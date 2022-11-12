ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian city with the best tasting tap water is crowned - but not everyone agrees with the competition's winner

By Ben Talintyre
 4 days ago

Melbourne has taken out Australia's top honour as the city with the cleanest, clearest and tastiest tap water in the country, but not everyone agrees.

Melbourne Water's Cresswell water treatment plant won the Best Tasting Tap Water in Australia competition held in the NSW town of Casino on Saturday.

To determine the winner, judges sipped tap water samples in a blind taste test, judging on colour, clarity, odour and taste.

Melbourne has taken out the top honour as the Australian city with the cleanest, clearest and tastiest tap water in the country (stock image)
To determine the winner, judges sipped tap water samples in a blind taste test, judging on colour, clarity, odour and taste (stock image)

Managing Director of the Water Industry Operators Association, George Wall, said the friendly contest is all about showcasing the work of local water providers keeping their communities sustainable with safe drinking water.

'We want to use the competition to let people know the great work that is going on in local communities around Australia, and help to shape and secure Australia's water future,' he said.

The annual Best Tasting Tap Water competition may have given the win to Melbourne but not everyone agreed with the decision, some calling the outcome 'bollocks'.

'What an absolute load of bollocks,' one person wrote.

'Come try Wodonga water, you will leave disappointed,' said another.

'Haha not where I am smells like chlorine, it’s sticky on your skin,' commented a third.

'Idk I drank the water in Melton and I've been awake since Wednesday,' wrote a fourth.

More than $1.1 billion was committed in last month's budget through the National Water Grid Fund to develop infrastructure projects including the Paradise Dam upgrade in Queensland and Manton Dam in Darwin.

As the winner, Melbourne will go on to represent Australia at an international competition in West Virginia, USA next February.

