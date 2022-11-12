ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Thanksgiving Baskets for the needy still need food donations, outreach director says

GILLETTE, Wyo. — St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, which is putting together Thanksgiving baskets for needy families, still needs potatoes, rolls, butter and whipped topping. As of 4:45 p.m. today, the church still could use cooked dinner rolls, either salted or unsalted dairy butter, 5-pound bags of potatoes and frozen whipped topping, the church’s Outreach Director Nancy Anderson said.
Powder River Energy Foundation donates $20,000 to charities

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Powder River Energy Foundation recently donated a total of $20,000 to 18 charitable organizations in the five-county area of northeast Wyoming through its annual holiday giving program. “The Foundation’s mission is to demonstrate our commitment to individuals and nonprofit or charitable organizations in northeast Wyoming...
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Nov. 15

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Nov. 14, Force Road, CCSO. A 60-year-old woman was transported to the...
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Nov. 14

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Hotel shooting ‘not a random act of violence’

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Gillette police continue to investigate a shooting that occurred at a local hotel yesterday morning where preliminary indicators suggest it was not a random act of violence, Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said Tuesday. The incident reportedly occurred minutes after 5 a.m. on Nov. 14 at the...
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Nov. 15

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/11/2022-11/13/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 13:. At 2:41 a.m. to Peaceful Valley Road for a snowmobile fire. At 10:30 a.m. to the 3400 block of Cameo Court for an activated fire alarm. At 11:34...
Campbell County health and food inspections (11/7/22–11/13/22)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
North Highway 59 fatal crash survivor charged with vehicular homicide

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Prosecutors have charged the survivor of a head-on collision that killed 33-year-old Casper resident Aaron Foster last week with vehicle homicide, Campbell County court records say. Nicholas L. Alvarez, 37, is charged with causing Foster’s death after the investigation revealed he crossed the center line on...
