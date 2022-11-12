Read full article on original website
Former Mets outfielder dies of cancer at 55
The New York Mets are one of six MLB clubs mourning the loss of former outfielder Chuck Carr. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported Sunday evening “Former Florida Marlins Outfielder Chuck Carr has passed away. His family made the announcement today on Facebook. He was 55.”. The Milwaukee...
Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55
A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer
The Red Sox certainly have been busy to open the offseason and reportedly have offered a familiar hurler a multi-year deal
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Yankees great Don Mattingly has free agency advice for Aaron Judge | Klapisch
Don Mattingly isn’t ashamed to admit that, like most Yankees fans, he’s paying close attention to the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, curious to see where free agency takes No. 99. But unlike those on the outside, Mattingly has a unique perspective on the factors that work both for and against the Yankees.
Former Red Sox Player Reportedly Available Via Trade; Reunion Makes Sense
Could the Boston Red Sox bring back one of the most important members of the 2021 roster to improve an area in need of an upgrade?
AL East rival unlikely to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge, MLB insider says
According to the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn, it won’t be the Boston Red Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the season, the slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract from the New York Yankees in order to bet on himself and he is now looking at getting a deal for at least $300 million.
Jason Heyward’s Comments Have Come Back To Haunt Him
Seven years ago, star outfielder Jason Heyward signed a massive contract with the Chicago Cubs after a year with the rival St. Louis Cardinals. It was later discovered that the Cardinals’ offer to Heyward was actually worth more than what the Cubs offered him, drawing the ire of St. Louis fans.
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Gio after hearing Hal Steinbrenner interview: 'The Yankees are dead. They're cheap'
After hearing Hal Steinbrenner’s interview on the YES Network, Gio can only say that the “cheap” Yankees have nothing interesting about them.
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
White Sox add Bryan Ramos, Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster
The White Sox on Tuesday added infielder Bryan Ramos and infielder Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster by selecting their contracts from Triple-A Charlotte. Their addition to the 40-man roster means they’ll be protected in the Rule 5 Draft.
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Boston Red Sox reportedly showing interest in All-Star outfielder, eyeing multiple trade targets
The Boston Red Sox head into the winter coming off a disappointing 2022 season with all eyes now on the
The Astros May Upgrade At A Key Position
Free agency is finally upon us and soon, some of the biggest names on the market will be signing some large contracts, either with their old teams or with another ballclub. One free agent who is not expected to stay with his old team is Willson Contreras. The Chicago Cubs...
Cardinals Lose A Key Coach For 2023
Several weeks ago, St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced that the team’s hitting coach, Jeff Albert would not be returning in 2023. St. Louis promoted assistant hitting coach Turner Ward to fill Albert’s role and hired Brandon Allen to be their new assistant hitting coach.
Braves make several roster moves ahead of Rule 5 Draft
Roddery Muñoz, Braden Shewmake, and Darius Vines are now all on the 40-man roster, which prevents them from entering the Rule 5 Draft. In corresponding moves, Silvino Bracho, Guillermo Heredia, and William Woods have all been designated for assignment. This doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of them. Each one of them could choose to ink a minor-league deal with the Braves, which is something to monitor.
Cardinals Fan Offers Up Thought-Provoking Nolan Arenado Take
Nolan Arenado has been everything the St. Louis Cardinals could have hoped for when they acquired him from the Colorado Rockies back in 2021. Arenado has given St. Louis the middle-of-the-order bat they so desperately needed before trading for him. After a hitting .293 with 30 home runs and 103...
Chris Bassitt Makes An Expected Decision
Right-hander Chris Bassitt, who was traded to the New York Mets from the Oakland Athletics prior to the start of the 2022 season, has officially declined New York’s qualifying offer and will join fellow Mets starter Jacob deGrom on the free agent market. The veteran right-hander went 15-9 in...
Guardians Analyst Expresses True Shock At AL ROY Result
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan burst onto the scene in 2022 and helped guide the team to a 92-win season and an American League Central title. The rookie began his career with an impressive streak of no strikeouts, or even swings or misses. He also played some outstanding defense, which...
