By his estimate, James Wagner has been painting for about four decades now. During all that time, he never entered an art competition, not until last month, that is. “When I was growing up, my dad was a professional artist,” said Wagner, 42. “He painted portraits in his spare time as a side gig while supporting my mom, my sister and I. So I grew up around it. As soon as I could walk, I was walking around with a paintbrush in my hand. I studied art in college, but I never did anything with it.”

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO