offshore wind capacity are not accurate despite regularly being cited by ministers, the Scottish government has admitted. The government first claimed in 2010 that the country had 25% of Europe's offshore wind potential. The statistic has been used by several different SNP ministers since then. But...
BBC
Hitmen jailed after gangster rap shooting boast in Glasgow
Two hitmen have been jailed after filming themselves boasting about a shooting in Glasgow. John McCann, 35, and Anton Brannigan, 30, made gun gestures as they sang along to gangster rap after blasting a sawn-off shotgun at two men. Robert "Boab" Spence was shot in the head while sitting in...
BBC
Gwent Police: Questions over misconduct probe's independence
A Labour MP has questioned the independence of an investigation into alleged misogyny, corruption and racism in Gwent Police. Wiltshire Police will lead the investigation into the Welsh force. Ruth Jones compared it to "police officers marking police officers' homework". The investigation emerged after the Sunday Times reported on messages...
Sunak’s meeting with Xi Jinping cancelled as G20 leaders discuss Poland missile strike
PM’s talks with Chinese president postponed in wake of missile strike near Poland’s border with Ukraine
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
BBC
Kherson: Inside the city liberated from the Russians
On Friday, Ukrainian troops entered Kherson for the first time since Russia began its occupation of the city in March. Moscow had - just over a month ago - proclaimed it as Russia's administrative capital for the Kherson region, following the illegal annexation of four regions in September. At the...
BBC
Gwent Police to face misogyny, corruption and racism probe
Gwent Police is being investigated after "abhorrent" messages between serving and retired officers emerged, Chief Constable Pam Kelly confirmed. It comes after the Sunday Times reported on a culture of misogyny, corruption and racism in the force. Ms Kelly said the content "paints a picture of a toxic culture" but...
Comments / 0