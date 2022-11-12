NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a robbery in the Diamond District.CBS2's Ali Bauman was at the scene of a jewelry store heist Monday night and reported that the suspects are still on the loose.Investigators were dusting for fingerprints inside the store on West 47th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues.Police say at around 8:30 p.m. two men wearing all black with black masks went inside and robbed the store at gunpoint before taking off in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.It is unclear how much was taken, and whether they stole cash or jewelry.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO