ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Comments / 1

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

School District of La Crosse discuss potential for another referendum in April

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The School District of La Crosse is heading back to the drawing board. Board members participated in a workshop to discuss the district’s future after voters rejected its nearly $195 million referendum. The changing of seasons can bring in new beginnings. For the School District of La Crosse, new beginnings are necessary. “We’re taking the next...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Crews respond to fire at Sparta Family Restaurant

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District responded to a fire at Sparta Family Restaurant Monday. According to a media release from Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District, at 12:52 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2022, the Sparta Area Fire District responded to the Sparta Family Restaurant located 741 Avon Road for a report of a fire. Upon the Fire Departments arrival heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the building. The restaurant was evacuated. A fire started in the kitchen and spread through the exhaust ventilation system up through the ceiling and roof areas. The fire was extinguished, and the building was ventilated.
SPARTA, WI
wizmnews.com

UWL’s Jazzma Holland wins Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award

Jazzma Holland has grown personally and professionally during her time at UW-La Crosse. Now, in her role as interim assistant director for student leadership in the Office of Multicultural Student Services (OMSS), she is helping students blossom, as well. For her efforts, Holland was recently selected as UWL’s recipient of...
LA CROSSE, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Govt continues to fail on PFAS

One of the frustrations of government is that even when our elected officials identify a problem, and have the ability to solve it, they still drag their feet. Case in point is the PFAS problem on French Island. We know that these PFAS, known as forever chemicals, are all around us. The presence of the chemicals in our drinking water has had people on French Island drinking bottled water for more than a year. They have been found in many other Wisconsin communities, and across the country. In the case of French Island, the contamination has been traced to the use of firefighting foam at the La Crosse airport. Yet our government still hasn’t banned the use of the foam. The chemicals are also traced to non-stick cookware, food packaging and some clothing. Yet our government still has not banned them, and for the most part hasn’t even determined what levels of the chemicals are acceptable. As a result, the chemicals continue to pose a growing health risk. That is why it is incumbent on the United States Senate to pass legislation to better protect our health by banning the chemicals and remove the existing contamination. Protecting our drinking water and our health is the responsibility of our government, but in the case of PFAS, our government continues to fail us.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Johnson-Barnes Senate race was top draw for La Crosse County voters in fall balloting

The elections for U.S. Senate, House and Wisconsin governor were the top three races which brought voters to the polls in La Crosse County this fall. The canvass of the November voting showed that over 55,000 votes were cast in the county, for each of those statewide or regional races. The votes for attorney general and a new La Crosse County sheriff rounded out the Top 5.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

20-Year-Old Winona Resident Found Deceased

(KWNO)-A 20-year-old male was discovered dead in his bedroom in the 100 block of E Ninth Street at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday. The body was sent to the Rochester Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. According to local authorities, there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body,...
WINONA, MN
wearegreenbay.com

California woman indicted on drug charges, allegedly transported large quantities of meth to southwest Wisconsin

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A California woman has been indicted for allegedly transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to southwest Wisconsin. Investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified Heather Carter, 49, of Santa Monica, California as a person of interest in early 2022. Deputies say...
SANTA MONICA, CA
wizmnews.com

LISTEN: La Crosse County DA Gruenke on new sheriff, Minnesota legalizing weed, OWI punishment, election fraud

Hit on a lot of topics Monday with La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke on WIZM’s La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
KROC News

Winona County Rollover Crash Injures Rochester Man

Utica, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Winona County sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital early Saturday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 43-year-old William Waller was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his Chevy Tahoe went off the road and rolled into the ditch at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 33 in Utica. The single-vehicle rollover crash occurred shortly before 5:45 a.m. while snow and ice were on the road.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
cwbradio.com

Authorities Investigating the Death of Two People in Jackson County

Authorities are investigating the death of two people in Jackson County. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, November 10th, around 2pm, they were asked to do a welfare check at home in the Town of Manchester. While performing the check, authorities found two people dead inside...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Woman Hospitalized After Crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s office says a woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County yesterday. The accident occurred about noon on Highway 37 near County Road B in the Township of Gilmanton. The county sheriff’s office...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County

TOWNSHIP OF GILMANTON, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Monday. According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 14 at 12:03 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 37 near the intersection of County Road B in the Township of Gilmanton. The media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says upon arrival of first responders, a van was found in the southbound ditch with debris scattered around it. It was later discovered that the vehicle was traveling southbound when it entered the ditch and hit a tree.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy