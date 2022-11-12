One of the frustrations of government is that even when our elected officials identify a problem, and have the ability to solve it, they still drag their feet. Case in point is the PFAS problem on French Island. We know that these PFAS, known as forever chemicals, are all around us. The presence of the chemicals in our drinking water has had people on French Island drinking bottled water for more than a year. They have been found in many other Wisconsin communities, and across the country. In the case of French Island, the contamination has been traced to the use of firefighting foam at the La Crosse airport. Yet our government still hasn’t banned the use of the foam. The chemicals are also traced to non-stick cookware, food packaging and some clothing. Yet our government still has not banned them, and for the most part hasn’t even determined what levels of the chemicals are acceptable. As a result, the chemicals continue to pose a growing health risk. That is why it is incumbent on the United States Senate to pass legislation to better protect our health by banning the chemicals and remove the existing contamination. Protecting our drinking water and our health is the responsibility of our government, but in the case of PFAS, our government continues to fail us.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO