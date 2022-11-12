Read full article on original website
120th Dillons Sunflower Showdown Set for 7 p.m. Kickoff on FOX
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will close out the 2022 regular season with the 120th Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State on November 26, which is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff on FOX, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The Kansas vs. Kansas State series dates...
Kansas Set to Host Texas for Senior Day
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will host their final home game of the 2022 season on Saturday, November 19, when they host the Texas Longhorns at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas will celebrate its 11 seniors prior to the final home game, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.
