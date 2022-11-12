ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NJ.com

Former Mets outfielder dies of cancer at 55

The New York Mets are one of six MLB clubs mourning the loss of former outfielder Chuck Carr. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported Sunday evening “Former Florida Marlins Outfielder Chuck Carr has passed away. His family made the announcement today on Facebook. He was 55.”. The Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55

A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ.com

AL East rival unlikely to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge, MLB insider says

According to the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn, it won’t be the Boston Red Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the season, the slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract from the New York Yankees in order to bet on himself and he is now looking at getting a deal for at least $300 million.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jason Heyward’s Comments Have Come Back To Haunt Him

Seven years ago, star outfielder Jason Heyward signed a massive contract with the Chicago Cubs after a year with the rival St. Louis Cardinals. It was later discovered that the Cardinals’ offer to Heyward was actually worth more than what the Cubs offered him, drawing the ire of St. Louis fans.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays

The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Astros May Upgrade At A Key Position

Free agency is finally upon us and soon, some of the biggest names on the market will be signing some large contracts, either with their old teams or with another ballclub. One free agent who is not expected to stay with his old team is Willson Contreras. The Chicago Cubs...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Cardinals Lose A Key Coach For 2023

Several weeks ago, St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced that the team’s hitting coach, Jeff Albert would not be returning in 2023. St. Louis promoted assistant hitting coach Turner Ward to fill Albert’s role and hired Brandon Allen to be their new assistant hitting coach.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Braves make several roster moves ahead of Rule 5 Draft

Roddery Muñoz, Braden Shewmake, and Darius Vines are now all on the 40-man roster, which prevents them from entering the Rule 5 Draft. In corresponding moves, Silvino Bracho, Guillermo Heredia, and William Woods have all been designated for assignment. This doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of them. Each one of them could choose to ink a minor-league deal with the Braves, which is something to monitor.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Offers Up Thought-Provoking Nolan Arenado Take

Nolan Arenado has been everything the St. Louis Cardinals could have hoped for when they acquired him from the Colorado Rockies back in 2021. Arenado has given St. Louis the middle-of-the-order bat they so desperately needed before trading for him. After a hitting .293 with 30 home runs and 103...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Chris Bassitt Makes An Expected Decision

Right-hander Chris Bassitt, who was traded to the New York Mets from the Oakland Athletics prior to the start of the 2022 season, has officially declined New York’s qualifying offer and will join fellow Mets starter Jacob deGrom on the free agent market. The veteran right-hander went 15-9 in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Guardians Analyst Expresses True Shock At AL ROY Result

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan burst onto the scene in 2022 and helped guide the team to a 92-win season and an American League Central title. The rookie began his career with an impressive streak of no strikeouts, or even swings or misses. He also played some outstanding defense, which...
CLEVELAND, OH

