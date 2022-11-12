Read full article on original website
Related
profootballnetwork.com
Buccaneers vs. Seahawks DFS Picks for DraftKings: Can Munich Bring Joy to Leonard Fournette or Rachaad White?
If you’re making Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks DFS picks on DraftKings for Sunday’s Week 10 NFL matchup in Munich, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Giants DC Wink Martindale discusses tough loss of Xavier McKinney
The New York Giants suffered a tough loss during their bye week as safety Xavier McKinney was placed on injured reserve with a hand injury. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale discussed at length the impact that this would have on his defensive scheme. Giants DC Wink Martindale discusses the tough loss...
NBC Sports
Mitchell says tandem with CMC can be NFL's 'best' backfield
Elijah Mitchell made it clear where he and Christian McCaffrey stand among the NFL's running back duos. Speaking with reporters following the 49ers' 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on "Sunday Night Football," Mitchell explained what it was like to have McCaffrey as a teammate and what heights the duo can reach.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Broncos, Jerry Jeudy, Chiefs, Chargers
Broncos S Justin Simmons believes that WR Jerry Jeudy will be good to go against the Raiders, as he is currently in a walking boot and believed to have a low ankle sprain. (Troy Renck) Chargers CB Michael Davis was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct from last week’s win against...
NBC Sports
Armstead, Ebukam to miss 49ers' Week 10 clash vs. Chargers
The 49ers will be missing two key defensive players in their "Sunday Night Football" clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. Defensive ends Arik Armstead and Samson Ebukam were designated inactive 90 minutes before kickoff at Levi's Stadium. Armstead was ruled out of the game on Friday's injury report, but Ebukam was listed as questionable with quadricep and Achilles injuries.
Tennessee Titans ride menacing pass rush to bounce-back win over Denver Broncos
Now that it's cold-weather season in Nashville, the Tennessee Titans are back in their element. Behind a dominant defensive showing and a few timely scores, the Titans outlasted the Denver Broncos in a 17-10 comeback win Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Titans (6-3) trailed 10-0 late in the second quarter but thundered ahead with a persistent pass rush and an offense that took advantage of the few opportunities it needed.
NBC Sports
Hufanga leads NFL safeties in three key defensive categories
Talanoa Hufanga has become a household name throughout the first half of the 2022 NFL season. The second-year safety out of USC is putting up numbers that have vaulted him to one of the league's best at the position. Next Gen Stats pointed out on Twitter that Hufanga has excelled...
Comments / 0