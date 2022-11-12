Read full article on original website
Qatar makes shocking World Cup alcohol decision
Alcohol and beer are usually prominent at soccer matches across the world, especially the World Cup. And while Qatar initially seemed to have a plan in place for alcohol sales and consumption at the 2022 World Cup, it appears the country is making some drastic last-minute changes just days before the start of the iconic soccer tournament.
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
PSG star withdraws from France World Cup squad through injury
France will be without a PSG defender at the World Cup after they withdrew from the squad through injury.
Arab fans' World Cup fever cooled by Qatar costs
Qatar's World Cup will be the first on Arab soil but despite excitement in the Middle East, the fervour is not universal in a region usually united by its passion for football. World Cups have traditionally attracted more affluent supporters than weekly club football, whose fanbase is often working-class, football historian Paul Dietschy told AFP. The World Cup in Qatar "reinforces" the universal trend of a growing gap between the rich and the poor, Dietschy said.
Our Expert World Cup Predictions and Knockout Brackets
There’s no consensus champion, but there’s an agreement about one thing: Europe’s reign over the World Cup will end in Qatar.
Man Utd release statement following Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Manchester United have released an official statement in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan on Sunday.
Neymar shows off incredible touch and Richarlison nails it but Antony has a nightmare - to the delight of his team-mates - as Brazil's World Cup stars try to control ball dropped by drone from 30 metres
Brazil kick-started their World Cup preparation in unusual fashion after the national squad partook in an intense training drill. The star-studded national team - who arrived in Turin on Monday to finalise their World Cup preparation - stood under a drone as it dropped a football from 30 metres in order to test their first-touch.
Erik ten Hag criticises Man Utd despite Fulham win
Erik ten Hag was unhappy with Manchester United's finishing in their Premier League win over Fulham on Sunday.
The Ringer
Welcome to the World Cup Group of Death
A few years ago, the BBC released a television series to wildly unexpected acclaim. The Hunt, which gave viewers a new, beautiful, and often intense look at life in the world’s seas and oceans, featured many striking scenes: Perhaps the most notable, though, was what happened when a group of predators joined forces to hunt sardines. The sardines—millions of them—gather off the coast of the continent, their only protection being that they vastly outnumber those who pursue them. The footage that follows is.
Former host Russia frozen out as World Cup begins in Qatar
Four years after Vladimir Putin hosted the World Cup party, Russia is off the guest list. While the soccer world focuses on the opening game of the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, Russia will be playing a friendly game in Uzbekistan. Russia was kicked out of World Cup qualifying after it invaded Ukraine and now can only play friendlies against the few nations prepared to accept its invitations. The Russian men’s national team’s only game of 2022 so far was a 2-1 win over Kyrgyzstan in September. Russian clubs are barred from the Champions League and the women’s national team was removed from the European Championship.
PSG’s World Cup-bound stars all unscathed as leader wins 5-0
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain’s stars came through their final game before the World Cup unscathed, with France forward Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring in the unbeaten league leader’s 5-0 home win against Auxerre on Sunday. Argentina star Lionel Messi, Brazil’s Neymar and Mbappe all started against...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo: I feel betrayed by Manchester United, have no respect for Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo says he "doesn't respect" Erik ten Hag and claims the Manchester United manager tried to force him out in the summer. In an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, Ronaldo criticised Ten Hag, the club and former interim boss Ralf Rangnick. The 37-year-old was suspended by Ten Hag after...
Fans across German stadiums call for Qatar World Cup boycott
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s professional soccer leagues have been marked by widespread protests against the World Cup in Qatar, with rival fans joining forces to condemn FIFA corruption and human rights abuses in the Gulf Arab country. On Sunday, before the last Bundesliga game ahead of the league’s...
Sporting News
World Cup predictions 2022: Winners, underdogs, top goal scorers, and Golden Ball contenders
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup upon us, plenty of people are wondering what will go down in Qatar over the next month. The Sporting News has attempted to answer some of the most pressing questions, with our football experts giving their predictions for the latest FIFA tournament. Our truly...
NBC Sports
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits
With the 2022 World Cup here, all of the World Cup kits have been released and there are some intriguing looks. From Mexico’s snazzy away number to Germany going for a solid new look for their home kit and Puma rolling out a very specific and similar look for their national teams, just like they did for their club teams on their away kits, there is a lot to unpack here.
USMNT Protests Qatar’s Anti-LGBTQ Laws With Rainbow Crest
The U.S. men’s national soccer team is the latest in a group of countries protesting human rights violations and discriminatory laws in World Cup host country Qatar. On the wall of its practice facility at the Al Gharrafa SC Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, the team has posted a crest with rainbow stripes to protest Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws. The team usually employs red stripes.
Canada World Cup Preview: Concacaf Conquerors Eye History
When Canada’s men were last in the World Cup 36 years ago, it went horribly wrong, but this new generation has the bright young stars to make some noise.
Mexican super fan is ready for another World Cup
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Of the thousands of Mexican fans expected to travel to Qatar for the biggest soccer tournament in the world, only one of them can boast of having attended 10 World Cups and more than 450 matches for the country’s national team: Héctor Chávez, better known as “Caramelo.”
Popculture
Dua Lipa Denies World Cup Opening Ceremony Rumor in Strong Fashion
Dua Lipa denied rumors that she would be performing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins on Nov. 20 in Qatar. The "New Rules" singer cited Qatar's human rights record, which has been criticized around the world. Thousands of migrant workers have reportedly died since Qatar was awarded the tournament. The Qatari government has also been criticized for its anti-LGBT policies.
