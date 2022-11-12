Read full article on original website
Fire Destroys Paullina Truck Shed
A fire destroyed a truck shed and all of its contents this past weekend in Paullina. Firefighters were sent to 4797 Pierce Avenue at around 7:30am Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they found active fire and smoke coming from the partially open overhead doors on the north end of the truck shed. At first, the Paullina Fire Department attempted to put out a semi-truck that was in flames just inside the overhead door. When the Granville Fire Department arrived, they attempted to enter from the other side of the building, but were unsuccessful because of rapidly growing heavy fire and smoke. Eventually, it became too hazardous for firefighters to get close to the building. Other agencies arrived to help contain the fire, and it took crews four hours and approximately 100-thousand gallons of water to extinguish the fire.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Iron & Metal announces expansion
NORFOLK, Neb. -- One of northeast Nebraska's larger employers is getting ready for a major expansion. Norfolk Iron & Metal announced Tuesday that they are planning a 16,300 square-foot addition to go along with a renovation of their existing space. Company officials said the work will allow the facility to...
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Man Taken To Hospital After Accident
Sheldon, Iowa– A Sheldon man was taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Friday, November 11, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 11:40 a.m., 54-year-old Virgil Frahm of Sheldon was driving a 2018 GMC pickup northbound on 4th Avenue, in Sheldon. Two parked vehicles were struck in the accident, a 2014 Chevy Equinox and a 2003 Buick Park Avenue.
Sioux City Journal
Laurel shooting victim's fiance gets protective order against suspect's wife
HARTINGTON, Neb. — The fiance of a Laurel, Nebraska, woman who was fatally shot this summer has received a protection order against the shooting suspect's wife, whom the fiance says has threatened to kill him. Brian Welch filed for the order Monday in Cedar County District Court, saying in...
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD: Roads are extremely slippery in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that the roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery and city plows are currently out spreading sand and salt. Police say since 9:00 a.m Tuesday, they have responded to 20 accidents around the city and remind drivers to slow down in winter weather.
Sioux City Journal
City of Sioux City receives $105K lighting rebate from MidAmerican Energy
SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City received a lighting rebate from MidAmerican Energy for LED fixtures recently installed in the Discovery Parking Ramp. Representatives from MidAmerican Energy presented a check to the City Council for $105,213 at Monday's council meeting. The lighting upgrades were implemented in an effort...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City gets ready for Downtown for the Holidays
SIOUX CITY -- The best seat in downtown Sioux City may be on a bench that is in the shape of two polar bears. At least this is the opinion of Downtown Partners executive director Ragen Cote. "The polar bear bench is located right in front of Downtown for the...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City residents being asked to bag recyclables
SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is encouraging residents to bag all solid waste and recycling material to assist with the efficiency of the collection process. The city said in a statement that residents should use clear or blue plastic bags when bagging recycling materials. "Recently there have...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley woman arrested for OWI, meth
ROCK VALLEY—A 40-year-old Rock Valley woman was arrested about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license, and driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
Sioux City Journal
Interpretive Center hosting ornament decorating program
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, will be hosting “Deck the Center: Holiday Ornament Decorating” at 1 p.m. Saturday. Ornaments will be available for children to decorate, including one to hang on the Center’s community tree. Registration...
ROCK 4 VETS gets Sioux City rocking for veterans
Rock n' roll fans jammed out to their favorite music on Saturday, and it was all for a greater cause.
Sioux City Journal
Galva man arrested and charged with murder in stabbing death of his brother
GALVA, Iowa — A man has been arrested in connection with the Sunday stabbing death of his brother in Galva. Jesus Isai Diaz, 24, of Galva, is charged with first-degree murder. He is accused of killing 26-year-old Eduardo Diaz III, of Holstein. Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman told The Journal Monday that the two men were brothers.
News Channel Nebraska
South Dakota man sent to hospital after rollover accident near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- A man from South Dakota was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a single-vehicle rollover accident near Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to 566th Ave., about seven miles north of Stanton, around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday for a reported one-vehicle rollover accident.
Sioux City Journal
Calumet man sentenced to prison for shooting at wife
PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Calumet, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for shooting at his wife during a domestic disturbance. Paul Long, 41, pleaded guilty in September in O'Brien County District Court to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury resulting in bodily injury. The charges were amended as part of a plea agreement from attempted murder and domestic abuse assault. Two other counts of domestic abuse assault were dismissed.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Is it time the Men of the M put on their big boy pants?
THE MINI: The Morningside football team outscored their opponents 574 to 130 this fall, so is it time the Men of the M put on their big boy pants and joined the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference? -- William F. Burrows, Sioux City.
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland woman arrested for OWI charge
PAULLINA—A 46-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Paullina on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Naomi Jeane Kliegl stemmed from a report of a 1991 Ford Festiva running over a parking bumper on the east side of the Dollar General parking lot in Paullina, according to the Paullina Police Department.
Sioux City Journal
Man arrested in Salix bank robbery linked to other crimes
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police arrested a man on multiple felony charges related to area robberies. At around 12:30 p.m. Monday, multiple law enforcement agencies were alerted to a robbery occurring at Pioneer Bank in Salix, Iowa. Kevon Demequros Spratt was taken into custody after trying to flee the scene.
Galva man charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing brother
Officials have confirmed that the man who was charged with first-degree murder was related to the victim.
