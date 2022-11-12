Read full article on original website
Could Cal Coax Troy Taylor Back to Become Offensive Coordinator?
The Bears' former star quarterback is a successful head coach at Sac State.
KCRA.com
Sacramento State men's basketball defeats UCSD 65-55
SAN DIEGO — Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday. Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
KCRA.com
Maná to close out ‘México Lindo y Querido’ tour in Sacramento
The Mexican rock band Maná will wrap up a United States tour at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center in September. Maná announced the 2023 leg of their México Lindo y Querido will include 19 shows across the United States. It will kick off with two shows at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 10 and 11.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: UC academic workers set to strike, winning lottery ticket sold in Sacramento, CA hits high influenza category
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Sacramento Observer
Rancho Cordova Opens Potentially Transformative Youth Center
Bishop Parnell Lovelace Jr. and the congregation of Center of Praise Ministries occupied the property at 10455 Investment Circle as a place of worship in Rancho Cordova for nearly eight years before moving to a new location in midtown Sacramento. While the building rarely was used at full capacity, Lovelace...
KCRA.com
Live in the 209? New 350 area code will soon be available in Central Valley area
STOCKTON, Calif. — California residents living in the 209 area code region will soon have access to another three-digit code if they are looking to change or get a new number. The California Public Utilities Commission approved in May 2022 the 350 area code to overlay the existing 209...
KCRA.com
City of Sacramento recruiting community ambassadors to improve underserved areas
In an effort to build trust and engagement, the city of Sacramento is looking for community ambassadors to help give a voice to historically underrepresented communities. Community ambassadors will receive a $2,500 stipend and will serve as a liaison between the city and the community. Individuals will also be required...
KCRA.com
Marc Anthony, Bonnie Raitt announce Sacramento concerts
Sacramento music fans have a couple more concerts to add to the calendar. Marc Anthony will perform at the Golden 1 Center on March 2, the Sacramento venue announced. Tickets for his Viviendo tour go on sale Friday, Nov. 18. Meanwhile, Bonnie Raitt is headed to the SAFE Credit Union...
KCRA.com
Crews work to clean diesel spill at Sacramento park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews are working to clean up a diesel spill at a park in the North Natomas area of Sacramento. The spill happened at Tanzanite Park, near Interstate 80 and Interstate 5. The park is shut down during the cleanup. A report from the Office of Emergency...
KCRA.com
Jackpot! Winning lottery ticket sold at Sacramento gas station
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A winning California lottery ticket worth $41 million was sold in Sacramento Saturday night, according to the California Lottery. The jackpot ticket for the SuperLotto Plus drawing was bought at a Chevron at 2500 Fulton Avenue, according to officials. The store employees wonder if the winner...
KCRA.com
Community update on new I Street Bridge construction set for Monday evening
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly three years after a design was selected, the community is getting an update on theconstruction of the new I Street Bridge. The bridge will connect the railyards in downtown Sacramento with the Washington neighborhood in West Sacramento. The new state-of-the-art bridge will replace the...
KCRA.com
Complaint: Man threatened Sacramento government officials
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 37-year-old man is accused of threatening Sacramento government officials, as well as a candidate running for office, according to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. Alexander Francis Hoch sits in the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges related to...
KCRA.com
2 teenagers arrested after chase in stolen vehicle in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested Monday after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle in Sacramento, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 14) Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 7:30 a.m., which led to a chase. The chase...
KCRA.com
Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee arraignment postponed
STOCKTON, Calif. — The arraignment for suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee has been postponed to January. He is expected to be arraigned on more charges in connection with the recent slayings of six people. Brownlee was arrested by police on Oct. 15 while driving on Winslow Way and...
activenorcal.com
Meet the Man Who Drives His Car on the Sacramento River
“Wild” Bill Hill lives in Roseville, California, and just like any outdoor lovers in Northern California, he likes to spend his summer days on the river. The only difference between Bill and other river enthusiasts? He drives his car right into the water. John Bartell of Bartell’s Backroads profiled...
KCRA.com
Despite drought, rising costs, Sacramento officials emphasize the importance flood insurance
As Northern California prepares for the possibility of a fourth dry year in a row, the potential for flood damage may seem distant, but the city of Sacramento Department of Utilities spokesperson Carlos Eliason says that doesn't mean the threat is non-existent. "We can flood any single year, even if...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff announces arrest in October homicide
On Friday the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on October 27, 2022. A victim was found shot in his vehicle after the vehicle was involved in a collision. **UPDATE**. ARREST: SHOTSPOTTER ACTIVATION & HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD.
KCRA.com
Plans move forward for Kaiser’s Inpatient Bed Tower project in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Plans are starting to move forward for Kaiser Permanente’s Inpatient Bed Tower project in Roseville. Roseville’s planning commission approved the plan amendment this week. The project is an expansion of the Roseville Medical Center. The new six-story bed tower would be located in the...
Man arrested after police find cocaine, thousands of pills and ‘evidence of narcotics sales’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police arrested a man accused of being involved in narcotics sales after officers found thousands of pills and cocaine, along with “evidence of narcotics sales,” the police department said. According to police, the South Gang Enforcement Team was investigating an individual who officers believed was involved in narcotics sales. Officers […]
KCRA.com
Veterans at higher risk of cybercrime attacks, survey reveals
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Veterans are at a higher risk of being victimized by cybercrime attacks, according to a recent poll conducted by Ipsos on behalf of cybersecurity company Aura. The survey found that 71% of veterans and service members had been victims of cybercrime and identity theft, compared to...
