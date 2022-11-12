ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Man accused of dumping hundreds of empty beer bottles on Sussex County roadway

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has been charged for allegedly dumping hundreds of empty beer bottles along the side of a road in Byram Township. On November 8, police concluded and investigation regarding illegal dumping on Amity Road. Over the course of approximately the last year, an individual, later identified as John M. Keller of Byram Township, had been dumping empty beer bottles on the side of Amity Road, police said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

North Jersey police track man wanted for child assault to Salt Lake City

NORTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. – Police investigating the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl in Plainfield have announced they have arrested 39-year-old Fabian Osuna-Vargas in Salt Lake City, Utah. According to Somerset County Prosecutor McDonald, a 9-year-old female victim reported being sexually assaulted by an adult and was interviewed by a detective from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit. “The victim stated that she was sexually assaulted by Osuna-Vargas earlier that day in North Plainfield. As a result of this investigation, which was conducted by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and North Plainfield Police Department, defendant Osuna-Vargas was The post North Jersey police track man wanted for child assault to Salt Lake City appeared first on Shore News Network.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Arrest made in weekend shooting in Rahway

RAHWAY, NJ – A suspect wanted for the murder of 44-year-old Roselle resident Jack Harris was arrested on Tuesday as a result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation. Brandan Melford, 31, of Rahway, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes after he was arrested in Newark. According to police, at around 12:39 pm, Rahway police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street after multiple gunshots were reported. “At approximately 12:39 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Rahway Police Officers responded to the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street on the The post Arrest made in weekend shooting in Rahway appeared first on Shore News Network.
RAHWAY, NJ
Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey

Caldwell, NJ – A New Jersey mother is angry after a local Republican and Caldwell Township employee called the cops on her 9-year-old daughter for killing lantern flies earlier this month. Monique Joseph spoke out against the incident at last week’s regular meeting of the township council. She called upon the township to use the incident as an opportunity to speak out against racial profiling. In the call to the police, Gordon Lawshe reportedly told dispatchers, “There’s a little Black woman walking, spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees. I don’t know what the hell she’s doing; it scares me The post Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
CALDWELL, NJ
sauconsource.com

Police Investigating Road Rage Incident in Upper Bucks

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday they are investigating a road rage incident that took place recently in upper Bucks County. In a news release, police said the incident happened on John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) near its intersection with Weiss Road, which is in Milford Township. On Saturday...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspect charged with repeatedly kicking woman in the face

SCOTRUN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say she was found assaulting another woman by kicking her in the face multiple times. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 8:00 a.m. officers responded to a reported fight at Gap View Drive in Scotrun. Investigators said they […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
New York man brought gun into Newark Airport; gets 3 years in prison

NEWARK, NJ – A New York man who brought a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Newark International Airport is going to prison for more than three years. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said Desmond Herring brought the loaded and stolen weapon into the airport on November 29th, 2021, Herring, 48, previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and one count of carrying a weapon on an aircraft. According to the Department of Justice, on Nov. 29, 2021, Herring submitted a carry-on bag for inspection at Newark Liberty International The post New York man brought gun into Newark Airport; gets 3 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

3 Shot, A 4th Injured Following Friday Incident In Jersey City

Photo Credit: Google Maps Three people are being treated for non-life threatening, gunshot wounds, and a fourth for injuries from glass, following an incident at approximately 4 pm on Friday afternoon in the Bergen-Lafayette section of Jersey City. The shootings took place in the area of MLK Drive and Virginia Avenue .
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Newark police searching for armed robbery suspect

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help them identify an armed robbery suspect who robbed a woman in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Bayard Place Sunday night. According to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé, police responded to a call from a female victim of an armed robbery. “A woman was approached by a Black male who exited a white vehicle before pulling on her purse and gesturing that he had a weapon in his pocket,” Director Frage said. “The suspect fled westbound on Cleveland Avenue toward Sanford Avenue in the vehicle after taking The post Newark police searching for armed robbery suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
