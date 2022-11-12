Read full article on original website
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has won election to a second term representing Nevada, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party's control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
2022 Nevada Senate race between Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt tightens
Nevada's Senate race remains tight, with Republican Adam Laxalt clinging to a small lead of under 1,000 votes over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Saturday morning, but a statement he released suggested he has some expectation she will surpass him. "Here is where we are — we are up...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cortez Masto holds razor thin lead over Laxalt in Nevada U.S. Senate race
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto just barely led in Nevada’s high-profile Senate race in partial results released after polls closed Tuesday. With roughly 62% of votes in, Cortez Masto received 51.1% of the vote as of 11:20 p.m., according to CNN. Her...
Arizona likely sends two new GOP congressmen to Washington, Democrats could unseat another
(The Center Square) – Despite hundreds of thousands of votes yet to be tabulated, poll watchers had seen enough to predict two new Republican U.S. House members, but another GOP incumbent is on the ropes. On Friday morning, incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran conceded to challenger Eli Crane...
Laxalt says ‘victory window’ has narrowed in Nevada Senate race as count continues
Adam Laxalt, the Republican candidate for Senate in Nevada, said on Saturday that his “victory window” has narrowed as recent ballot releases have continued to break in favor of incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D). Laxalt is leading by just over 850 votes as of Saturday morning, after...
3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran defeated
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent in Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, has been defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican. Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election. Crane banked on redistricting making it easy to knock off O’Halleran. Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area. O’Halleran leaned on his moderate voting record, name ID and consistent work across the district that includes the Navajo Nation to hold onto the seat.
GOP eyes Arizona U.S. House seats in bid to flip control
PHOENIX (AP) — The partisan makeup of Arizona's U.S. House delegation and control of Congress itself are up for grabs Tuesday, with Republicans hoping to shift the state's 5-4 Democratic tilt by picking up two and possibly three seats. Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census gave the GOP candidates...
NBC San Diego
Mark Kelly Wins Arizona Senate Race, Bringing Democrats One Seat Away From Majority, NBC News Projects
Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona will hold on to his U.S. Senate seat, defeating Blake Masters, who was backed by former President Donald Trump in the key swing state. Kelly raised and spent vastly more than venture capitalist Masters, according to data compiled by the Federal Election Commission. The incumbent...
Texas governor calls for investigation into Houston-area elections
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday called for an investigation into “widespread problems” in Houston-area elections during the midterms. “The allegations of election improprieties in our state’s largest county may result from anything ranging from malfeasance to blatant criminal conduct. Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Integrity in the election process is essential. To achieve that standard, a thorough investigation is warranted,” Abbott said in a statement.
Arizona, Nevada races still undecided as control of Congress hangs in the balance
(WASHINGTON, DC.) — CBS News reports that three days after Tuesday’s midterm elections, control of both houses of Congress are still up in the air. The Senate is a toss-up, while the House of Representatives seems to lean Republican. Four separate Senate contests are still undecided. Nevada, Arizona,...
KITV.com
'I'm not looking for conflict': Biden discusses three-hour meeting with Xi
President Joe Biden held a three-hour talk Monday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, their first in-person encounter since Biden took office and an opportunity that both sides appeared to hope would lead to an improvement in rapidly deteriorating relations. Emerging afterward, Biden told reporters he was "open and candid"...
Race for the Senate: Where Nevada, Arizona Stand in Latest Ballot Drop
Democratic Senate candidates made crucial gains in two battleground states after the latest ballot drops in Nevada and Arizona. Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto gained 8,716 new votes Thursday night, according to CNN, closing the gap between the Democrat and her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt. The largest batch of votes...
Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold
President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers was handed another legal loss Monday.
Kelly beats Trump-backed Masters in Arizona Senate race
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will hold onto his seat after beating Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Kelly's win brings a sigh of relief to Democrats after days without final Senate race results and comes as a blow for Republicans in their quest to regain Senate control.
Nation waits on Nevada with Senate control on the line
The state's too-close-to-call Senate contest could be decided Saturday.
Democrat Mark Kelly wins Arizona Senate race. The Republican party of McCain could've won.
After Mark Kelly's reelection to Senate, Republicans ought ask themselves what went wrong in Arizona. The answer has nothing to do with vote counting.
The Hill’s Morning Report — All eyes on Georgia, Nevada and Arizona
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. Three days after the midterm elections, control has yet to be determined in both the House and the Senate and while the upper chamber remains a toss-up, Republicans hold a slight edge to win the House.
