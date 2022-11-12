ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Shore News Network

One thousand free turkeys with all the fixings to be handed out in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, NJ – For families struggling with inflation and the astronomical increase in food costs, the Presbyterian Church at 1070 Hooper Avenue will be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner distribution. The turkeys are provided by Fulfill, formerly the Monmouth/Ocean County Food Bank. Turkeys will be distributed with fresh bread, potatoes, vegetables, and other Thanksgiving dinner fixings. Fulfill said there are no questions asked and no registration is needed. Distribution starts at 9 am on Friday and is on a first-come-first-serve basis until supplies run out. Fulfill sponsors a food distribution every Friday at the church, but this week’s service is The post One thousand free turkeys with all the fixings to be handed out in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?

Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
RED BANK, NJ
Shore News Network

Red Bank man wanted for ‘upskirting’ women in supermarket

SHREWSBURY, NJ – A Red Bank man who eluded police investigating an “upskirting” incident at a local supermarket is wanted by police. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, was charged for using a camera to take pictures of women shopping in the store from below and behind. When officers arrived on scene, Cox fled and eluded arrest. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said,” Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th, a man later identified as Cox was seen entering the ShopRite on Shrewsbury Avenue, and shortly thereafter he began following female shoppers The post Red Bank man wanted for ‘upskirting’ women in supermarket appeared first on Shore News Network.
RED BANK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters

If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
roi-nj.com

Kushner helps ink 3 new tenants at Shops at Pier Village in Long Branch

Three new retail leases have been signed to the already exciting business lineup at Pier Village, the year-round oceanfront residential, retail and recreational destination in Long Branch, according to a Tuesday announcement from Kushner Cos. Salt Life, Strand Salon and Remedy Realm will bring lifestyle, beauty and health care to...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Shore News Network

After 45 years, owners of Pisces Seafood moving on

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Remnants of Toms River’s past are quickly fading, and this week, a Jersey Shore icon, Pisces Seafood, announced the longtime business has been sold. The family that has operated the business for 45 years announced this week they are retiring and selling the business. “It has been nothing short of an honor to serve you for the last 45+ years. From our long-standing retail partners, to those of you that made Pisces a common occurrence for your family, and everyone in-between, these last 4.5 decades wouldn’t have been possible without your support,” the Kurzynowski family posted The post After 45 years, owners of Pisces Seafood moving on appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

4 black bear cubs illegally killed in N.J. borough, officials say

Four black bears were killed in Ringwood over the weekend, authorities told NJ Advance Media. On Tuesday, during a meeting to discuss allowing a bear hunt across New Jersey as soon as next month, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Assistant Commissioner David Golden said an investigation into the Ringwood incident is ongoing.
RINGWOOD, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

DEVELOPING: Authorities Investigating Broad Daylight Home Burglary in Toms River; One Suspect Was Wearing an Amazon Delivery Vest [UPDATED – $2,500 REWARD OFFERED]

Authorities are investigating after two men broke into a home in Toms River in broad daylight. According to preliminary information we received, the man dressed with an Amazon vest rang the doorbell, and when he got answer, the suspects proceeded to the back of the home where they broke in.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

