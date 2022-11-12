Read full article on original website
Winter overnight street parking ban to begin Tuesday, Nov. 15
Great Barrington — The town’s winter ban on overnight street parking will take effect on Tuesday, November 15 and will last from the hours of 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. The ban will continue to March 31. Violators will be ticketed and vehicles that block Department of Public Works snow plows will be towed at the owner’s expense.
THEN & NOW: Elephant Rock in Monterey
Elephant Rock in Monterey is a geologic curiosity deposited by a receding glacier many millennia ago. It was named by imaginative settlers on the east side of Lake Garfield who noticed a resemblance between the mammoth boulder and a pachyderm. Located just off Hupi Road, the rock sat for years...
BITS & BYTES: Berkshires Jazz Fall Sprawl; Meet & Greet; The Mallett Brothers Band; Art Lecture at Clark; Masquerade Swing Dance; “Shine the Light;” “Not Dark Yet”
Pittsfield— The downtowns of Pittsfield and Lenox, Massachusetts will be sprawling with live music on the weekend of November 18 through the 20th, with the first Berkshires Jazz Fall Sprawl. Artists range from small, local groups to the 17-piece Amherst Jazz Orchestra, and spotlight 16-year-old prodigy Brandon Goldberg, who is making his Berkshires debut that weekend.
BITS & BYTES: ART on MAIN; OLLI Innovation lecture; ‘CREATE Joy;’ Fall Festival of Shakespeare; Unitard comedy trio; Long Beard, Lea Thomas, Nighttime perform; Beaujolais Wine Workshop
West Stockbridge— The Guild of Berkshire Artists announces “COLOR, TEXTURE & FORM,” a new exhibition at ART on MAIN Gallery – 38 Main Street in West Stockbridge running November 18 through December 4. The show features three artists with three distinct views on color, texture and...
BUSINESS MONDAY: Give the gift of shopping local this holiday season
Editor’s note: This article was contributed to The Edge by 1Berkshire. More than 10,000 businesses call Berkshire County home. Our region has long been an inviting environment for entrepreneurs, from home-based makers to industrial manufactures. The entrepreneurial spirit of our local economy is fostered by the support, guidance, and resources provided by organizations such as EforAll, Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC), and 1Berkshire. Many of our Berkshire businesses, around 2,200, are independently owned with fewer than 50 employees, and this small-scale business is good for our community. With the holiday season on the horizon, and November 26th’s Small Business Saturday just around the corner, let us all be reminded of the importance of shopping locally.
BUSINESS MONDAY: The House of Seasoning Grill, from Abidjan to Pittsfield
When dining in an ethnic restaurant or visiting another culture, I find the food and mealtimes to be a window into those cultures. Mealtimes bring people together to share their histories and to find commonalities. Everyone must eat, but how and what people eat can define them. For those of us who are fascinated by different cultures, love ethnic food, and seek out restaurants serving authentic food made by the people who are from that culture, there’s a new restaurant in Pittsfield doing exactly that. Mathieu Niamke and Doumbia Raissa, known as Raissa, opened the House of Seasoning Grill employing Raissa’s recipes from the West African country of Côte d’Ivoire (aka Ivory Coast). While Raissa’s food is delicious and provides a glimpse into her culture, it’s their story I find to be equally interesting.
ALAN CHARTOCK: There are not many like Carmi Rapport in the world
Carmi Rapport has passed. Everyone needs a hero, and he was mine. I loved the guy. He was a valued member of the Board of Trustees of WAMC/Northeast Public Radio, the public radio network that I head. If there was ever a problem, Carmi was the guy you wanted in...
BUSINESS BRIEFS: Winter Farmers Marke; New FCI Afterschool educator; MCLA Board of Trustees; Lenox Library grant; Silver Therapeutics; Book Donations Needed; Housatonic Water Meeting; Toy Drive; Mac-Haydn Theatre grant; New Greylock VP
Berkshire Grown Winter Farmers Market Season Begins!. Great Barrington— The first in the season of six indoor Winter Farmers Markets will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Housy Dome (Housatonic is a village of Great Barrington) on Saturday, November 19, and run through Saturday, April 15, 2023. The North Adams/Williamstown Winter Farmers Market will take place at Greylock WORKS on Sunday, November 20 and Sunday, December 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School principal, Ben Doren, to leave in June
Great Barrington — After 12 years of serving as the principal for W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School, Ben Doren will be leaving at the end of the school year in June. Doren grew up in New York City and was a teacher there for many years before he moved up to Great Barrington with his family in 2011.
Susan Gilmour Rodgers, 87, of Lenox
Susan Gilmour Rodgers, 87, died peacefully at her home in Lenox on November 7 under the watchful care of Hospice. She embodied her artistic vision of a refined and elegant simplicity. She was quiet but sure of herself and had distinct opinions she was happy to share. She was warm with a big laugh. Susan was a great reader and breezed through the Sunday NYT Sunday crossword puzzle. With the help of her friend and studio assistant Rebecca “Becky” Fuore, Susan continued to make sculpture until months before she died.
Gregory P. Price, 68, of Peru
Gregory P. Price, 68, of Peru died Saturday, November 12 at his home after a long and valiant battle with esophageal cancer. He was born in Pittsfield on November 21, 1953 to the late William H. and Dorothy Mundy Price. Greg attended Wahconah High School and was a 1971 graduate.
Putting our money where our mouths are: Cultural leaders seeking input from employees in the field for equity efforts
If you’ve worked, or work now, in one of our region’s arts and cultural nonprofit organizations, there are some folks who would like to hear from you. Specifically, they’d like to hear from current or former entry- or mid-level employees, via a brief and anonymous survey, with detailed information about your salary history and related finances as part of an ambitious effort to begin to address inequitable pay in the region. Data-gathering, the leaders say, is step one in the direction of reform.
Select Board reviews second redevelopment proposal for Housatonic School
Great Barrington — The second of two proposals to redevelop the former Housatonic School was reviewed at the Select Board’s meeting on Monday, November 7. The elementary school building, located at 207 Pleasant St. in Housatonic, was built in 1907 and has been vacant since it was shut down in 2003.
