“I don’t feel as young as the others” Novak Djokovic gives a staggering update about his form and fitness ahead of the ATP Finals

‘It’s about time’ - Rafael Nadal gives verdict on ATP Finals loss
Nadal was defeated in his first ATP finals match against Taylor Fritz, but he says that shouldn't be considered a shock.
Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime
Rafael Nadal's bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals
tennisuptodate.com
"Novak's season has been like a mess and he's been dealing with it, I think, extremely well" - Corretja admires Djokovic for bouncing back ahead of ATP Finals
Alex Corretja believes Novak Djokovic handled this season of 'mess' extremely well and it's hard to argue against it. It's not been the best season for Djokovic but he still managed a better season than Medvedev for example who handled all his issues far worse than Djokovic. It all started with Australia for Djokovic and continued throughout the year with his vaccination status.
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the ninth straight time by 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the players’ opening match at the ATP Finals on Monday. Djokovic has beaten Tsitsipas in his third straight tournament following wins in Astana, Kazakhstan and at the Paris Masters.
tennismajors.com
Rublev upsets Medvedev in third-set tiebreaker at the ATP Finals
In a battle of Russians, Andrey Rublev upset Daniil Medvedev in a three-set battle in their first group match of the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. Rublev completed the 6-7, 6-3, 7-6 win in two hours and 31 minutes on day 2 of the season finale. This was Rublev’s second win over Medvedev in six career meetings and narrows his head-to-head against his higher-ranked countryman to 4-2 (also his second win in a row).
Felix Auger-Aliassime achieves rare Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic first
Felix Auger-Aliassime just made incredible tennis history. By taking down Rafael Nadal in group play in the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, he became just the first person born after 2000 ever to defeat the holy tennis triumvirate of Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, per TENNIS Magazine. It’s unlikely that...
tennismajors.com
November 15, 2015: The day Novak Djokovic completed the longest winning streak at the ATP Finals
Tennis – Barclays ATP World Tour Finals – O2 Arena, London – 15/11/15 Men’s Singles – Serbia’s Novak Djokovic with Japan’s Kei Nishikori after winning their match. What happened exactly on that day. On this day, November 15, 2015, in the opening match...
Taylor Fritz upsets Rafael Nadal to kick off Nitto ATP Finals
No. 8 seed Taylor Fritz of the United States took down top-seeded Rafael Nadal of Spain 7-6 (3), 6-1 on
ESPN
Rafael Nadal loses to Felix Auger-Aliassime, on brink of ATP Finals exit
TURIN, Italy -- Rafael Nadal's error-strewn performance damaged his chances Tuesday of adding the ATP Finals trophy to his glittering list of titles. The top-seeded Nadal lost 6-3, 6-4 to tournament debutant Felix Auger-Aliassime to leave him with two straight defeats in Turin. Nadal, 36, has now lost four straight...
