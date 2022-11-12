Read full article on original website
Iranians strike to mark 2019 protests in fresh rebuff to ruling clerics
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranians went on strike in several cities on Tuesday to commemorate the 2019 protests over fuel prices, a display of dissent that was crushed by security forces in one of the bloodiest crackdowns in the history of the Islamic Republic. The move will add to pressure...
Tunisia investigates a journalist over prime minister’s critic report
TUNIS (Reuters) – A Tunisian journalist said on Tuesday that police had started investigating him over a critical report about on the prime minister, raising fears among journalists and politicians that the authorities are targeting the press freedom and trying to silence free voices. Nizar Bahloul, the chief editor...
Belgian PM: We stand with Poland, NATO more united than ever
PARIS (Reuters) – Belgium strongly condemns the incident leading to a blast on Polish territory on Tuesday, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, adding his country will stand with Poland. “We are all part of the NATO family”, he said in a tweet. Firefighters in Poland said...
U.S. special envoy for Iran in Paris meeting with E3 partners
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley is in Paris meeting with French, German and United Kingdom partners, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at a regular news briefing on Tuesday. (This story has been corrected to say United Kingdom and not Italy in...
Ethiopia’s Abiy vows “honest” implementation of Tigray truce
NAIROBI (Reuters) – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed on Tuesday “to implement honestly” a ceasefire agreement between his government and forces in Tigray, which he said was necessary to ensure peace proved sustainable. The truce signed Nov. 2 agreed to end two years of war that...
U.S. will not hesitate to use sanctions to ensure Ethiopian ceasefire agreement is respected
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will not hesitate to use sanctions to ensure the Ethiopian ceasefire agreement is respected and abided by and to hold to account those responsible for human rights violations, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday. Asked what would happen if Eritrean forces...
Germany’s Scholz: expressed condolences to Polish president and citizens over blasts
(Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement on Wednesday that he had spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda and expressed his condolences to him and his citizens after blasts near Poland’s border with Ukraine. “This is a terrible incident and it is necessary to carefully...
Americas rights body turns up heat on Mexico over missing students
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s government still owes an explanation to the families of 43 student teachers who disappeared eight years ago, and must clear up what role the armed forces played in the crime, a top international human rights body said on Tuesday. The Inter-American Commission on...
Kremlin criticises attempts to ‘plunder’ frozen assets for Ukraine reparations
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Tuesday said it would do “everything possible” to stop the West from seizing its frozen international reserves or “plundering” them to pay for reparations to Ukraine. (This story has been refiled to fix ‘frozen’ in headline) (Reporting...
G-20 leaders end meeting condemning war but note divisions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their meeting Wednesday by declaring that most of them strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and warning that the conflict is intensifying fragilities in the world’s economy. The summit’s closing declaration was noteworthy in...
Australia’s Albanese says discussed trade, consular and human rights issues with China’s Xi
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he discussed trade, consular and human rights issues during a meeting with China’s President Xi Jingping at the G20 in Bali on Tuesday. “This was another important step towards the stabilisation of the Australia-China relationship,” Albanese said in a...
France, China cooperation key to overcome impact of war in Ukraine
PARIS (Reuters) – Close cooperation between France and China is key to overcome the consequences of the war in Ukraine, which go beyond European borders, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter after meeting with China’s president Xi Jinping. “Ending escalation and facing the consequences of the war...
Ivory Coast to withdraw from U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali- letter
ABIDJAN (Reuters) -Ivory Coast will gradually withdraw its contribution of military and police from a United Nations peacekeeping force in Mali, according to a letter by its ambassador to the U.N., after Bamako detained 46 of its soldiers in July. Mali accused the soldiers of being mercenaries. Ivory Coast says...
Meta’s India public policy director, WhatsApp country head quit
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – WhatsApp’s India head Abhijit Bose and the director of public policy for Meta in India, Rajiv Aggarwal, have resigned, a Meta spokesperson said on Tuesday. The company has appointed Shivnath Thukral as its new director for public policy in India, the spokesperson added. (Reporting...
Guatemalan anti-graft judge resigns, blasts manipulation of justice
GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – A well-known anti-corruption judge in Guatemala resigned on Tuesday after accusing the judiciary of mismanagement, the latest in a string of resignations that critics blame on President Alejandro Giammattei’s efforts to consolidate power. Miguel Angel Galvez, a judge with two dozen years on the...
First sketch of hoped-for COP27 deal kicks off crunch talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Government ministers and negotiators from nearly 200 countries on Tuesday began the hard work of finding common ground at the annual U.N. climate talks for a deal based on a sketched first outline in the hands of delegates at the summit in Egypt. Released...
G20 Leaders start arriving at main venue in Bali for summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies have started arriving at the main venue for the official start of the 2022 summit hosted by Indonesia on the resort island of Bali on Tuesday. The talks in the two-day summit are expected to...
Reports coming out of Poland ‘incredibly concerning’ – U.S. State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Reports that Russian missiles have crossed into Poland near the Ukrainian border are “incredibly concerning,” State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday, adding that Washington is working to determine what happened and appropriate next steps. The State Department is talking to a...
Turkey’s Erdogan sees no losers from peace between Ukraine, Russia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – There will be no losers from peace between Ukraine and Russia, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that a U.N-brokered export deal had allowed nearly 11 million tonnes of grain to enter global markets. Speaking at a news conference during a summit...
Japan Kishida calls for French cooperation on free, open Indo-Pacific
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told French President Emmanual Macron on Tuesday that Tokyo hopes to strengthen cooperation with France toward achieving a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”. In a meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali, Kishida and...
