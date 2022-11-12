Read full article on original website
One thousand free turkeys with all the fixings to be handed out in Toms River
TOMS RIVER, NJ – For families struggling with inflation and the astronomical increase in food costs, the Presbyterian Church at 1070 Hooper Avenue will be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner distribution. The turkeys are provided by Fulfill, formerly the Monmouth/Ocean County Food Bank. Turkeys will be distributed with fresh bread, potatoes, vegetables, and other Thanksgiving dinner fixings. Fulfill said there are no questions asked and no registration is needed. Distribution starts at 9 am on Friday and is on a first-come-first-serve basis until supplies run out. Fulfill sponsors a food distribution every Friday at the church, but this week’s service is The post One thousand free turkeys with all the fixings to be handed out in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
32 members of rival NYC gangs facing 106 charges connected to 19 shootings
BROOKLYN, NY – Thirty-two members of New York City’s Woo and Choo gangs have been arrested and are facing 106 charges related to 19 shootings that left two dead and fourteen wounded, including a three-year-old girl. The Woo and Choo street gangs are rivals that have been at war with each other, leaving death and despair in their wake. One of those victims was a 3-year-old girl who was shot in the crossfire while leaving daycare. District Attorney Gonzalez said, “With this successful takedown, we aim to incapacitate two violent gangs that have terrorized parts of Brownsville for too long. The post 32 members of rival NYC gangs facing 106 charges connected to 19 shootings appeared first on Shore News Network.
These scooter bandits are terrorizing people of all ages in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – With the rise in crime in New York City over the past few years, there has also been a rise in scooter-based thefts and attacks. Scooters are small, light, and can navigate quickly through New York City traffic. That’s why they are becoming the vehicle of choice for many people terrorizing the population of New York City. Now, the New York City Police Department is actively searching for a pair of men who are responsible for at least seven scooter-based robberies throughout Queens. Detectives with the NYPD believe two men, possibly of Hispanic origin, driving a The post These scooter bandits are terrorizing people of all ages in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey Shore teen found dead at recycling center after climbing into dumpster after college party
19-year-old Ocean County resident Kellen J. Bischoff went missing after a party at Kutztown University on Saturday. Police investigating the incident said Bischoff left the party and stopped at a relative’s home in Kutzdown before he went missing Saturday. Police investigating the incident said Bischoff was last seen on a surveillance video behind a Dollar General store, climbing into the dumpster. Berks County District Attorney John Adams said the former Southern Regional student was alone at the time. Hours later, the dumpster was emptied into a truck. The contents of the dumpster were compressed before being emptied at the nearby The post Jersey Shore teen found dead at recycling center after climbing into dumpster after college party appeared first on Shore News Network.
Broad daylight Union Square subway slasher raises fears for New Yorkers
NEW YORK, NY – A broad daylight slashing inside a New York City subway station on Friday has New Yorkers already on edge over rising violence in the city’s subway system on alert. According to police, at around 3 pm, a 27-year-old man was robbed and slashed while waiting on the train platform at the Union Square Station when he was approached by a man with a knife. Police said the man followed his victim as he planned to steal the man’s bag as the doors of the train opened. At that time, the suspect slashed the victim in the The post Broad daylight Union Square subway slasher raises fears for New Yorkers appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn street vendor assaulted, tip jar stolen
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City sidewalk food pushcart vendor was assaulted last Wednesday and had his tip jar stolen. At around 7:30 am, the brazen broad daylight assault took place near the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Plaza Street. An unidentified black male suspect approached the vendor and began punching him in the face. The man fled the scene with the 59-year-old man’s tip jar. The post Brooklyn street vendor assaulted, tip jar stolen appeared first on Shore News Network.
Home Sales in Toms River Down Dramatically Compared to Neighboring Towns
By Toms River Councilman Justin Lamb, Last week, the Toms River Township Council passed an amended MCCUO ordinance that keeps most of the cumbersome mandates imposed on homeowners since July 1 and preserves the biggest fee structure facing home sellers anywhere in Ocean County — if not the state. This onerous ordinance was enacted a year ago after being read in name only by the last lame duck council, but didn’t take effect until this past summer. Its consequences have been disastrous. As a real estate attorney and former realtor, I knew the ordinance would cause big problems and depress home values. So, The post Home Sales in Toms River Down Dramatically Compared to Neighboring Towns appeared first on Shore News Network.
Red Bank man wanted for ‘upskirting’ women in supermarket
SHREWSBURY, NJ – A Red Bank man who eluded police investigating an “upskirting” incident at a local supermarket is wanted by police. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, was charged for using a camera to take pictures of women shopping in the store from below and behind. When officers arrived on scene, Cox fled and eluded arrest. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said,” Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th, a man later identified as Cox was seen entering the ShopRite on Shrewsbury Avenue, and shortly thereafter he began following female shoppers The post Red Bank man wanted for ‘upskirting’ women in supermarket appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man smashed in head with blunt object in Bronx subway robbery
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for two more violent subway criminals. This time, police are looking for two men who approached a 57-year-old man inside the Tremont Avenue Station and struck him in the head with a blunt object. The two men then robbed the victim before fleeing. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Man smashed in head with blunt object in Bronx subway robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
Walmart to pay Pennsylvania $120 million in $3 billion national opioid addiction settlement
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Walmart has agreed to settle a national lawsuit that alleges the company’s policy on opioid prescription drugs had part in the nation’s drug and overdose epidemic. According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a multi-state case against the company has been settled with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement states Walmart will pay more than $3 billion nationally, with Pennsylvania to receive an estimated $120 million, to help fund treatment resources in impacted communities. “In addition, The post Walmart to pay Pennsylvania $120 million in $3 billion national opioid addiction settlement appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC To Spend More Than Half A Billion Dollars Supporting Illegal Migrants
NYC To Spend More Than Half A Billion Dollars Supporting Illegal Migrants Jennie Taer on November 14, 2022 New York City is expected to spend nearly $600 million to support illegal migrants over the course of one year, according to a report released Sunday by the city’s Independent Budget Office (IBO). The city is expected to spend close to $580 million on shelter accommodations, public school, health care, legal assistance and other forms of aid, according to the IBO report. Approximately 23,000 illegal migrants have arrived in the Big Apple since April. “In recent months, there has been a large The post NYC To Spend More Than Half A Billion Dollars Supporting Illegal Migrants appeared first on Shore News Network.
