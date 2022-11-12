Read full article on original website
Celebrate “Troutsgiving” with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s (AGFC) hatcheries and the Family and Community Fishing Program (FCFP) are gearing up for “Troutsgiving,” the agency’s annual kickoff to fall stockings of rainbow trout in program ponds.Each year, rainbow trout raised at the Jim Hinkle Spring River State Fish Hatchery in Mammoth Springs are delivered to community ponds in Arkansas once the water temperature has cooled enough to accommodate the cold-water fish.
Forage fish stocking marks rebirth of Lake Monticello
MONTICELLO — Hatchery staff and biologists from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked together to load more than one-quarter of a million forage fish into the rising waters of Lake Monticello in October. Approximately 180,000 fathead minnows, 111,900 golden shiners, 78,840 bluegill,...
Winter weather expected for portions of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the first time this season across the higher elevations of western and northern Arkansas. This will be in effect until 3AM. The precipitation should be gone from our state shortly after midnight. A cold rain has moved...
Snow and rain hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain is turning into snow in parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Monday, Nov. 14. Snow is falling and spreading quickly across western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma as temperatures fall. Once temperatures fall in your neighborhood, expect some bursts of snow until roughly 10 p.m. The mountains are already coated in fresh snow and the snow bands are descending into lower elevations.
Winter, yay or nay? | Arctic Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Even though we've already seen a couple of early snowfalls, with winter right around the corner we wanted to know who's excited about the cold season and who's playing Grinch. Tap HERE to look at where snow is falling across the U.S.. Can you believe we're...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of northern Arkansas. The advisory lasts from Monday at 3 p.m. to Tuesday at 3 a.m. The counties include:. Baxter, Ark. Boone County, Except for Southwest, Ark. Boone County Higher Elevations, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Eastern,...
Snow in 5Country Nov. 11
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Winter is coming and we saw our first sight of it late Friday, Nov. 11 night into Saturday morning. Arkansas got a trace of some of the first snowflakes this Fall and more is to come heading into the work week.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Ready for a cold, wet and snowy night?
Clouds will really fill in this afternoon and temperatures will stay in the 40s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of only 47°. Rain will move into West Arkansas this afternoon and Central Arkansas late this afternoon. As the rain arrives to Central Arkansas, higher elevations in West...
3 Streets in Arkansas Named After Star Trek Characters -Why?
If you grew up watching Star Trek in the 1960s, then you can appreciate this story about the connection Star Trek has to the state of Arkansas. Did you know there are several streets in West Little Rock named after characters in the long-running series?. And if you are wondering...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s why tonight’s winter weather advisories look different
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued its first winter weather alerts of the season and this year they look much different.
These small Arkansas towns are facing problems after breaking speed trap law
ARKANSAS, USA — As many of us get in our vehicles and go for a drive, whether it be to go on a long commute, a road trip, or wherever it may be— Some people may have found either a city or stretch of open road, where they know to try and slow down in order to avoid a speeding ticket.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain moves in late this afternoon and evening. A change to snow is possible.
We’re not expecting rain in Central Arkansas today until the end of the afternoon. It will start off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. There will be periods of sunshine today, but the clouds really fill in this afternoon before rain moves in. It will stay chilly all day. Little Rock will not get out of the 40 today. Little Rock will have a high of 47°.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Quick Moving Winter System Moving Out
Upper level low pressure will move to the northeast early tonight bringing an end to the rain and higher elevation snow by Midnight. Mostly cloudy and cold for Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s. Generally dry weather is expected for Wednesday through Friday with highs ion the 40s to...
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 6 - 12:. 1. Minnesota couple find 1.9 carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park. Arkansas State Parks announced Wednesday that two people visiting from Chatfield, Minnesota found...
Arkansas trucker sentenced for trying to smuggle cocaine through South Texas
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to over seven years in prison for trafficking cocaine. Legusta Juaquim Rodan, 54 was sentenced by a federal judge on Nov. 8, according to a press release provided by the U.S. Immigrations and Customs. Rodan, from De Valls Bluff, Ark., pleaded guilty Aug. 1 and […]
Appeal of former MH man convicted of murder turned down by Arkansas Supreme Court
Shawn Cone (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Department of Corrections) The Arkansas Supreme Court has turned down the appeal of a former Mountain Home man currently serving a life without parole prison sentence for the murder of a Jonesboro woman. Fifty-one-year-old Shawn Gregory Cone was arrested Dec. 9, 2019, after he...
Bobcats In Arkansas: Types and Where They Live
Bobcats can be found almost everywhere in North America. They are phantom-like medium-sized cats that quietly stalk their prey and prefer to stay hidden from humans. While it’s more common to spot these adorable felines in your local state park or wooded area, they sometimes sneak into neighborhoods and backyards.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Bundle up for the coldest night since March
TONIGHT: Clear skies, calm winds, and already cool temperatures are setting the stage for the coldest night since March 12th! Temperatures will drop into the upper teens north and into the 20s everywhere else. So far this fall Little Rock’s coldest temperature is 33°. SUNDAY: Even with sunny...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wintry weather to start the week
TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds will make for another frigid night across Arkansas. Temperatures will stay a couple of degrees warmer than last night thanks to a 5 mph east wind. Clear skies all night. MONDAY: Monday will be split. The morning hours will be cold, dry, and sunny....
Batesville-located school named the best school in Arkansas, ranks 105th nationally
Batesville, Arkansas – Late last month, WalletHub released the results of the 2023’s College & University Rankings study and ranked Lyon College as one of the best schools in America. According to the results, Lyon College was named the best college in Arkansas and was ranked 105th on the list of the 500 best schools nationwide.
