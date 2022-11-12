ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Sacramento State men's basketball defeats UCSD 65-55

SAN DIEGO — Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday. Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
SAN DIEGO, CA
KCRA.com

Maná to close out ‘México Lindo y Querido’ tour in Sacramento

The Mexican rock band Maná will wrap up a United States tour at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center in September. Maná announced the 2023 leg of their México Lindo y Querido will include 19 shows across the United States. It will kick off with two shows at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 10 and 11.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Rancho Cordova Opens Potentially Transformative Youth Center

Bishop Parnell Lovelace Jr. and the congregation of Center of Praise Ministries occupied the property at 10455 Investment Circle as a place of worship in Rancho Cordova for nearly eight years before moving to a new location in midtown Sacramento. While the building rarely was used at full capacity, Lovelace...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

Marc Anthony, Bonnie Raitt announce Sacramento concerts

Sacramento music fans have a couple more concerts to add to the calendar. Marc Anthony will perform at the Golden 1 Center on March 2, the Sacramento venue announced. Tickets for his Viviendo tour go on sale Friday, Nov. 18. Meanwhile, Bonnie Raitt is headed to the SAFE Credit Union...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Crews work to clean diesel spill at Sacramento park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews are working to clean up a diesel spill at a park in the North Natomas area of Sacramento. The spill happened at Tanzanite Park, near Interstate 80 and Interstate 5. The park is shut down during the cleanup. A report from the Office of Emergency...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Jackpot! Winning lottery ticket sold at Sacramento gas station

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A winning California lottery ticket worth $41 million was sold in Sacramento Saturday night, according to the California Lottery. The jackpot ticket for the SuperLotto Plus drawing was bought at a Chevron at 2500 Fulton Avenue, according to officials. The store employees wonder if the winner...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Complaint: Man threatened Sacramento government officials

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 37-year-old man is accused of threatening Sacramento government officials, as well as a candidate running for office, according to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. Alexander Francis Hoch sits in the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges related to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee arraignment postponed

STOCKTON, Calif. — The arraignment for suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee has been postponed to January. He is expected to be arraigned on more charges in connection with the recent slayings of six people. Brownlee was arrested by police on Oct. 15 while driving on Winslow Way and...
STOCKTON, CA
activenorcal.com

Meet the Man Who Drives His Car on the Sacramento River

“Wild” Bill Hill lives in Roseville, California, and just like any outdoor lovers in Northern California, he likes to spend his summer days on the river. The only difference between Bill and other river enthusiasts? He drives his car right into the water. John Bartell of Bartell’s Backroads profiled...
ROSEVILLE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Sheriff announces arrest in October homicide

On Friday the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on October 27, 2022. A victim was found shot in his vehicle after the vehicle was involved in a collision. **UPDATE**. ARREST: SHOTSPOTTER ACTIVATION & HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man arrested after police find cocaine, thousands of pills and ‘evidence of narcotics sales’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police arrested a man accused of being involved in narcotics sales after officers found thousands of pills and cocaine, along with “evidence of narcotics sales,” the police department said. According to police, the South Gang Enforcement Team was investigating an individual who officers believed was involved in narcotics sales. Officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Veterans at higher risk of cybercrime attacks, survey reveals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Veterans are at a higher risk of being victimized by cybercrime attacks, according to a recent poll conducted by Ipsos on behalf of cybersecurity company Aura. The survey found that 71% of veterans and service members had been victims of cybercrime and identity theft, compared to...
SACRAMENTO, CA

