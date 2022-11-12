ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley, CA

Simi Valley family desperate for answers after mother of 2 vanishes, leaving bloody scene at home

ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wcFFg_0j8C5iyV00

A Simi Valley family is desperate for answers after their loved one -- a mother of two children -- disappeared under mysterious circumstances and left behind a bloody scene at her home.

Rachel Castillo's family is combing over what investigators have already sifted through and trying to find the slightest answers into why she vanished.

Castillo, 25, has two young children, is studying to become a therapist and lives with her sister just a few miles down the road from their parents.

"She's a great mother, she's a good daughter, she's a good sister, she's a good friend," Robyn Castillo said about her daughter.

Emily Castillo, the sister, came home Thursday night and upon walking into their apartment she immediately saw blood -- a lot of it.

"As soon as I saw the blood, that's when I realized something wasn't right," Emily said. "So I called my mom to let her know to come over and then I immediately called 911."

As she waited for help to arrive, Emily felt she had to do something.

"I was running around the house trying to see if I could find her somewhere," Emily said. "I checked her bathroom, under her bed, her closet, my closet, the laundry room, my bathroom and my bedroom but she wasn't anywhere in there."

Her mom arrived soon after and saw the mess firsthand. Rachel's phone, keys and car were all home without her.

Robyn says her first thought was that someone took her, but she doesn't know if that's what actually happened.

She added that Rachel dropped her sons off with their father earlier that morning. That was planned and they said they have no reason to believe he would've hurt her.

Detectives told the family they're looking into all possibilities, including other men she was potentially seeing, and if neighbors saw or heard anything.

"The most important thing is that she's a mother," Robyn said. "She has two little boys who are going to miss her, and we just want her home."

Rachel Castillo is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Simi Valley Police Department at (805) 583-6950.

Lisa Garcia
3d ago

Find her, keep looking for her, don't give up on the slightest inspection, find a Medium to help in the lead of this search! poor babies and find a detective, if needed, praying you all find her....

