ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Awaab Ishak: Toddler's mould death is unacceptable, says government minister

The death of a toddler after he faced months of living with mould in his home is an "unacceptable tragedy", the housing secretary has said. Awaab Ishak died from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to the mould, a coroner has ruled. His father repeatedly raised the issue with Rochdale...
BBC

Byjus, Meta, Twitter: India tech workers fight back amid mass layoffs

Thousands of young Indians are suddenly staring at an uncertain future as technology companies and start-ups announce mass layoffs due to global headwinds and funding crunches. But many are refusing to stay quiet about it. In October, when Ravi (name changed on request) realised that he and several colleagues were...
BBC

Ukraine war: Inquest told Briton Jordan Gatley shot by Russian sniper

A former British soldier taught members of his foreign regiment in Ukraine how to use a weapon they deployed moments after he died, his inquest heard. Jordan Gatley, 24, from Sandbach, Cheshire, was shot by a Russian sniper on 10 June in the eastern city of Severodonetsk. Volunteers he had...
BBC

Scottish government admits key wind power statistic is wrong

Claims about Scotland's potential offshore wind capacity are not accurate despite regularly being cited by ministers, the Scottish government has admitted. The government first claimed in 2010 that the country had 25% of Europe's offshore wind potential. The statistic has been used by several different SNP ministers since then. But...
BBC

Hitmen jailed after gangster rap shooting boast in Glasgow

Two hitmen have been jailed after filming themselves boasting about a shooting in Glasgow. John McCann, 35, and Anton Brannigan, 30, made gun gestures as they sang along to gangster rap after blasting a sawn-off shotgun at two men. Robert "Boab" Spence was shot in the head while sitting in...
BBC

Gwent Police: Questions over misconduct probe's independence

A Labour MP has questioned the independence of an investigation into alleged misogyny, corruption and racism in Gwent Police. Wiltshire Police will lead the investigation into the Welsh force. Ruth Jones compared it to "police officers marking police officers' homework". The investigation emerged after the Sunday Times reported on messages...
BBC

North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel

The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
BBC

Kherson: Inside the city liberated from the Russians

On Friday, Ukrainian troops entered Kherson for the first time since Russia began its occupation of the city in March. Moscow had - just over a month ago - proclaimed it as Russia's administrative capital for the Kherson region, following the illegal annexation of four regions in September. At the...
BBC

Gwent Police to face misogyny, corruption and racism probe

Gwent Police is being investigated after "abhorrent" messages between serving and retired officers emerged, Chief Constable Pam Kelly confirmed. It comes after the Sunday Times reported on a culture of misogyny, corruption and racism in the force. Ms Kelly said the content "paints a picture of a toxic culture" but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy