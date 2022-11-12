Read full article on original website
England arrive in Doha ahead of World Cup
The England squad have arrived in Doha ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Gareth Southgate's men flew from Birmingham airport and arrived in Doha at 5pm our time. They then traveled to their base in Al Wakrah, which is 10 miles south of Doha.
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
In the first edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, we get the lowdown from Qatar on everything England, Wales... And Qatari bread. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a lighthearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
Rugby League World Cup: Seb Bechara among Golden Boot winners | England stars make teams of tournament
England wheelchair star Seb Bechara has been named winner of the Golden Boot for his efforts in helping the team reach the final of the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. Bechara becomes the second England player to win the award in the wheelchair category, following team-mate Jack Brown who claimed the inaugural accolade for the best international wheelchair rugby league player in 2019 and was among this year's nominees too.
Rugby League World Cup: George Williams on England's 'heartbreak' | Shaun Wane: We have to be better
George Williams laid bare the heartbreak he and his team-mates experienced as Stephen Crichton landed the game-winning drop goal in England's Rugby League World Cup semi-final defeat to Samoa. The host nation had managed to send the contest into golden point extra-time through Herbie Farnworth's late converted try following an...
England Women 1-1 Norway Women: Ellie Roebuck error sees Lionesses held in final international match of 2022
A late error from Ellie Roebuck saw 10-player Norway hold England to a 1-1 draw in Spain, although the Lionesses still ended 2022 with an unbeaten record. Although billed as a friendly, there were a number of interesting storylines surrounding the game. England beat Norway 8-0 in the group stages of Euro 2022, with former England interim manager and Team GB head coach Hege Riise now in charge of the Lionesses' opponents.
England win T20 World Cup: What next for double world champion white-ball side? Does greatness beckon?
Sporting triumph tends to invite reflection. Where did it all begin? What happened to enable this moment to arrive? Who were the architects of the success?. England's T20 World Cup win has been no different. Ben Stokes stands tall in another World Cup final to complete redemption. Player ratings: England's...
'Did Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice see that!?' | Rob Beckett stuns the England squad!
Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan were invited to an England training camp and 'stunned' the Three Lions. Watch Rob & Romesh vs The Three Lions exclusively on Sky and NOW from November 16.
Alex Hales and Chris Jordan released by IPL sides after England's T20 World Cup triumph
Alex Hales and Chris Jordan have been released from their Indian Premier League sides, two days after helping England become the T20 world champions in Melbourne. The franchises have confirmed their retained list for 2023, with an auction set to take place in December. Hales and Jordan are among those...
T20 World Cup 2024: Who will host and how will the new format work?
England won their second T20 World Cup in Australia and will now turn their attention to the next tournament in 2024. Here are the key questions ahead of the expanded tournament in two years, with regional qualifiers set to begin in the new year. Who is hosting and when will...
World Cup 2022: Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester City dominate squads in Qatar
A tournament-topping 163 English-based players will be representing their nations at the World Cup in Qatar - but which domestic teams dominate and which nations have the most experience?. The English tally represents one-fifth of World Cup squads and is 77 more than any other country, with 86 players from...
Burnley 3-0 Blackburn: Ashley Barnes scores twice to send Clarets top of Championship going into World Cup break
Burnley ensured they went into the World Cup break top of the Sky Bet Championship after a statement 3-0 win over Blackburn in the East Lancashire derby. It took until the second half for Vincent Kompany's men to break the deadlock at Turf Moor, following a dominant first, and they did so when Ashley Barnes pounced to head in a beautiful cross from Anass Zaroury in the six-yard box (55).
England's Freddie Steward determined not to be star struck against All Blacks
Freddie Steward is eager to chalk off another first on his rugby bucket list as England's rising star begins his own process of demystifying the aura of the All Blacks. Eddie Jones' side bounced back from a narrow defeat to Argentina that launched their Autumn Nations Series by overwhelming Japan 52-13.
Owen Farrell has changed the way English rugby is played, says Jamie George
Owen Farrell has been credited with transforming the mindset of English rugby as he prepares to join the nation's small band of Test centurions. Farrell will win his 100th cap in Saturday's clash with New Zealand at Twickenham, emulating Jason Leonard and Ben Youngs in reaching the milestone having made his debut as a 20-year-old a decade ago.
Ben Stokes, 'one of England's greats', stands tall in another World Cup final to complete redemption story from 2016
Ben Stokes and World Cup finals. Put them together and you always get a storyline. It was a gut-wrenching tale for Stokes in Kolkata six years ago when Carlos Brathwaite pounded him for four successive sixes to win the T20 World Cup for West Indies and leave the England man in tears.
Women's Rugby League World Cup: England suffer 20-6 defeat by New Zealand in semi-final
England took an early lead as Fran Goldthorp found the try-line first after just four minutes, finishing off a slick passing move, with Tara Jane-Stanley converting. However, the Kiwi Ferns fought back through their powerhouses on the left edge and Mele Hufanga and Raecene McGregor took advantage, diving over to give New Zealand a slim 8-6 lead at half-time.
T20 World Cup: England player ratings after becoming double world champions
Jos Buttler - 9 Six matches, 225 runs @ 45.00, HS 80no, SR 144.23, two fifties; nine dismissals. Replacing England's greatest white-ball captain, Eoin Morgan, was never going to be straightforward but less than six months in and Buttler has guided his side to a world title. After the early setback against Ireland and the washout against Australia, there was no margin for error, and he has marshalled the team brilliantly. Perhaps the clearest example of tactical nous came in the final as he got his plans spot on, both in terms of field settings and bowling rotations to keep Pakistan to a chaseable total.
Mid-season Premier League friendlies: How is your club preparing for when the season resumes?
The Premier League has now halted to accommodate a winter World Cup for the first time, but how are clubs preparing for when the season resumes?. Players selected for the tournament have now begun departing for Qatar, and the latest round of completed fixtures will be the last in the league until Boxing Day - eight days after the World Cup concludes - with those clubs still in the Carabao Cup playing their fourth-round ties in the week leading up to Christmas.
England's first Test in Pakistan could be moved due to political tension | Ben Stokes trusts security adviser with his life
England's first Test against Pakistan could be moved away from Rawalpindi amid growing political unrest. Ben Stokes' side will play three Tests in Pakistan, the first time England have played red-ball cricket in the country since 2005. International sides have not played in Pakistan regularly due to security concerns in...
Harry Kane exclusive: England captain believes Three Lions can win 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Harry Kane insists England are "not afraid" of saying they can win the 2022 World Cup and believes their poor form has lowered expectations heading to Qatar. Gareth Southgate's side are one of the bookmakers' favourites to win the tournament having reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, while they finished as runners-up at last year's European Championships.
Billie Jean King Cup: Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann see Switzerland beat Australia and win title for first time
Belinda Bencic beat Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic on Sunday to secure a first Billie Jean King Cup title for Switzerland. Tomljanovic lost to Bencic in straight sets in the second match of the finals at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow. Bencic took the victory 6-2 6-1 leaving Switzerland with a 2-0...
