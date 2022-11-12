Read full article on original website
WVNews
Big men lead WVU to easy win over Morehead State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tre Mitchell isn’t even six weeks removed from a significant surgery on his leg, but he’s performing so far this young basketball season like someone who hasn’t missed any time at all. Monday night at the WVU Coliseum, he led the Mountaineers to...
WVNews
WVU Basketball Mo Wague.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s something happening with this new — and unbeaten — Wes…
WVNews
There's something special about this WVU men's basketball team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s something happening with this new — and unbeaten — West Virginia basketball team. Everyone knew this had the makings of a better team than the Mountaineers had fielded over the past few years, but this team is far exceeding those expectations as it once again indicated Tuesday night at the Coliseum as it beat a good Morehead State team, 75-57.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins Morehead State Postgame 11/15/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins wasn't happy with his team's turnovers and missed shots against the Eagles, but allowed that some of the improvement that has come in the preseason is starting to show on the court. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
WVNews
A weekend doubleheader of Mountaineer thrills
West Virginia’s thrilling 23-20 win over Oklahoma shared something with the Mountaineers’ 46-44 triple-overtime win over Louisville in 2005. It wasn’t the weather, as the former played out under excellent nighttime conditions while the win over the Sooners came on a rain-drenched, cold day that saw wind speeds rise and temperatures drop throughout the afternoon. (Fortunately, it didn’t include overtime, either.)
WVNews
snapshot_Nov15055532.png
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tre Mitchell isn’t even six weeks removed from a significant surgery on …
WVNews
Two key areas need to improve if WVU basketball is to be better in 2022-23
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer men’s basketball program enjoyed a run of unprecedented success in Bob Huggins’ first 14 years as the head coach of his alma mater. West Virginia went to the NCAA Tournament 10 times in that span — it would have made the tourney in 2020 as well with a 21-10 record if COVID hadn’t forced the cancellation of the postseason that year — with five trips to the Sweet 16 and one to the Final Four in those 10 NCAA ventures.
WVNews
A great day (or two) for Mountaineer fans
Those of us who root for West Virginia University sports teams needed the results of this past weekend. With the football team’s struggles this season and the memories of last basketball season’s struggles, it’s been a tough stretch for those who bleed the Blue and Gold.
WVNews
Wegener installed as Simpson Creek Baptist Church lead pastor in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — During the past two months, Sean Wegener has already gotten compliments from his new congregation at Simpson Creek Baptist Church. Born in Michigan, Wegener was installed as the church’s senior pastor Sept. 18. The pastor preached as a candidate in August.
WVNews
Puskar Center, Athletic Performance Center renovations meet with approval
In the last year and a half, two major renovation projects were completed for West Virginia University athletics. The Puskar Center, which is the daily hub of Mountaineer football, underwent a nearly complete rebuild. At the cost of $55 million, much of the 87,700 square football building was gutted and reconstructed from the ground up. Reopened shortly before the 2021 football season, the Puskar Center has plenty of glitz and glamour to catch the eye of recruits, and it also features functional improvements that help with the way the Mountaineers meet, eat, practice and recover.
WVNews
College preparedness events at Bridgeport High School recognized by West Virginia leadership
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Efforts by Bridgeport High School faculty, staff and guidance counselors to prepare students and families for education or training after high school were recognized by the state in October. Bridgeport High School was one of 38 high schools to receive a Champion of College...
WVNews
City on a Hill Christian Academy micro-school in Bridgeport (West Virginia) grows out of want for Christ-centered education
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Located in the middle of Thompson Drive businesses in Bridgeport, educators have transformed a sacred space into City on a Hill Christian Academy. About 50 students started kindergarten to 12th-grade studies Sept. 6.
WVNews
UHC School of Radiologic Technology students fare well at the annual West Virginia Society of Radiologic Technology Conference
BRIDGEPORT —Two students from the WVU Medicine United Hospital Center Radiologic Technology School received three awards recently at the West Virginia Society of Radiologic Technologists (WVSRT) Annual Conference at Canaan Valley Resort in Davis, WV. Jordan Bobbins, a senior student of the UHC School of Radiologic Technology, earned first...
WVNews
Cookie decorating classes to prepare West Virginia youth for holiday season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Only a handful of slots are available for children to practice decorating cookies for Santa Claus before the Christmas countdown begins. Megan Oliverio, owner of Sweet Events WV, has hosted a pair of nearly-sold out classes for adults in October and November within the city’s Benedum Civic Center, but December 13’s class will be geared toward youth aged 5-12.
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) Police leaders work to improve protection, communication with residents
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Police Chief Mark Rogers said he has practiced humility during his first four months in the post and has tried to maintain a normal approach. “I’m always making sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep the public’s trust and to do the best job that we can possibly do day-to-day. It’s not about power, but responsibility,” the Harrison County native said. “I bear responsibility not only for myself but also for everyone else that works with me. It’s something I don’t take lightly. I try to do the best that I can.”
WVNews
Senior Center honors veterans
Veterans were recognized at the Lewis County Senior Center during the fifth annual Veterans Appreciation Day on Thursday, November 10. The event included music by Wireless Connection and Prayz’nJesus, a performance by Clara’s Dancers and square dancing by Asa’s Dancers. Proclamations from the Lewis County Commission and...
WVNews
'Hallowed ground’
This Sunday, dozens of people will visit Farmington and pause to remember and reflect on what occurred there 54 years ago and the impact it has had on the county, the region, the state and coal mining across the nation. The Farmington Mine Disaster killed 78 men, with 19 of...
WVNews
Lewis County Community Calendar
Beer & Bacon Bonanza at Stonewall Resort. Call 304-269-7400 or visit stonewallresort.com for details.
WVNews
Fitting tribute
We applaud the efforts of Lewis Countians in honoring the men and women of the county and region who have served in the U.S. military. Thanks to the efforts of many, Lewis County veterans were honored with a parade, several special ceremonies and in other ways by individuals, organizations and businesses.
WVNews
Flag raising ceremony held at Huntington Bank
A flag-raising ceremony was held at Huntington Bank on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Lewis County Honor Guard, the Lewis County High School Choir, the Mountaineer Military Museum, Lewis County Law Enforcement, and Bob Taylor assisted with the ceremony, which was attended by bank employees, members of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department, and the public.
