Franklinton, LA

theadvocate.com

Bulldogs second quarter explosion propels to playoff victory

ACHS (9-2) will travel to No. 7 Riverside (9-1) Friday. Quarterback Bryce Leonard surpassed 2,000 passing yards when he hooked up with wide receiver Layton Melancon for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 8:01 left in the second quarter. On the next possession, linebacker Noah Robicheaux forced a fumble by stripping...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Broncos take care of St. Amant, prepare for second round against West Monroe

Zachary High opened the 2022 playoffs like they have most playoffs under coach David Brewerton — with a resounding win. The Broncos beat 28 seed St. Amant 42-7. The second season is upon us, and the fifth-seed Broncos will face rival West Monroe Friday. The Rebels earned a return playoff visit to Zachary after defeating Chalmette 45-6.
ZACHARY, LA
myhits106.com

Cowboy Basketball Falls short Against Louisiana 76-72

The Wyoming Cowboys nearly erased a 12-point deficit in the final minutes coming within a basket, but Southeastern Louisiana held on for 76-72 win to drop the Pokes to 2-1 overall on the season. Wyoming struggled from the field on the afternoon shooting 31 percent. “Missing shots is not what...
LARAMIE, WY
theadvocate.com

Two from Zachary High baseball sign with colleges

On Nov. 9, National Baseball Signing Day, two Zachary High School baseball players signed letters of intent to play ball in college. Carson Dayton, signed with Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi, and Matthew Keller signed with Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida. The players signed during a ceremony at...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have again moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tigers moved up to No. 6 from the No. 7 spot. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 13:. 1....
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Area Marching Bands have successful shows at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship

Nine area high school marching bands performed at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Lafayette. Thirty-six bands from across Louisiana competed. Four of our local schools placed in the top 10 Louisiana State Marching Bands. First place Grand Champions was the Central Lafourche Trojan Lancer Band! Also placing were: 5th place, Terrebonne High School; 6th place, South Lafourche High School; 9th place H.L. Bourgeois High School.
LOUISIANA STATE

