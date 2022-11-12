Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Jeff Davis superintendent anticipates criminal charges after football game altercation
A postgame skirmish following the Jennings-Plaquemine football game Friday night is being investigated by both the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana High School Sport Association, according to Jefferson Davis Parish Superintendent of Schools John Hall. Hall released the following statement Monday:. “We are working with the Iberville Sheriff’s...
LSUSports.net
White Hits 3 HR's in Scrimmage Victory Over UL Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. – Sophomore third baseman Tommy White hammered three home runs Sunday as LSU outscored UL Lafayette, 13-4, over the course of an 18-inning fall baseball scrimmage at “Tigue” Moore Field in Lafayette. The scrimmage was divided into two nine-inning segments – the Tigers held an...
houmatimes.com
Area Marching Bands have successful shows at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship
Nine area high school marching bands performed at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Lafayette. Thirty-six bands from across Louisiana competed. Four of our local schools placed in the top 10 Louisiana State Marching Bands. First place Grand Champions was the Central Lafourche Trojan Lancer Band! Also placing were: 5th place, Terrebonne High School; 6th place, South Lafourche High School; 9th place H.L. Bourgeois High School.
theadvocate.com
Florida State AD, ex-Wreckin' Ram Michael Alford relishes memories from Cajun Country
When the UL Ragin’ Cajuns take on Florida State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida, it’s going to be an extra special day for Florida State athletic director Michael Alford. From working for the Dallas Cowboys and the Anaheim Angels to stints at such collegiate powerhouses as...
Deputies investigate fight following Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fight that broke out between high school football players on Friday, Nov. 11. According to deputies, the fight began as the players were shaking hands following the Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game. As of...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Police identify pedestrian killed crossing Bertrand Drive
A pedestrian killed in a crash on Bertrand drive about 7 p.m. Sunday has been identified by Lafayette Police as 66-year-old Ada Davis of Lafayette. Police say Davis was crossing the roadway in the 1600 block of Bertrand Drive when she was struck by a vehicle. As a result of...
theadvocate.com
14-month-old, on passenger's lap, dies in one vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish
A 14-month-old was killed in a crash that occurred Friday in Vermilion Parish, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police. Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 338, east of Adier Road in Vermillion Parish just before 6 p.m. Friday. The crash ultimately...
theadvocate.com
Man killed in shooting on Elena Drive in Lafayette Parish
One man was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Lafayette. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Elena Drive around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Jesse Boclair, 36, was killed in the shooting, sheriff’s office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
Woman Identified in Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Bertrand Road in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - We now know the name of the woman killed in the tragic crash on Sunday night. Lafayette Police say 66-year-old Ada Davis of Lafayette was in the middle of the roadway in the 1600 block of Bertrand Drive when she was struck by a vehicle's passenger side mirror as the vehicle was traveling northbound in the inside lane...
These nine locals are making waves in Lafayette
What is a Wavemaker? It’s what we call the people making Lafayette a better place to live. Each year, we celebrate them with the Undercurrent Awards, putting their work in the spotlight. This year’s class, our second, has had a big impact. They’ve raised thousands of dollars for community...
theadvocate.com
Woman hit by car, killed while crossing Bertrand Drive, Lafayette police say
The Lafayette Police Department responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian about 7 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Bertrand Drive. Police say a female pedestrian was crossing the roadway, when she was struck by a vehicle. As a result of her injuries from the crash, the woman...
theadvocate.com
Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya Basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why
It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin and the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
KPLC TV
Pedestrian hit by Westlake Police unit on LA 378
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake Police vehicle struck a 14-year-old pedestrian along LA 378 (Westwood Road) south of Phillips Road, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. in Westlake, leaving the pedestrian with serious injuries, LSP said. The investigation is ongoing.
KPLC TV
Jennings man arrested following Hwy 26 shooting and high-speed chase
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested following a shooting on Hwy 26 and a high-speed chase, according to the Jennings Police Department. Police Chief Danny Semmes says officers received a call about someone being shot on Hwy 26 south of Plaquemine St. around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Cold night ahead
A FREEZE warning will be in effect for St. Landry, Evangeline, and Allen parishes on northward tonight thru 8 a.m. Sunday morning
Four of five suspects arrested in Morgan City shooting
Four of five suspects who allegedly opened fire in Morgan City and injured one have been arrested according to the Morgan City Police Department (MCPD).
kalb.com
Missing teen found; safe
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: William Caden Elkins has been found and is safe. The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, William Caden Elkins. William is described as a 16-year-old male, about 5′10″ and weighs about 125 lbs. He left his residence on November...
Louisiana inmate jumps off parking garage in an attempt to escape
An inmate in Louisiana attempted to escape by jumping off the thrid-floor of a parking garage.
kalb.com
Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana. According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in 3-Vehicle Crash on US 90
Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in 3-Vehicle Crash on US 90. Jennings, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on November 10, 2022, soon after 2:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 1126 and US Hwy 90 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Mildred Elana Hydle, 58, of Mermentau, Louisiana, died in the collision.
