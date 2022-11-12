Read full article on original website
Ascension Episcopal, Abbeville, St. Martinville face scary regional opponents
Division III select No. 2 seed St. Charles might appear more vulnerable than usual with three losses, but Ascension Episcopal coach Stephen Hearen said there is more to the story as his No. 15 Blue Gators prepare to face the Comets in a regional playoff game in LaPlace on Friday.
Bulldogs second quarter explosion propels to playoff victory
ACHS (9-2) will travel to No. 7 Riverside (9-1) Friday. Quarterback Bryce Leonard surpassed 2,000 passing yards when he hooked up with wide receiver Layton Melancon for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 8:01 left in the second quarter. On the next possession, linebacker Noah Robicheaux forced a fumble by stripping...
North Vermilion, Breaux Bridge open postseason with dramatic road upsets
One of the first steps North Vermilion coach Brett Blakey took in the offseason when he decided to switch the Patriots from the spread offense to the Wing T was to call Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux for advice. Blakey isn't going to get any tips from Arceneaux this...
Former Ragin' Cajuns' Pitcher Called Up to the Majors
Former Cajun, Hogan Harris has been called up to the Majors by the Oakland A's.
Broncos take care of St. Amant, prepare for second round against West Monroe
Zachary High opened the 2022 playoffs like they have most playoffs under coach David Brewerton — with a resounding win. The Broncos beat 28 seed St. Amant 42-7. The second season is upon us, and the fifth-seed Broncos will face rival West Monroe Friday. The Rebels earned a return playoff visit to Zachary after defeating Chalmette 45-6.
Brian Kelly provides an update on injured LSU players ahead of UAB game
LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and running back John Emery Jr. on Monday. Thomas was absent from the game against Arkansas on Saturday since he went into concussion protocol from practice last week. “I’ll know this afternoon, but he went through the...
Letters: There is little LSU can do to keep fans from charging the field
I strongly disagree with Dominic Marcello's submission about having the LSU Athletic Department pay an additional fine to LSU academics for the fans storming the football field after a big win. First of all, I would not think the security of Tiger Stadium is the primary responsibility of the athletic...
Cowboy Basketball Falls short Against Louisiana 76-72
The Wyoming Cowboys nearly erased a 12-point deficit in the final minutes coming within a basket, but Southeastern Louisiana held on for 76-72 win to drop the Pokes to 2-1 overall on the season. Wyoming struggled from the field on the afternoon shooting 31 percent. “Missing shots is not what...
LSU overcame long odds to win SEC West; see how much a bet on the Tigers earned
When Brian Kelly took over as LSU football coach, the Tigers were a team in transition, and even after he upgraded the roster through the transfer portal, their odds to win an SEC championship were those of a long shot. Before the season started, Caesars Sportsbook gave LSU +2800 odds...
East Feliciana cruise past first round, Slaughter Charter shut out by Cedar Creek
It was a weekend of ultimate highs and lows for local football teams. While East Feliciana dominated its way to the second round of this year’s playoffs, Slaughter Charter suffered a tough first round loss to Cedar Creek High School. Starting with East Feliciana, the Tigers cruised to an...
Two from Zachary High baseball sign with colleges
On Nov. 9, National Baseball Signing Day, two Zachary High School baseball players signed letters of intent to play ball in college. Carson Dayton, signed with Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi, and Matthew Keller signed with Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida. The players signed during a ceremony at...
Scott, Carencro Fire Chiefs Place Bet on High School Football Playoff
A high school football rematch leads to a friendly wager between two fire chiefs.
Florida State AD, ex-Wreckin' Ram Michael Alford relishes memories from Cajun Country
When the UL Ragin’ Cajuns take on Florida State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida, it’s going to be an extra special day for Florida State athletic director Michael Alford. From working for the Dallas Cowboys and the Anaheim Angels to stints at such collegiate powerhouses as...
LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have again moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tigers moved up to No. 6 from the No. 7 spot. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 13:. 1....
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team and injured two others as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. University...
Area Marching Bands have successful shows at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship
Nine area high school marching bands performed at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Lafayette. Thirty-six bands from across Louisiana competed. Four of our local schools placed in the top 10 Louisiana State Marching Bands. First place Grand Champions was the Central Lafourche Trojan Lancer Band! Also placing were: 5th place, Terrebonne High School; 6th place, South Lafourche High School; 9th place H.L. Bourgeois High School.
West Feliciana High chemistry students play Battleship with electron configurations
Chemistry students in Alyssa Fontenot’s class at West Feliciana High play Electron Configuration Battleship. Among the students were Kitty Lindsey, Ashlynn Culley, Kathleen Bigner, Shaniya Sullivan and Cali Berry.
Baton Rouge athlete Mike Hollins injured in University of Virginia shooting that killed 3 football players
A Baton Rouge athlete and former University High football player was one of two people wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the university’s football team. Mike Hollins, a running back who was part of two state championship teams at U-High, was...
LSU student government 'strongly condemns' President Tate over campus building names
The LSU Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to 'strongly condemn' LSU president William Tate for what they see as inaction by the university in renaming buildings on campus that students have deemed offensive. The resolution came on the heels of an article in the university's student newspaper, The Reveille,...
Lafayette Road Becoming Dump Site and Major Eye Sore in The City
I recently detoured to get to my son's school a few days ago and it sickened me what I saw on the side of the road.
