Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
Related
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Woman arrested outside Hoboken City Hall for bird feeding dispute, spits on cop
A woman was arrested outside Hoboken City Hall last week for a bird feeding dispute where she struck the victim with a cane, later spitting on one of the police officers who was arresting her, authorities said. Tara Montefusco, 45, of Jersey City, was charged with possession of a weapon...
10-year-old boy thwarts woman who tried to lure him away in Pottstown
The boy was walking home after school when a woman started following him on High Street.
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of dumping hundreds of empty beer bottles on Sussex County roadway
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has been charged for allegedly dumping hundreds of empty beer bottles along the side of a road in Byram Township. On November 8, police concluded and investigation regarding illegal dumping on Amity Road. Over the course of approximately the last year, an individual, later identified as John M. Keller of Byram Township, had been dumping empty beer bottles on the side of Amity Road, police said.
WGAL
Pennsylvania boy uses quick thinking to avoid potential child luring in Montgomery County
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A 10-year-old boy from Pottstown, Montgomery County, used some quick thinking to avoid a potential child luring, and it was caught on camera. Surveillance video from a retail shop showed what happened. The boy said he was followed by a woman who said she knew him and that she was going to Wawa, and he was supposed to come with her.
North Jersey police track man wanted for child assault to Salt Lake City
NORTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. – Police investigating the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl in Plainfield have announced they have arrested 39-year-old Fabian Osuna-Vargas in Salt Lake City, Utah. According to Somerset County Prosecutor McDonald, a 9-year-old female victim reported being sexually assaulted by an adult and was interviewed by a detective from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit. “The victim stated that she was sexually assaulted by Osuna-Vargas earlier that day in North Plainfield. As a result of this investigation, which was conducted by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and North Plainfield Police Department, defendant Osuna-Vargas was The post North Jersey police track man wanted for child assault to Salt Lake City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shooting near Salvation Army building in Camden under investigation
A shooting is under investigation in Camden, New Jersey, but police are providing few details at this time.
Arrest made in weekend shooting in Rahway
RAHWAY, NJ – A suspect wanted for the murder of 44-year-old Roselle resident Jack Harris was arrested on Tuesday as a result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation. Brandan Melford, 31, of Rahway, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes after he was arrested in Newark. According to police, at around 12:39 pm, Rahway police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street after multiple gunshots were reported. “At approximately 12:39 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Rahway Police Officers responded to the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street on the The post Arrest made in weekend shooting in Rahway appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey
Caldwell, NJ – A New Jersey mother is angry after a local Republican and Caldwell Township employee called the cops on her 9-year-old daughter for killing lantern flies earlier this month. Monique Joseph spoke out against the incident at last week’s regular meeting of the township council. She called upon the township to use the incident as an opportunity to speak out against racial profiling. In the call to the police, Gordon Lawshe reportedly told dispatchers, “There’s a little Black woman walking, spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees. I don’t know what the hell she’s doing; it scares me The post Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
sauconsource.com
Police Investigating Road Rage Incident in Upper Bucks
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday they are investigating a road rage incident that took place recently in upper Bucks County. In a news release, police said the incident happened on John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) near its intersection with Weiss Road, which is in Milford Township. On Saturday...
3 Suspects Sought For Vandalism At Berks Co. Quarry: Police
Authorities in Berks County are asking for the public's help in tracking down three vandalism suspects. Police in Robeson Township said the trio wandered onto the H&K Group's Birdsboro Quarry on Hay Creek Road at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. They're wanted in connection with a vandalism and...
Suspect charged with repeatedly kicking woman in the face
SCOTRUN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say she was found assaulting another woman by kicking her in the face multiple times. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 8:00 a.m. officers responded to a reported fight at Gap View Drive in Scotrun. Investigators said they […]
Police searching for juveniles who threw bleach on dog in Philadelphia
A woman's dog is recovering Friday night after a brutal attack in Philadelphia. Police said a group of kids threw bleach at them while on a walk.
New York man brought gun into Newark Airport; gets 3 years in prison
NEWARK, NJ – A New York man who brought a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Newark International Airport is going to prison for more than three years. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said Desmond Herring brought the loaded and stolen weapon into the airport on November 29th, 2021, Herring, 48, previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and one count of carrying a weapon on an aircraft. According to the Department of Justice, on Nov. 29, 2021, Herring submitted a carry-on bag for inspection at Newark Liberty International The post New York man brought gun into Newark Airport; gets 3 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
hudsontv.com
3 Shot, A 4th Injured Following Friday Incident In Jersey City
Photo Credit: Google Maps Three people are being treated for non-life threatening, gunshot wounds, and a fourth for injuries from glass, following an incident at approximately 4 pm on Friday afternoon in the Bergen-Lafayette section of Jersey City. The shootings took place in the area of MLK Drive and Virginia Avenue .
Rifles, pistols stolen from gun shop in New Britain Twp., Bucks County
Police are looking for five suspects who broke into a gun shop in Bucks County and stole multiple weapons.
Newark police searching for armed robbery suspect
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help them identify an armed robbery suspect who robbed a woman in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Bayard Place Sunday night. According to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé, police responded to a call from a female victim of an armed robbery. “A woman was approached by a Black male who exited a white vehicle before pulling on her purse and gesturing that he had a weapon in his pocket,” Director Frage said. “The suspect fled westbound on Cleveland Avenue toward Sanford Avenue in the vehicle after taking The post Newark police searching for armed robbery suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigate ATM theft in Northern Liberties amid rise in thefts across the city
Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.
Video shows frantic moments before fatal police shooting in Paterson, NJ
Video released by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General show the frantic minutes leading up to the shooting death of a Florida man by a Paterson police officer. The incident happened on October 10. The four videos, taken from both city surveillance cameras and private security cameras, show...
Uber driver turns tables on attempted robber in Port Richmond
Sources tell Action News the Uber driver was stopped at that location when he was held up by an armed man.
Shore News Network
118K+
Followers
59K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0