Jos Buttler - 9 Six matches, 225 runs @ 45.00, HS 80no, SR 144.23, two fifties; nine dismissals. Replacing England's greatest white-ball captain, Eoin Morgan, was never going to be straightforward but less than six months in and Buttler has guided his side to a world title. After the early setback against Ireland and the washout against Australia, there was no margin for error, and he has marshalled the team brilliantly. Perhaps the clearest example of tactical nous came in the final as he got his plans spot on, both in terms of field settings and bowling rotations to keep Pakistan to a chaseable total.

2 DAYS AGO