Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
NFL World Praying For Bills Star Josh Allen Today
The Buffalo Bills just went for it on fourth down against the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Bills fail to convert, but Allen appears to have gotten banged up on the play. Allen, who threw an interception to Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, was down on the field, getting attention...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Shot Down Crazy Theory
No, Aaron Rodgers' rumored girlfriend is not a witch. Earlier this year, the Green Bay packers quarterback was linked to a woman named Blu. However, the internet seemed to be convinced that she went by Blu of Earth and that she might be a witch. Seriously. But the rumored girlfriend...
Brittany Mahomes Unleashes on Refs After Juju Smith-Schuster Gets Knocked Out in Brutal Play
Following a scary play that sent Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the ground, Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany had some thoughts about the game’s referees. During the play, Smith-Schuster is seen flying through the air after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ safety Andre...
FOX Sports
'They're gonna be a scary team down the stretch!' - Daryl Johnston, Joe Davis react to the Vikings' OT victory over the Bills
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis break down the Minnesota Vikings' OT victory over the Buffalo Bills. Johnston and Davis applaud the performances from Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins in the victory.
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL World is calling for a head coach to be fired following Week 10 on Sunday night. It's safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans are not happy with the performance of first-year head coach Dennis Allen so far this regular season. Saints fans are calling for Allen...
Aaron Rodgers Reveals What He Told Rookie After His Drops
Christian Watson started Sunday afternoon's game against the Cowboys in tough fashion, with a couple of drops on the first drive of the game. He certainly finished strong, though. Watson caught three touchdown passes from Rodgers during the Packers' 31-28 overtime over the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Following the game,...
Former NFL Running Back Died On Sunday At 50
A former National Football League running back has tragically passed away at the age of 50. Brent Moss, best known for his time at the University of Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, according to multiple reports out of Madison. The former Big Ten football star played professionally from 1995-2001. He...
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
NFL Analyst Mike Pereira Forgets He’s On Camera, Makes Fans Extremely Uncomfortable
Halloween ended a few weeks ago but NFL rules analyst and expert Mike Pereira might be haunting the dreams of several fans. An awkward moment unfolded during Week 10, leaving many uncomfortable. Sunday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany to begin Sunday’s action. Apparently,...
What in the World Just Happened? Battered Vikings Beat the Bills
At some point, the comebacks have to be taken seriously. Without Cam Dantzler and Dalvin Tomlinson, and after losing both Christian Darrisaw and Akayleb Evans, the Minnesota Vikings somehow completed a 17-point comeback on the road to beat the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills, 33-30. Things got off to a...
NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched
There have been a couple of notable quarterback changes so far this NFL season. The Panthers have gone to backup P.J. Walker, the Patriots have played both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe and the Colts have benched veteran Matt Ryan. Is another change coming?. Following Thursday night's disappointing Falcons game,...
NFL Admits Big Mistake In Bills vs. Vikings Finish
The National Football League has reportedly admitted a big mistake was made late in the Bills vs. Vikings game on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo fell to Minnesota in overtime, but according to the officials, the game shouldn't have reached it. Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis appeared to drop a pass on...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.
Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
Look: Odell Beckham Has 2-Word Reaction To Crazy Bills Game
Odell Beckham is all of us right now. In what is the game of the year in the NFL thus far, the Bills and Vikings are headed to overtime after some insane sequences of events. Taking to Twitter, OBJ shared his thoughts on Sunday's action: "UNBELIEVABLE GAME!!!!" Fans hopped in...
NFL Quarterback Cries During Postgame Press Conference
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr cried during his team's postgame press conference on Sunday evening. The Raiders fell to the Colts on Sunday afternoon, losing to first-time head coach Jeff Saturday. Following the game, Carr broke down in tears during his postgame press conference. "I'm sorry for being emotional....
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Andre Cisco Not Flagged For Dirty Hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster
JuJu Smith-Schuster was knocked out on a dirty hit by Andre Cisco. Officials picked up the flag.
