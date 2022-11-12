Read full article on original website
Tuesday Weather: Trade winds, lingering showers, large surf
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered to isolated scattered showers. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered windward and mauka showers, Isolated showers leeward. Lows 64 to 69. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Kunia Road re-opened after crews douse brush fire in Central Oahu
HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A brush fire shut down a large section of Kunia Road in Central Oahu on Monday. The road was re-opened just after 4:30 p.m. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the first call about the fire came in just before 2 p.m. The fire is believed to have started near Kunia Road and Kunia Drive.
Prominent Kailua Cook pine tree harvested to become Christmas centerpiece at Honolulu Hale
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration has its centerpiece. A massive 100-foot Cook pine tree was donated by a Kailua resident – to be displayed at Honolulu Hale. It was cut down and loaded up to be driven back into town. Only the top 55-feet will...
Oahu residents could see higher electric bills starting in January 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Laura Yuen says she's barely home, but her electric bill has doubled over the past year. "It just it keeps going up and up and up," she said. "And I really haven't used that much more -- if not any more -- energy than last year."
Drain improvement projects set for locations in Chinatown, Downtown Honolulu area
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance is advising the public of construction work to perform storm drain improvements at various locations throughout the Chinatown/Downtown area. The project scope includes demolishing and reconstructing front portions of catch basin and top slabs at select locations,...
Oahu SPCA looking for short-term pet foster families over Thanksgiving holiday
The Oahu SPCA is helping pets receive some extra love this holiday season. And you can help by fostering a cat or dog over Thanksgiving, to give them a break from the kennel. Oahu SPCA looking for short-term pet foster families over Thanksgiving holiday. The Oahu SPCA is helping pets...
Honolulu Police open arson investigation in Kapolei mail drop box fire
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Honolulu Police department has opened an arson investigation after Honolulu firefighters extinguised a fire at a mailbox at the Kapolei Post Office early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to a rubbish fire at about 12:25 a.m. and found smoke coming from a United States Postal...
Driver dies days after rollover crash on H-1 Freeway near Kapolei
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Oahu man who was critically injured in a single-car crash on the H1-Freeway near Kapolei last week died from his injuries on Sunday. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday on the eastbound H-1 Freeway, near the off-ramp to Kualakai Parkway.
Aiea community leaders issue statement supporting new Aloha Stadium plans
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Aiea Neighborhood Board and Aiea Community Association released a statement at Monday's board meeting supporting the new Aloha Stadium plans. The groups say they expect a redevelopment plan that combines state, city, community leaders, and private business to provide different services. These services will include an open-air concert venue, restaurants, sports medicine school, and affordable housing surrounding the area.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Nimitz Highway over the weekend
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 53-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a car on Nimitz Highway over the weekend. The crash happened on Saturday just before 11 p.m. according to Honolulu Police investigators (HPD), the victim may have been walking in the road or trying to cross Nimitz Highway when she was struck by a car in the westbound lanes.
Attempted murder investigation underway in Kahaluu
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have opened an attempted murder investigation following a domestic violence incident in the Kahaluu area, Monday morning. HPD was called out on a reported aggravated assault in the 47-600 block of Lamaula Road shortly before 9:45 a.m. Authorities shut down Lamaula Road at Wong’s Village due to the investigation.
New members elected to Honolulu City Council could affect power dynamic
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Four seats on Honolulu's city council were open in the election. Three of the people voted in are new to the council. KITV4's Diane Ako looks at how this might change the power dynamic in this nine-member council. Tyler Dos Santos Tam will be one of the...
Waikiki Business Improvement District seeing improvements in policing, crime prevention
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Officials at the Waikiki Business Improvement District Association said they are committed to help fight crime in the area. The non-profit organization funds the Honolulu Police Department annually and hopes these funds will help with sidewalk clean-up operations as well as pay for overtime to officers.
BBB Institute partners with Amazon and Capital One to fight scams
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Better Business Bureau Institute for Marketplace Trust is partnering with Amazon and Capital One to help people learn about scams, report them, and avoid falling victim by enhancing the capabilities of the BBB Scam Tracker online reporting tool. The new features make it easier for consumers...
Honolulu Police seeking suspect in stolen vehicle investigation
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in a car theft. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, around 11:31 p.m., a man was seen driving a stolen 2017 silver Honda HRV, with license plate NG 118, on North Nimitz Highway.
Oahu man gets 20-year prison sentence in deadly 2017 DUI crash in Makaha
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man who was found guilty of manslaughter during a drunk driving incident in 2017 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Puletua Wilson, 29, was speeding on Farrington Highway in Makaha when he veered off the road and slammed into a parked truck, sending his vehicle airborne and onto the beach.
"Preserve Your Family Stories on Video" | Free workshop hosted by local videographers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Every family has stories. And almost everybody has a smartphone. But most people don't realize they can use what they already have to preserve those precious stories. Teaching families the knowledge and skills to preserve their family stories is the idea behind a free workshop coming up...
Suspect arrested after allegedly breaking into Honolulu apartment, groping woman
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly groping a woman while she slept at the Island West Apartments in Honolulu, early Friday morning. Residents of the building tell KITV4 they are shaken up over this latest crime in their neighborhood.
