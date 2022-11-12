ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Tuesday Weather: Trade winds, lingering showers, large surf

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered to isolated scattered showers. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered windward and mauka showers, Isolated showers leeward. Lows 64 to 69. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kunia Road re-opened after crews douse brush fire in Central Oahu

HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A brush fire shut down a large section of Kunia Road in Central Oahu on Monday. The road was re-opened just after 4:30 p.m. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the first call about the fire came in just before 2 p.m. The fire is believed to have started near Kunia Road and Kunia Drive.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Drain improvement projects set for locations in Chinatown, Downtown Honolulu area

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance is advising the public of construction work to perform storm drain improvements at various locations throughout the Chinatown/Downtown area. The project scope includes demolishing and reconstructing front portions of catch basin and top slabs at select locations,...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu SPCA looking for short-term pet foster families over Thanksgiving holiday

The Oahu SPCA is helping pets receive some extra love this holiday season. And you can help by fostering a cat or dog over Thanksgiving, to give them a break from the kennel. Oahu SPCA looking for short-term pet foster families over Thanksgiving holiday. The Oahu SPCA is helping pets...
KITV.com

Honolulu Police open arson investigation in Kapolei mail drop box fire

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Honolulu Police department has opened an arson investigation after Honolulu firefighters extinguised a fire at a mailbox at the Kapolei Post Office early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to a rubbish fire at about 12:25 a.m. and found smoke coming from a United States Postal...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Driver dies days after rollover crash on H-1 Freeway near Kapolei

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Oahu man who was critically injured in a single-car crash on the H1-Freeway near Kapolei last week died from his injuries on Sunday. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday on the eastbound H-1 Freeway, near the off-ramp to Kualakai Parkway.
KAPOLEI, HI
KITV.com

Aiea community leaders issue statement supporting new Aloha Stadium plans

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Aiea Neighborhood Board and Aiea Community Association released a statement at Monday's board meeting supporting the new Aloha Stadium plans. The groups say they expect a redevelopment plan that combines state, city, community leaders, and private business to provide different services. These services will include an open-air concert venue, restaurants, sports medicine school, and affordable housing surrounding the area.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Nimitz Highway over the weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 53-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a car on Nimitz Highway over the weekend. The crash happened on Saturday just before 11 p.m. according to Honolulu Police investigators (HPD), the victim may have been walking in the road or trying to cross Nimitz Highway when she was struck by a car in the westbound lanes.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Attempted murder investigation underway in Kahaluu

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have opened an attempted murder investigation following a domestic violence incident in the Kahaluu area, Monday morning. HPD was called out on a reported aggravated assault in the 47-600 block of Lamaula Road shortly before 9:45 a.m. Authorities shut down Lamaula Road at Wong’s Village due to the investigation.
KANEOHE, HI
KITV.com

BBB Institute partners with Amazon and Capital One to fight scams

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Better Business Bureau Institute for Marketplace Trust is partnering with Amazon and Capital One to help people learn about scams, report them, and avoid falling victim by enhancing the capabilities of the BBB Scam Tracker online reporting tool. The new features make it easier for consumers...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Man arrested for entering open apartment and allegedly groping 47-year-old woman

HONOLULU (KITV)- "Love you friend. Say hi to your husband for me," said two friends as they hugged goodbye. There's appropriate touching, and not appropriate touching. Kristine Newland is concerned about a man being arrested in her apartment building, the Island West Apartments along the 600 block of North King Street. Honolulu Police say he entered an unlocked apartment and groped a 47-year-old woman in her sleep. "I feel unsafe, unprotected, very insecure," said Newland.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy