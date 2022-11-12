When dining in an ethnic restaurant or visiting another culture, I find the food and mealtimes to be a window into those cultures. Mealtimes bring people together to share their histories and to find commonalities. Everyone must eat, but how and what people eat can define them. For those of us who are fascinated by different cultures, love ethnic food, and seek out restaurants serving authentic food made by the people who are from that culture, there’s a new restaurant in Pittsfield doing exactly that. Mathieu Niamke and Doumbia Raissa, known as Raissa, opened the House of Seasoning Grill employing Raissa’s recipes from the West African country of Côte d’Ivoire (aka Ivory Coast). While Raissa’s food is delicious and provides a glimpse into her culture, it’s their story I find to be equally interesting.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO