theadvocate.com
Carencro comes back and wrecked the Rams to reach the quarterfinals
CARENCRO – The tide of Carencro’s 27-17 win over Acadiana Friday turned at the end of the first half. The Wreckin’ Rams dominated the first half and looked destined to take a 10-0 lead into halftime. As time expired in the half, however, Carencro quarterback Chantz Ceaser...
theadvocate.com
Southside continues historic roll with blowout regional victory
The historic 2022 high school football season for the Southside Sharks continues to add more footnotes. Earlier in this season, Southside defeated district foes Carencro and Acadiana for the first time in the four-year history of the football program, before capturing their first district title, while setting a new school record for consecutive wins.
theadvocate.com
Cinderella Breaux Bridge downs Iota to cruise into quarterfinals
Kelby Hypolite was a one-man gang in Breaux Bridge's Division II non-select home playoff game against 12th-seeded Iota on Friday. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound junior quarterback rushed for four touchdowns and threw another as the No. 28-seeded Tigers advanced with a 33-18 win. "I don't know how he does it," Tigers...
theadvocate.com
No one knew who would win the Madison Prep- St. Louis Catholic game until overtime
Tony Lewis scored on a 3-yard run in overtime to provide the game’s only points and give the Madison Prep Chargers a 6-0 win over the St. Louis Catholic Saints in a Division II select regional-round playoff game Friday night at Glen Oaks. Next up for Madison Prep (8-3)...
theadvocate.com
Zachary is turning into a second-half team with their playoff win in the second round
Zachary High continued to work its late-game magic against West Monroe in Friday night’s nonselect Division I playoff game. The fifth-seeded Broncos trailed by 10 points entering the fourth quarter, then rallied with three touchdowns to defeat the visiting Rebels 20-10. The win marked the fourth time in six...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 2 of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are in Week 2 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the...
theadvocate.com
Teurlings Catholic rushes its way to victory and a playoff advance
The Teurlings Catholic Rebels are in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2020. Running back Tanner Brinkman rushed for nearly 200 yards and scored multiple touchdowns, while quarterback Preston Welch passed for a couple of scores to help lead the Rebels to a 51-27 win over George Washington Carver in the second round of the select Division II playoffs on Friday.
theadvocate.com
Teurlings, St. Thomas More, Southside all heavy regional-round favorites
Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier is wary of Carver's speed as the second-seeded Rebels get ready to host the No. 15 Rams in a Division II select regional playoff game Friday. Charpentier said Rams quarterback Jaden Verrett specializes in throwing short to intermediate passes to a deep receiving corps. Eric...
theadvocate.com
What a trip: Dutchtown, Scotlandville among BR teams facing big road playoff challenges
Some football coaches and teams end a season wondering, “What if.” That won’t be a problem for either Dutchtown or Scotlandville after Friday night. Both Class 5A schools face high-profile opponents on the road in the regional playoff round. “They always say you have to play the...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas faces Lakeshore's potent rushing attack in regional round
The Opelousas Tigers will face Lakeshore in the Division II playoffs at home Friday night. Opelousas will have to stop the run and execute with a young team if it is going to beat Lakeshore, according to coach Jimmy Zachery. “They run the ball well and have some big linemen,"...
theadvocate.com
LCA Knights is coming off a bye and have goals for a deep playoff run
Lafayette Christian coach Trev Faulk and his staff aren't accustomed to entering the high school football playoffs with the bitter taste of defeat in their mouths. In fact, since Faulk's arrival in 2016 it has only happened once. In Week 9 of that season, the Knights had a chance to...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas Catholic striving to knock off No. 2 Central Catholic
The No. 15-seeded Opelousas Catholic Vikings will look to continue their playoff run on Friday, but it'll require a big road upset of No. 2 seed Central Catholic of Morgan City to do so. In the mind of coach Thomas David, a complete performance in all three phases will be...
theadvocate.com
Jersey days: Two LSU commitments cement plans for post-season all-star football games
One all-star jersey ceremony was held Wednesday and another is set for Thursday as two LSU commitments, running back Kaleb Jackson and wide receiver Shelton Sampson, finalize their postseason plans. Liberty’s Jackson received his U.S. Army Bowl all-star jersey in an afternoon ceremony held at the school. Jackson was sidelined...
theadvocate.com
Determination drives Blue Gators' kicker Peyton Woodring to No. 1 national ranking
Ascension Episcopal’s Peyton Woodring grew up playing soccer and admits starring as a football player was never a thought, let alone a dream. In fact, Woodring had no plans of playing high school football for the Blue Gators, despite being known for his toughness as a receiver, defensive end and safety in three years of middle school ball.
theadvocate.com
LCA Knights went back to the drawing board and focused on fundamentals, it worked
The No. 6-seeded Lafayette Christian Knights weren’t exactly in a good mood during their bye week in the opening round of the Select Division II playoffs. Coming off a disappointing Week 10 loss to St. Thomas More, coach Trev Faulk and his staff went back to the fundamentals during the time off and it paid off big in a convincing 47-8 win over No. 11 McDonogh 35 on Friday at Knight Field.
theadvocate.com
Breakaway speed has made soft-spoken receiver a breakout player for fifth-seeded Zachary
Look up and down Zachary High School roster, you’ll see star-studded recruits. Elite prospects coveted by big-time college programs. There’s the quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commit. There’s the safety Kylin Jackson, committed to LSU. And the edge rusher, Ashley Williams, who’s headed to Auburn. Notably,...
theadvocate.com
LSU defensive end Ali Gaye's family making first trip to Tiger Stadium
LSU fifth-year senior defensive end Ali Gaye’s family has never been to Tiger Stadium, but will make the trip this Saturday. “I’ve been telling them about it, but they just have to see themselves,” Gaye said. “Nobody compares to Tiger Stadium, so we’ll see how they react to that.”
theadvocate.com
LSU-UAB: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow
The LSU football team plays host to UAB at 8 p.m. on Saturday in a game that will be this season's non-conference finale for both squads. LSU rolls in with as much momentum as any team in the country, having clinched the SEC West title and a battle with Georgia in the conference championship game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta.
theadvocate.com
One of LSU LB Harold Perkins' sacks against Arkansas was taken away. Here's why.
An unusual statistical adjustment has erased one of LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins’ four sacks against Arkansas. Perkins originally tied a single-game school record in the 13-10 win Saturday, but the NCAA did not officially give him credit for a sack on his game-sealing forced fumble. As Arkansas submitted...
theadvocate.com
'The Chosen': Baton Rouge woman answers call to be among 'the 5,000' for Texas filming
Although even those who know Rose Burnside likely won't be able to pick her out when watching "The Chosen," she calls its filming one of the most beautiful experiences of her life. The Baton Rouge retiree, 56, was among the thousands, many from Louisiana, who made a pilgrimage to Midlothian,...
