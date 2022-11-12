ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Shore News Network

Red Bank man wanted for ‘upskirting’ women in supermarket

SHREWSBURY, NJ – A Red Bank man who eluded police investigating an “upskirting” incident at a local supermarket is wanted by police. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, was charged for using a camera to take pictures of women shopping in the store from below and behind. When officers arrived on scene, Cox fled and eluded arrest. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said,” Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th, a man later identified as Cox was seen entering the ShopRite on Shrewsbury Avenue, and shortly thereafter he began following female shoppers The post Red Bank man wanted for ‘upskirting’ women in supermarket appeared first on Shore News Network.
RED BANK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kushner helps ink 3 new tenants at Shops at Pier Village in Long Branch

Three new retail leases have been signed to the already exciting business lineup at Pier Village, the year-round oceanfront residential, retail and recreational destination in Long Branch, according to a Tuesday announcement from Kushner Cos. Salt Life, Strand Salon and Remedy Realm will bring lifestyle, beauty and health care to...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters

If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
NJ.com

Man ‘upskirted’ at least 2 women at N.J supermarket, cops say

A 33-year-old Red Bank man took “upskirt” photos of at least two women at a supermarket in Monmouth County last month before being arrested a week later, authorities said. Christopher W. Cox followed shoppers around the ShopRite in Shrewsbury around 4 p.m. on Oct. 20 and used “his cell phone in a manner indicating that he was surreptitiously taking photos of them from behind,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

North Jersey police track man wanted for child assault to Salt Lake City

NORTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. – Police investigating the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl in Plainfield have announced they have arrested 39-year-old Fabian Osuna-Vargas in Salt Lake City, Utah. According to Somerset County Prosecutor McDonald, a 9-year-old female victim reported being sexually assaulted by an adult and was interviewed by a detective from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit. “The victim stated that she was sexually assaulted by Osuna-Vargas earlier that day in North Plainfield. As a result of this investigation, which was conducted by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and North Plainfield Police Department, defendant Osuna-Vargas was The post North Jersey police track man wanted for child assault to Salt Lake City appeared first on Shore News Network.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NJ.com

Appeal the latest strike in ferry war over N.J. commuter route

The ferry war between New Jersey’s two largest private ferry companies is waging over a lucrative New York commuter route. Commuters could be riding the familiar blue and white NY Waterway ferries a little longer after attorneys for the Weehawken-based company filed a motion on Nov. 10, asking the court to delay Seastreak LLC’s takeover of commuter service from the county-owned ferry terminal in the Belford section of Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

2 Thanksgiving Farmers Markets in Ocean County, NJ You Can’t Miss

Perfect for your Thanksgiving Day festivities, these two farmers markets in Ocean County. Everyone loves their fresh, Jersey Fresh veggies and other goodies, especially for a special holiday. Our farmers markets are the best, in my opinion, and these two are great for Southern Ocean County and Northern Ocean. Perfect location and hopefully the perfect weekend to check one of these farmers markets out.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

New Holiday Shopping Choices at Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Tis' the season to be jolly and it's the season to find great deals for the holidays. I think people are looking for fresh ideas for gifts and bargains that fit their budget. Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls has several brand-new shops where people can find brand-new ideas for the holidays. Maybe something on your list for you or maybe something you didn't even think of, that you want to add to your holiday shopping list.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Enjoy thousands of holiday lights at this NJ holiday walk

It’s that time of year again when holiday light displays take center stage. One of New Jersey’s best is Millburn’s Taylor Park starting Nov. 20. Officially known as the Winter Walk Lighting Celebration and Winter Carnival, the official lighting of the park takes place on 5:30 on Sunday, Nov. 20. Along with the lighting of thousands of twinkling lights, there will be food, music, and even possibly Santa Claus.
MILLBURN, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

DEVELOPING: Authorities Investigating Broad Daylight Home Burglary in Toms River; One Suspect Was Wearing an Amazon Delivery Vest [UPDATED – $2,500 REWARD OFFERED]

Authorities are investigating after two men broke into a home in Toms River in broad daylight. According to preliminary information we received, the man dressed with an Amazon vest rang the doorbell, and when he got answer, the suspects proceeded to the back of the home where they broke in.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

