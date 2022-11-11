ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick recap: Buffaloes can’t keep up with USC

By Tony Cosolo
 4 days ago

The Colorado Buffaloes were able to hold USC down for a quarter as they outgained USC 68-8 in the first quarter and held a baseball-esque 3-2 lead.

From the start of the second quarter on though, it was all Trojans. Southern Cal rolled up 531 total yards of offense en route to a 55-17 win over the Buffs. Caleb Williams shook off early missteps and torched the Buffaloes’ defense for five total touchdowns.

Alex Fontenot was a bright spot for the offense, as he cracked the 100-yard mark on 20 carries while adding a touchdown. That rushing score had CU within two scores at 26-10, but USC quickly scored twice to take control of the game. USC’s defense continued its dominant play by adding another three sacks and forcing the Buffaloes’ offense into two turnovers.

Colorado has an extra day this week to prepare for its next opponent, an away game against the Washington Huskies.

