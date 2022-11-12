ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer

The Boston Red Sox may not need to fill as many holes in the starting rotation as was expected. Boston entered the offseason with many questions about who would find themselves in the starting rotation in 2023. Chris Sale is still under contract along with Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello. Garrett Whitlock sounds like he may have a role locked down and Tanner Houck also has a chance to start. Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, and Nathan Eovaldi seemed poised to leave the team in free agency, but things may be changing.
BOSTON, MA
Jason Heyward’s Comments Have Come Back To Haunt Him

Seven years ago, star outfielder Jason Heyward signed a massive contract with the Chicago Cubs after a year with the rival St. Louis Cardinals. It was later discovered that the Cardinals’ offer to Heyward was actually worth more than what the Cubs offered him, drawing the ire of St. Louis fans.
CHICAGO, IL
Report: It’s Dansby Swanson or bust for the Braves in free agency

The MLB offseason is going to have a ton of movement from its biggest stars, and the Braves are sure to be involved once again. Last winter, the club was embroiled in rumors surrounding Freddie Freeman; Braves Country should be prepared for something similar to unfold with Dansby Swanson. Atlanta’s biggest hole is undoubtedly at shortstop, and Swanson is the most obvious candidate. Or is he?
Rangers Trade Reliever to Braves

The Texas Rangers announced Tuesday they traded relief pitcher Dennis Santana to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations. Santana, on the 40-man roster, was used as a set-up man in 2022. This is the second trade the Rangers have made with Atlanta in a week. Last Wednesday, the Rangers acquired...
The Astros May Upgrade At A Key Position

Free agency is finally upon us and soon, some of the biggest names on the market will be signing some large contracts, either with their old teams or with another ballclub. One free agent who is not expected to stay with his old team is Willson Contreras. The Chicago Cubs...
HOUSTON, TX
2 Moves The Rangers Need To Make This Offseason

After an offseason full of moves, the Texas Rangers did not put together the season they wanted. They added Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, two of the biggest names on last year’s market, and went on to only win 68 games. Now, with the disappointing season behind them, the...
The Athletic predicts Braves lose critical piece of front office this offseason

The Atlanta Braves are one of the best ran organizations in all of sports. From top to bottom, the club is efficient, thorough, and attentive. There isn’t a single facet of the franchise that is poorly run, and it’s why they sit in 2022 with a championship window wide open. Alex Anthopoulos deserves a bulk of the credit, but he couldn’t do what he does so well without his subordinates, specifically Dana Brown, who is responsible for bringing in players like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.
ATLANTA, GA
Former Braves top prospect has been designated for assignment

Especially in Atlanta, Toussaint really shined at times and looked like a guy who could be a frontline starter going forward. Now, he has been let go by the Angels. He could still be outrighted to the minor leagues after being removed from the 40-man roster, but I’d be willing to bet someone gambles on his potential. If someone can unlock him, they’re going to have a special player on their hands. Best of luck, Touki.
Cardinals Lose A Key Coach For 2023

Several weeks ago, St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced that the team’s hitting coach, Jeff Albert would not be returning in 2023. St. Louis promoted assistant hitting coach Turner Ward to fill Albert’s role and hired Brandon Allen to be their new assistant hitting coach.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Projecting the Mets’ starting infield for 2023

The infield for the 2023 New York Mets has some great pieces in place. After this upcoming free agency period, one big addition could be made to that already solid group. At the moment, the Mets are essentially locked in with starters at three positions. First baseman, Pete Alonso, shortstop, Francisco Lindor, and at third base, Eduardo Escobar or exciting, talented young prospect Brett Baty give the Mets a stellar core.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Angels sign All-Star pitcher away from Dodgers

The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday made a big addition to their pitching staff, and simultaneously weakened their crosstown rival. The Angels are signing pitcher Tyler Anderson to a three-year, $39 million deal, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Anderson rejected a qualifying offer from the Dodgers that would have paid...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Braves Have Already Shut Down A Major Trade Rumor

Ronald Acuna Jr. played through much pain during the 2022 season. The 24-year-old was coming off of a torn ACL that knocked him out for the back half of the 2021 season and caused him to miss the Atlanta Braves‘ World Series run. Acuna hit .266 with 15 home...
Don Mattingly weighs in on Aaron Judge playing in New York

New York Yankees great Don Mattingly thinks free-agent slugger Aaron Judge should embrace the pressure and stay in New York City. "The thing about playing in New York is that it’s great but tough," Mattingly recently told Bob Klapisch of NJ Advance Media. "The blessing is also the curse. But it’s the tough that makes you better, which is the way it should be. Aaron is tough. The people I talk to who know him say he is as advertised – a hard worker, plays hard, understands his role. Great guy."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chris Bassitt Makes An Expected Decision

Right-hander Chris Bassitt, who was traded to the New York Mets from the Oakland Athletics prior to the start of the 2022 season, has officially declined New York’s qualifying offer and will join fellow Mets starter Jacob deGrom on the free agent market. The veteran right-hander went 15-9 in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Guardians Analyst Expresses True Shock At AL ROY Result

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan burst onto the scene in 2022 and helped guide the team to a 92-win season and an American League Central title. The rookie began his career with an impressive streak of no strikeouts, or even swings or misses. He also played some outstanding defense, which...
CLEVELAND, OH
New team reportedly enters potential Anthony Rizzo sweepstakes

First baseman Anthony Rizzo could once again find himself on the open market, this time on the heels of a successful stint with the Yankees. He faces a crucial decision in the coming days. The Yankees offered him the one-year, $19.65M qualifying offer that he has until 4:00 p.m. ET Tuesday to either accept or decline. Should he decline, he will officially become a free agent once again.
HOUSTON, TX

