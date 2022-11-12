ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 1

Related
KTLO

Celebrate “Troutsgiving” with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s (AGFC) hatcheries and the Family and Community Fishing Program (FCFP) are gearing up for “Troutsgiving,” the agency’s annual kickoff to fall stockings of rainbow trout in program ponds.Each year, rainbow trout raised at the Jim Hinkle Spring River State Fish Hatchery in Mammoth Springs are delivered to community ponds in Arkansas once the water temperature has cooled enough to accommodate the cold-water fish.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Forage fish stocking marks rebirth of Lake Monticello

MONTICELLO — Hatchery staff and biologists from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked together to load more than one-quarter of a million forage fish into the rising waters of Lake Monticello in October. Approximately 180,000 fathead minnows, 111,900 golden shiners, 78,840 bluegill,...
MONTICELLO, AR
KATV

Winter weather expected for portions of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the first time this season across the higher elevations of western and northern Arkansas. This will be in effect until 3AM. The precipitation should be gone from our state shortly after midnight. A cold rain has moved...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Snow and rain hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain is turning into snow in parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Monday, Nov. 14. Snow is falling and spreading quickly across western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma as temperatures fall. Once temperatures fall in your neighborhood, expect some bursts of snow until roughly 10 p.m. The mountains are already coated in fresh snow and the snow bands are descending into lower elevations.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Winter, yay or nay? | Arctic Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Even though we've already seen a couple of early snowfalls, with winter right around the corner we wanted to know who's excited about the cold season and who's playing Grinch. Tap HERE to look at where snow is falling across the U.S.. Can you believe we're...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Snow in 5Country Nov. 11

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Winter is coming and we saw our first sight of it late Friday, Nov. 11 night into Saturday morning. Arkansas got a trace of some of the first snowflakes this Fall and more is to come heading into the work week.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain moves in late this afternoon and evening. A change to snow is possible.

We’re not expecting rain in Central Arkansas today until the end of the afternoon. It will start off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. There will be periods of sunshine today, but the clouds really fill in this afternoon before rain moves in. It will stay chilly all day. Little Rock will not get out of the 40 today. Little Rock will have a high of 47°.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 6 - 12:. 1. Minnesota couple find 1.9 carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park. Arkansas State Parks announced Wednesday that two people visiting from Chatfield, Minnesota found...
ARKANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats In Arkansas: Types and Where They Live

Bobcats can be found almost everywhere in North America. They are phantom-like medium-sized cats that quietly stalk their prey and prefer to stay hidden from humans. While it’s more common to spot these adorable felines in your local state park or wooded area, they sometimes sneak into neighborhoods and backyards.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wintry weather to start the week

TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds will make for another frigid night across Arkansas. Temperatures will stay a couple of degrees warmer than last night thanks to a 5 mph east wind. Clear skies all night. MONDAY: Monday will be split. The morning hours will be cold, dry, and sunny....
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy