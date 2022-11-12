Read full article on original website
aamusports.com
Smith Knocks Down Clutch Threes In 60-55 Alabama A&M Loss at Nicholls State
THIBODAUX, La. – Alabama A&M (0-2, 0-0 SWAC) delivered clutch shooting and rallied on multiple occasions but could not overcome a late 9-0 run in a 60-55 loss at Nicholls State (3-0, 0-0 Southland) in an NCAA Division I women's basketball game on Sunday, November 13. Junior guard Taylor...
aamusports.com
Late First Half Barrage Sets Tone in 27-13 Alabama A&M Loss To No. 5/9 Jackson State in Gulf Coast Challenge
MOBILE, Ala. – Taking on rival No. 5/9 Jackson State (10-0, 7-0 SWAC) in the Gulf Coast Challenge, Alabama A&M (3-7, 3-4 SWAC) could not overcome a pair of late first half touchdowns as they fell by a 27-13 score in an NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, November 12.
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Men's Basketball Heads To Nashville to Take on Tennessee State
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (0-1, 0-0 SWAC) men's basketball returns to action as they head an hour and a half up the road to take on Tennessee State (2-0, 0-0 OVC) in non-conference action on Monday, November 13. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. A&M enters the game...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Set For Second Ever Meeting With Trip to Nicholls State
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (0-1, 0-0 SWAC) women's basketball continues its brief two game road trip to open the season as they travel to Nicholls State (1-0, 0-0 Southland) on Sunday, November 13. Game time is set for 1 p.m. in Thibodaux, Louisiana. The Bulldogs come in following...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Football and No. 5 Jackson State Set To Renew Rivalry in Gulf Coast Challenge
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (3-6, 3-3 SWAC) heads five hours south for one of the biggest games on the schedule as they take on No. 5 Jackson State (9-0, 6-0 SWAC) in the Gulf Coast Challenge Saturday, November 12. Game time is set for 4 p.m. at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
Montgomery, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery. The Trinity Presbyterian School basketball team will have a game with Saint James School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00. The Robert E. Lee High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Montgomery High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Coach Prime’ ready to take on Alabama A&M Bulldogs Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re now less than 24 hours away from the Gulf Coast classic football game. It pits Alabama A&M Bulldogs, against the undefeated Jackson State Tigers coached by “Prime Time” himself-hall of famer Deion Sanders. The team luncheon was held Friday, and there was...
Grissom boys basketball picks up big home win against Baker
A battle between two of the top 10 boys basketball teams in the state and two teams ranked in the top 100 in the entire country.
What Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M players said after loss at Auburn
Jimbo Fisher and a few Texas A&M players addressed the media after the Aggies’ 13-10 loss against Auburn in front of a sold-out crowd at Jordan-Hare. Fisher’s squad is on a six-game losing streak after losing at Auburn, while the Tigers got the first win for Cadillac Williams as Auburn’s interim coach.
247Sports
IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium
AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn fans roll Toomer's Corner after first win of Cadillac Williams era
It’s been a tough season for Auburn. The Tigers started 3-6 and parted ways with Bryan Harsin at the end of October. Auburn, however, had reason to celebrate Saturday night. It beat visiting Texas A&M 13-10 to get its 4th win of the season. It was also the 1st...
Auburn football: Pac-12 head coach potentially using AU in contract talks
According to Auburn Daily’s Lance Dawe, Dan Lanning is still in talks with Auburn football about making the jump to the SEC — but Dawe added that those talks may be merely utilitarian to get more money from Oregon on his next deal. Lanning was initially linked to...
Carnell Williams gets emotional after first win: Auburn ‘ain’t dead. We comin’
Carnell Williams didn’t let the magnitude of the moment pass him by. Auburn’s 13-10 win over Texas A&M snapped the Tigers’ five-game losing stream and gave Cadillac his first win as the Auburn interim coach. The emotion of the moment - and the win - was not...
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
comebacktown.com
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama
The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
Wrong-way driver causes horrific crash along Interstate 85 in east Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say an initial investigation indicates a wrong-way driver caused a horrific crash along Interstate 85 north Sunday night around 8:00. According to one witness, they had to dart in between two 18-wheelers to miss the driver traveling in the wrong direction along the busy interstate. According to that witness, […]
How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties
Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 3 hurt at Alabama high school
It happened at Selma High School on Tuesday. A cause is not yet clear.
WTGS
Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
