Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog bullets: Mississippi State men’s, women’s basketball off to strong start
As of Monday afternoon, Mississippi State men’s and women’s basketball remain undefeated. The men’s team is off to a 3-0 start to the season, while the women’s team has won both of its games heading into Monday night’s road tilt at South Dakota State. Here...
Commercial Dispatch
Mike Leach again seeks No. 1 receiver as Mississippi State’s 2022 season winds down
STARKVILLE — There’s not much time left in the 2022 football season for a No. 1 wide receiver to clearly emerge at Mississippi State. Don’t tell Mike Leach that. Leach reiterated his desire for a clear-cut top option at wideout even as MSU (6-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) plays its penultimate regular-season game at 11 a.m. Saturday against East Tennessee State (3-7, 1-7 Southern Conference).
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women’s basketball falls just short in tough road test at South Dakota State
Mississippi State women’s basketball picked up its first loss of the season Monday night, losing by one point on the road to a talented South Dakota State squad. The Bulldogs (2-1) trailed for much of the contest, with the Jackrabbits (2-1) keeping them just out of reach from the second quarter on. They didn’t do much to help themselves with foul trouble either, and both Jessika Carter and Ahlana Smith fouled out early in the fourth quarter. They kept things close to the very end but ultimately failed to complete a comeback in a 63-62 loss.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State men’s basketball routs Arkansas–Pine Bluff, improves to 3-0 on season
STARKVILLE — Coming into Sunday’s game at Humphrey Coliseum, Mississippi State knew Arkansas–Pine Bluff had played its first two big-name opponents quite close. The Golden Lions had a chance to win but settled for a one-point loss Monday at TCU. On Friday, they stayed within single digits of Oklahoma.
Commercial Dispatch
The W volleyball lands two USCAA all-Americans, including Caledonia product Maddy Suggs
PITTSBURGH — After recording its most successful season of the modern era, the Mississippi University for Women volleyball team was awarded a pair of United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) all-America honors to Caledonia High School product Maddy Suggs and Tupelo’s Maggie Griggs. Suggs was a first-team USCAA all-American, while Griggs was a second-team selection.
Commercial Dispatch
West Point boys basketball escapes a jam, dominates Okolona
WEST POINT — Things got too close for comfort for the West Point boys basketball team in the middle of the third quarter as a 20-point lead over Okolona was cut down to just eight points. What originally started as a track meet in favor of the Green Wave,...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Caledonia boys basketball takes down Aberdeen
CALEDONIA — Caledonia boys basketball took care of business on Tuesday night, defeating Aberdeen, 64-56. Tylen Simpson led the Cavaliers (4-1) in scoring with 26 points in the win, with KJ Barnes following close behind with 18 points. Caledonia will travel to play Sulligent (Alabama) in its next game...
Watch: Everything HC Mike Leach Said Following Mississippi State's 45-19 Loss to Georgia
Here is what MSU head coach Mike Leach said following the Battle of the Bulldogs.
Oxford Eagle
Kickoff time, TV listing announced for Egg Bowl
The Southeastern Conference announced the start times and television listings for its football games Thanksgiving weekend on Monday. Ole Miss and Mississippi State will kick off the weekend on Thanksgiving Day with the 119th edition of the Egg Bowl. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and will...
Meridian, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Louisville High School soccer team will have a game with Northeast Lauderdale High School on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Commercial Dispatch
Community Profile: Lifelong painter’s arts festival win leads to gallery show
By his estimate, James Wagner has been painting for about four decades now. During all that time, he never entered an art competition, not until last month, that is. “When I was growing up, my dad was a professional artist,” said Wagner, 42. “He painted portraits in his spare time as a side gig while supporting my mom, my sister and I. So I grew up around it. As soon as I could walk, I was walking around with a paintbrush in my hand. I studied art in college, but I never did anything with it.”
Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win
A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
wtva.com
New police chief confirmed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Joseph Daughtry has been confirmed as the new chief of police in Columbus. Confirmation came during a city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Daughtry is coming to Columbus from Natchez where he held the same position. He’s also the president of the Mississippi Association of...
Neshoba Democrat
Twins presented at EMCC Homecoming
Twin sisters Ayanna and Jayanna Coleman of Philadelphia, the daughters of Justin and Chrissy Coleman, are members of East Mississippi Community College’s 2022 Homecoming Court and were recognized Oct. 22 during halftime of EMCC’s Homecoming football game. Ayanna is a sophomore Criminal Justice Major and was escorted by...
Mississippi officials investigating after train collides with vehicle Sunday
Mississippi authorities are investigating after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Nettleton Police Department report that the collision occurred at approximately noon Sunday afternoon near Will Robbins Highway and Buchanan Street. Officials say the vehicle was reportedly stuck on the tracks when it was hit...
wcbi.com
West Point police hold press conference for murder investigation
WEST POINT Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police have made a total of seven arrests in an ongoing investigation into the death of 22-year-old Jerni White. Jaylon Heard, Renaldo Carrothers, Lamarquez Evans, Terrance Rowe, Shaunmicah Strong, and Kevin Holliday Jr. have all been charged with murder. Jaquerius Crawford was...
wtva.com
Columbus fugitive denied bond in shooting case
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus fugitive on the run since May returned to Mississippi to face his alleged crime. Paris Wells was wanted in connection with a May shooting. Columbus police Captain Rick Jones said Wells fired shots into a home on 1500 22nd Street North but no one inside the home was actually hurt.
wtva.com
Columbus woman killed in Lowndes County wreck
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus woman died in a wreck in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Catherine Ridgon died from her injuries Monday night. He said she was involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 on Monday. An investigation is ongoing into the wreck to...
wtva.com
Pontotoc City School District superintendent announces retirement
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc City School District Superintendent Michelle Bivens announced her plans to retire. Bivens told WTVA 9 News she’ll resign at the end of June 2023 and retire at the end of September. “Pontotoc City School District is a great district and has been wonderful to...
wtva.com
Seven arrested so far in West Point murder investigation
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Seven suspects have been arrested in connection to a September shooting in West Point. The shooting, which happened the night of Sept. 25 at the Timberlane Apartments, resulted in the death of Jerni White. West Point Police charged Renaldo Carrothers, 18; Lamarquez Evans, 22; Shaunmicah...
Comments / 0