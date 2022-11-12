ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
SkySports

England arrive in Doha ahead of World Cup

The England squad have arrived in Doha ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Gareth Southgate's men flew from Birmingham airport and arrived in Doha at 5pm our time. They then traveled to their base in Al Wakrah, which is 10 miles south of Doha.
SkySports

Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast

In the first edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, we get the lowdown from Qatar on everything England, Wales... And Qatari bread. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a lighthearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports

Rugby League World Cup: Seb Bechara among Golden Boot winners | England stars make teams of tournament

England wheelchair star Seb Bechara has been named winner of the Golden Boot for his efforts in helping the team reach the final of the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. Bechara becomes the second England player to win the award in the wheelchair category, following team-mate Jack Brown who claimed the inaugural accolade for the best international wheelchair rugby league player in 2019 and was among this year's nominees too.
SkySports

England Women 1-1 Norway Women: Ellie Roebuck error sees Lionesses held in final international match of 2022

A late error from Ellie Roebuck saw 10-player Norway hold England to a 1-1 draw in Spain, although the Lionesses still ended 2022 with an unbeaten record. Although billed as a friendly, there were a number of interesting storylines surrounding the game. England beat Norway 8-0 in the group stages of Euro 2022, with former England interim manager and Team GB head coach Hege Riise now in charge of the Lionesses' opponents.
SkySports

World Cup 2022: Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester City dominate squads in Qatar

A tournament-topping 163 English-based players will be representing their nations at the World Cup in Qatar - but which domestic teams dominate and which nations have the most experience?. The English tally represents one-fifth of World Cup squads and is 77 more than any other country, with 86 players from...
SkySports

Burnley 3-0 Blackburn: Ashley Barnes scores twice to send Clarets top of Championship going into World Cup break

Burnley ensured they went into the World Cup break top of the Sky Bet Championship after a statement 3-0 win over Blackburn in the East Lancashire derby. It took until the second half for Vincent Kompany's men to break the deadlock at Turf Moor, following a dominant first, and they did so when Ashley Barnes pounced to head in a beautiful cross from Anass Zaroury in the six-yard box (55).
SkySports

Owen Farrell has changed the way English rugby is played, says Jamie George

Owen Farrell has been credited with transforming the mindset of English rugby as he prepares to join the nation's small band of Test centurions. Farrell will win his 100th cap in Saturday's clash with New Zealand at Twickenham, emulating Jason Leonard and Ben Youngs in reaching the milestone having made his debut as a 20-year-old a decade ago.
SkySports

T20 World Cup: England player ratings after becoming double world champions

Jos Buttler - 9 Six matches, 225 runs @ 45.00, HS 80no, SR 144.23, two fifties; nine dismissals. Replacing England's greatest white-ball captain, Eoin Morgan, was never going to be straightforward but less than six months in and Buttler has guided his side to a world title. After the early setback against Ireland and the washout against Australia, there was no margin for error, and he has marshalled the team brilliantly. Perhaps the clearest example of tactical nous came in the final as he got his plans spot on, both in terms of field settings and bowling rotations to keep Pakistan to a chaseable total.
SkySports

Mid-season Premier League friendlies: How is your club preparing for when the season resumes?

The Premier League has now halted to accommodate a winter World Cup for the first time, but how are clubs preparing for when the season resumes?. Players selected for the tournament have now begun departing for Qatar, and the latest round of completed fixtures will be the last in the league until Boxing Day - eight days after the World Cup concludes - with those clubs still in the Carabao Cup playing their fourth-round ties in the week leading up to Christmas.
SkySports

Harry Kane exclusive: England captain believes Three Lions can win 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Harry Kane insists England are "not afraid" of saying they can win the 2022 World Cup and believes their poor form has lowered expectations heading to Qatar. Gareth Southgate's side are one of the bookmakers' favourites to win the tournament having reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, while they finished as runners-up at last year's European Championships.

