School District of La Crosse discuss potential for another referendum in April
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The School District of La Crosse is heading back to the drawing board. Board members participated in a workshop to discuss the district’s future after voters rejected its nearly $195 million referendum. The changing of seasons can bring in new beginnings. For the School District of La Crosse, new beginnings are necessary. “We’re taking the next...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse DA discusses how area leaders put policy over politics in regards to crime issues
Whether there’s a recount in the La Crosse County sheriff’s race or not, there will be a new sheriff. La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke discussed Monday on WIZM a bit about what that could mean. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on...
WEAU-TV 13
Crews respond to fire at Sparta Family Restaurant
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District responded to a fire at Sparta Family Restaurant Monday. According to a media release from Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District, at 12:52 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2022, the Sparta Area Fire District responded to the Sparta Family Restaurant located 741 Avon Road for a report of a fire. Upon the Fire Departments arrival heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the building. The restaurant was evacuated. A fire started in the kitchen and spread through the exhaust ventilation system up through the ceiling and roof areas. The fire was extinguished, and the building was ventilated.
wizmnews.com
UWL’s Jazzma Holland wins Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award
Jazzma Holland has grown personally and professionally during her time at UW-La Crosse. Now, in her role as interim assistant director for student leadership in the Office of Multicultural Student Services (OMSS), she is helping students blossom, as well. For her efforts, Holland was recently selected as UWL’s recipient of...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
La Crosse County canvasses votes, may revisit Sheriff race for a recount
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — It’s been nearly a week since Election Day. And election workers have been working hard to canvass the election results. This isn’t a recount, but it will make the results official and ensure that the midterm elections were fair. “What we’re doing right now is checking to make sure that everything matches up, if there are...
wizmnews.com
Govt continues to fail on PFAS
One of the frustrations of government is that even when our elected officials identify a problem, and have the ability to solve it, they still drag their feet. Case in point is the PFAS problem on French Island. We know that these PFAS, known as forever chemicals, are all around us. The presence of the chemicals in our drinking water has had people on French Island drinking bottled water for more than a year. They have been found in many other Wisconsin communities, and across the country. In the case of French Island, the contamination has been traced to the use of firefighting foam at the La Crosse airport. Yet our government still hasn’t banned the use of the foam. The chemicals are also traced to non-stick cookware, food packaging and some clothing. Yet our government still has not banned them, and for the most part hasn’t even determined what levels of the chemicals are acceptable. As a result, the chemicals continue to pose a growing health risk. That is why it is incumbent on the United States Senate to pass legislation to better protect our health by banning the chemicals and remove the existing contamination. Protecting our drinking water and our health is the responsibility of our government, but in the case of PFAS, our government continues to fail us.
wizmnews.com
Johnson-Barnes Senate race was top draw for La Crosse County voters in fall balloting
The elections for U.S. Senate, House and Wisconsin governor were the top three races which brought voters to the polls in La Crosse County this fall. The canvass of the November voting showed that over 55,000 votes were cast in the county, for each of those statewide or regional races. The votes for attorney general and a new La Crosse County sheriff rounded out the Top 5.
wizmnews.com
City and county of La Crosse pass budgets for 2023, with county setting aside funds to drill for new groundwater source
The La Crosse city council and the county board both approved new budgets for 2023 on Monday night. The city spending plan is close to $70 million, while the county budget tops out at $208 million. While the La Crosse city council took about 20 minutes to pass its budget,...
winonaradio.com
20-Year-Old Winona Resident Found Deceased
(KWNO)-A 20-year-old male was discovered dead in his bedroom in the 100 block of E Ninth Street at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday. The body was sent to the Rochester Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. According to local authorities, there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body,...
wizmnews.com
November is budget season for local governments; city and county of La Crosse talk money on Monday
It’s budget time for both La Crosse County and the City of La Crosse. The county board and the city council both have budget sessions Monday night, to work out spending plans for 2023. County board goes first at 5 p.m. Its budget calls for just over $200 million...
wearegreenbay.com
California woman indicted on drug charges, allegedly transported large quantities of meth to southwest Wisconsin
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A California woman has been indicted for allegedly transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to southwest Wisconsin. Investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified Heather Carter, 49, of Santa Monica, California as a person of interest in early 2022. Deputies say...
wizmnews.com
LISTEN: La Crosse County DA Gruenke on new sheriff, Minnesota legalizing weed, OWI punishment, election fraud
Hit on a lot of topics Monday with La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke on WIZM’s La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Winona County Rollover Crash Injures Rochester Man
Utica, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Winona County sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital early Saturday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 43-year-old William Waller was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his Chevy Tahoe went off the road and rolled into the ditch at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 33 in Utica. The single-vehicle rollover crash occurred shortly before 5:45 a.m. while snow and ice were on the road.
cwbradio.com
Authorities Investigating the Death of Two People in Jackson County
Authorities are investigating the death of two people in Jackson County. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, November 10th, around 2pm, they were asked to do a welfare check at home in the Town of Manchester. While performing the check, authorities found two people dead inside...
wizmnews.com
City of La Crosse has new alternate-side parking rules that have not gone into effect yet, despite Tuesday snow
The city of La Crosse recently changed its alternate-side parking rules so they no longer go into effect on a certain date. Instead, alternate-side parking happens only when a “snow emergency” is declared. One of the ways that could happen is if the city’s Superintendent of Streets basically...
seehafernews.com
Woman Hospitalized After Crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s office says a woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County yesterday. The accident occurred about noon on Highway 37 near County Road B in the Township of Gilmanton. The county sheriff’s office...
Viroqua mayor files disciplinary charges against police chief
Viroqua's mayor, Justin Running, confirmed to News 8 Now that he filed disciplinary charges with Viroqua's Police and Fire Commission against Niedfeldt.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
TOWNSHIP OF GILMANTON, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Monday. According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 14 at 12:03 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 37 near the intersection of County Road B in the Township of Gilmanton. The media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says upon arrival of first responders, a van was found in the southbound ditch with debris scattered around it. It was later discovered that the vehicle was traveling southbound when it entered the ditch and hit a tree.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse’s Davis coming off career-high 13 points, as Badgers host UW-Green Bay on Tuesday
Coming off a career-high 13 points, La Crosse native Jordan Davis looks to continue to improve for the Wisconsin Badgers. The junior guard — who ironically scored those 13 points in a game at the Milwaukee Brewers stadium Friday — has started the first two games of the season, as Wisconsin hosts UW-Green Bay tonight at 8 p.m.
