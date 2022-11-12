ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

lrtrojans.com

Little Rock Drops Defensive Battle with Ole Miss

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Joe Foley's teams over his 20 years at Little Rock have been known for their defensive pressure causing frustration that leads to turnovers and low scoring. On the day the court at the Jack Stephens Center was named for Foley, Ole Miss employed a similar tactic to claim the 58-40 win over the host Trojans.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
lrtrojans.com

Little Rock Closes 2022 Season Falling 3-1 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Little Rock closed out its 2022 season with a 3-1 loss to Tennessee State at Kean Hall Gynasium Saturday afternoon. The Trojans close the year at 7-25 overall and 4-15 in their inaugural season in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Trojans hit just .096 for the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Highschool Basketball Pro

North Little Rock, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Stuttgart High School basketball team will have a game with Central Arkansas Christian School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
STUTTGART, AR
lrtrojans.com

Number of Trojans Head to Kansas City For Tiger Style Invitational

LITTLE ROCK – Little Rock gets set for its first open tournament of the season, sending a number of wrestlers to Kansas City, Missouri for the Mizzou Tiger Style Tournament Saturday at Staley High School. Tiger Style Invitational Live Video (FloWrestling) The event will draw a number of teams...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
lrtrojans.com

Trojans Finish Fourth at Tiger Style Invitational

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Little Rock wrestlers registered 21 total victories, including three falls and a pair of major decisions, as the Trojans finished fourth as a team at the Tiger Style Invitational at Staley High School. Little Rock tallied 93.5 total points as a team with four wrestlers finishing in the top-five of their respective weight classes.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Connley throws 5 TDs in Prairie View A&M’s victory at UAPB

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) – Trazon Connley threw a career-high five touchdown passes on eight completions and Prairie View A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 55-24 on Saturday. Connley was 8 of 15 for 193 yards for the Southwestern Athletic Conference West leaders (6-4, 5-2). His touchdowns went to five different receivers.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Signs 5-Star Layden Blocker

FAYETTEVILLE – University of Arkansas head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman announced that Layden Blocker has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Razorback program for the 2023-24 season. Blocker is rated as a 5-star by 247Sports Composite and is a consensus top-30 player in the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain returns this evening and some changeover to snow is possible

Are you ready for a cold rain that may contain some snow overnight? As temperatures fall into the 40s this evening, more rain will move in from the southwest. This evening temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s in North Arkansas and some snow will mix in with the rain. Around Midnight the temperatures in Central Arkansas will drop to the upper 30s and some changeover to snow will be possible as far south as Little Rock and Benton as well.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing

LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
onlyinark.com

10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock

It is officially soup season, and to celebrate this glorious occasion, I thought it would be an ideal time to go over 10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock. But first, some ground rules. All soups mentioned below must be from Little Rock restaurants, not Little Rock area restaurants. Apologies in advance to places that call home to the likes of North Little Rock, Benton, and Conway. Second, no national chains. Third, also check the menu for soups. Some are specials, others are seasonal. Fourth, well, there is no fourth. Let’s get to it.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