74-year-old NYC woman robbed by man threatening her with cable wire
NEW YORK, NY – Guns are no longer needed to commit robberies in New York City. In recent months simple household and nearby items have been used to scare people into giving the bad guys what they want. Last week, a man used a cable wire against a 74-year-old woman and held it menacingly as he robbed her near Avenue X and Batchelder Street in Brooklyn. Police said that at around noon, the man, described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s approached the elderly woman with the cable and threatened her before robbing her and The post 74-year-old NYC woman robbed by man threatening her with cable wire appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York man brought gun into Newark Airport; gets 3 years in prison
NEWARK, NJ – A New York man who brought a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Newark International Airport is going to prison for more than three years. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said Desmond Herring brought the loaded and stolen weapon into the airport on November 29th, 2021, Herring, 48, previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and one count of carrying a weapon on an aircraft. According to the Department of Justice, on Nov. 29, 2021, Herring submitted a carry-on bag for inspection at Newark Liberty International The post New York man brought gun into Newark Airport; gets 3 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli
NEW YORK, NY – An argument between two men inside a Bronx deli at 975 Walton Avenue in the Bronx turned into a street gunfight last Wednesday. On Tuesday, detectives with the New York City Police Department released photos of the two suspects in an attempt to solicit help from the public to identify them. At around 5:59 pm, the two men got into a verbal argument. Once outside, the two men pulled guns on each other and began shooting. Police did not report any injuries. The two suspects fled the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey
A report by Travel.Alot.Com this week named the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford the ugliest building in the Garden State. While the building has received a minor facelift in recent years, it used to be much uglier. That doesn’t mean it’s not anymore. The problem plagued mall seems to be destined to fail, despite that it has finally opened and has some real enticing attractions, but that doesn’t help anyone who has been following the story forget about its ugly past…and facade. “This mall isn’t as much of an American dream as it is an American nightmare. The whole The post American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arrest made in weekend shooting in Rahway
RAHWAY, NJ – A suspect wanted for the murder of 44-year-old Roselle resident Jack Harris was arrested on Tuesday as a result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation. Brandan Melford, 31, of Rahway, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes after he was arrested in Newark. According to police, at around 12:39 pm, Rahway police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street after multiple gunshots were reported. “At approximately 12:39 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Rahway Police Officers responded to the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street on the The post Arrest made in weekend shooting in Rahway appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey
Caldwell, NJ – A New Jersey mother is angry after a local Republican and Caldwell Township employee called the cops on her 9-year-old daughter for killing lantern flies earlier this month. Monique Joseph spoke out against the incident at last week’s regular meeting of the township council. She called upon the township to use the incident as an opportunity to speak out against racial profiling. In the call to the police, Gordon Lawshe reportedly told dispatchers, “There’s a little Black woman walking, spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees. I don’t know what the hell she’s doing; it scares me The post Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean County man had illegal guns, fake badges, feds say
TOMS RIVER, NJ – An Ocean County man is going to federal prison for 12 months and a day after pleading guilty to illegally possessing firearms and fake federal identification badges. Jeffrey Backlund, 57, of Waretown, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a privately manufactured short-barrel rifle, a silencer, and five imitation badges of various federal agencies. According to the Department of Justice, on Sept. 6, 2020, after investigating a domestic disturbance, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Backlund’s residence and located a number of firearms and imitation federal identification badges. “They found one short-barreled, AR-style, .223 caliber rifle bearing The post Ocean County man had illegal guns, fake badges, feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man who punched victim into path of oncoming NYC subway train arraigned
NEW YORK – A Queens grand jury has arraigned 50-year-old Carlos Garcia for an assault that sent his victim into the path of an oncoming subway train, killing him, last month. Garcia engaged in a physical altercation with the victim at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway. According to police, Garcia engaged the victim in a verbal dispute following a brush of shoulders that caused Garcia to drop his cell phone onto the train tracks. “The dispute turned physical when the defendant punched the victim, causing him to fall onto the edge of the platform at the exact time an F The post Man who punched victim into path of oncoming NYC subway train arraigned appeared first on Shore News Network.
Amber Alert: Teen reported missing in Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Missing Juvenile Kinniya Miller. On the afternoon of November 9, 2022, Kinniya was last seen by her mother at their residence at 18XX Bouvier Street. Kinniya Miller is 17 years old, 5’ 6”, 138 Lbs., with black hair and brown eyes; she was last seen wearing a yellow “Supreme” hoodie, black tights, and white New Balance sneakers. Kinniya may be in the area of 16XX Erie Avenue. We ask that anyone with information on Kinniya Miller’s whereabouts contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093. The post Amber Alert: Teen reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
