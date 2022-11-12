Read full article on original website
lrtrojans.com
Little Rock Drops Defensive Battle with Ole Miss
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Joe Foley's teams over his 20 years at Little Rock have been known for their defensive pressure causing frustration that leads to turnovers and low scoring. On the day the court at the Jack Stephens Center was named for Foley, Ole Miss employed a similar tactic to claim the 58-40 win over the host Trojans.
lrtrojans.com
Little Rock Closes 2022 Season Falling 3-1 in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Little Rock closed out its 2022 season with a 3-1 loss to Tennessee State at Kean Hall Gynasium Saturday afternoon. The Trojans close the year at 7-25 overall and 4-15 in their inaugural season in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Trojans hit just .096 for the...
lrtrojans.com
Little Rock Hosts Ole Miss Sunday, Honors Foley in Pregame Ceremony
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An historic day is on tap in the Capital City as Little Rock Women's Basketball will honor legendary coach Joe Foley in a court dedication ceremony and then host Ole Miss as the Trojans attempt to defeat an SEC team for the third consecutive year.
North Little Rock, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Stuttgart High School basketball team will have a game with Central Arkansas Christian School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
lrtrojans.com
Number of Trojans Head to Kansas City For Tiger Style Invitational
LITTLE ROCK – Little Rock gets set for its first open tournament of the season, sending a number of wrestlers to Kansas City, Missouri for the Mizzou Tiger Style Tournament Saturday at Staley High School. Tiger Style Invitational Live Video (FloWrestling) The event will draw a number of teams...
lrtrojans.com
Trojans Finish Fourth at Tiger Style Invitational
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Little Rock wrestlers registered 21 total victories, including three falls and a pair of major decisions, as the Trojans finished fourth as a team at the Tiger Style Invitational at Staley High School. Little Rock tallied 93.5 total points as a team with four wrestlers finishing in the top-five of their respective weight classes.
KTLO
Connley throws 5 TDs in Prairie View A&M’s victory at UAPB
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) – Trazon Connley threw a career-high five touchdown passes on eight completions and Prairie View A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 55-24 on Saturday. Connley was 8 of 15 for 193 yards for the Southwestern Athletic Conference West leaders (6-4, 5-2). His touchdowns went to five different receivers.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Signs 5-Star Layden Blocker
FAYETTEVILLE – University of Arkansas head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman announced that Layden Blocker has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Razorback program for the 2023-24 season. Blocker is rated as a 5-star by 247Sports Composite and is a consensus top-30 player in the...
Parkview head coach sees room for improvement following playoff win over Morrilton
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts LITTLE ROCK — No. 12 Little Rock Parkview advanced into the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs, but it was not a work of art according to Patriots head coach Brad Bolding. The Patriots (9-2) defeated Morrilton (6-5) 29-7 at War Memorial ...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Bundle up for the coldest night since March
TONIGHT: Clear skies, calm winds, and already cool temperatures are setting the stage for the coldest night since March 12th! Temperatures will drop into the upper teens north and into the 20s everywhere else. So far this fall Little Rock’s coldest temperature is 33°. SUNDAY: Even with sunny...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain returns this evening and some changeover to snow is possible
Are you ready for a cold rain that may contain some snow overnight? As temperatures fall into the 40s this evening, more rain will move in from the southwest. This evening temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s in North Arkansas and some snow will mix in with the rain. Around Midnight the temperatures in Central Arkansas will drop to the upper 30s and some changeover to snow will be possible as far south as Little Rock and Benton as well.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Colder weather is here and rain is coming … and a little snow
Temperatures are starting in the 40s and 50s this morning, and they will not get out of the 50s during the day. Little Rock will likely have its high temperature around Noon …59°. Parts of NW & North Arkansas have already seen some rain. Central Arkansas has a small chance of rain today, but tonight the chance of rain will be dramatically higher.
arkadelphian.com
Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing
LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
ualrpublicradio.org
After winning reelection, Little Rock mayor discusses plans for 2nd term
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. says he plans to name a new police chief “soon,” will advocate for state parole reforms to address city crime, and wants to “reset” relations with the board of a directors in a second term. On Tuesday, Scott received 48.65%...
onlyinark.com
10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock
It is officially soup season, and to celebrate this glorious occasion, I thought it would be an ideal time to go over 10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock. But first, some ground rules. All soups mentioned below must be from Little Rock restaurants, not Little Rock area restaurants. Apologies in advance to places that call home to the likes of North Little Rock, Benton, and Conway. Second, no national chains. Third, also check the menu for soups. Some are specials, others are seasonal. Fourth, well, there is no fourth. Let’s get to it.
salineriverchronicle.com
Arkansas’s historic Toltec Mounds renamed Plum Bayou Mounds Archaeological State Park
(SCOTT, Ark.) – To better reflect the culture of the people who built the mounds, Toltec Mounds Archeological State Park has been renamed Plum Bayou Mounds Archeological State Park. Named for a nearby stream, the Plum Bayou culture has been identified by archeologists as the builders of the mounds.
People in West Little Rock react to city’s latest homicide, marking 75 for the year
Another violent night in the Capital City leaves one person dead, marking Little Rock’s 75th homicide of the year.
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
