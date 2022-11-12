Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luka Doncić sinks clutch three-pointer to help Mavericks beat the Clippers 103-101 in dramatic fashion
Luka Doncić scored 35 points, including a clutch three-pointer with less than 30 seconds remaining, to give the Dallas Mavericks a 103-101 win over the LA Clippers despite blowing a 25-point lead. The Slovenian star was so hyped up after dropping the game-winning bucket that he accidentally celebrated by...
Banton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Dalano Banton scored 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Detroit Pistons 115-111. O.G. Anunoby added 19 points and seven rebounds for Toronto, which played without Fred VanVleet (non-COVID illness), Pascal Siakam (abdominal strain) and Gary Trent (hip). Rookie Jaden Ivey scored 21 for Detroit, which lost its fourth straight. Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points.
Texas Southern hopes to slow No. 3 Houston’s flying start
No. 3 Houston will look to continue a hot start — in which its three victories have been by an
Joc Pederson returns to Giants eager to get back to playoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Still miffed about missing the playoffs, Joc Pederson is determined to stick by the San Francisco Giants and help them return to their winning ways of 2021. The outspoken outfielder accepted a $19.65 million, one-year qualifying offer from the Giants for the 2023 season. San Francisco finished 81-81 for third place in the NL West after a franchise-best 107 wins and a division title in 2021 before losing the best-of-five NL Division Series in five games to the rival Dodgers.
‘I’m essentially starting a new life,’ says Isaac Humphries as he becomes the only openly gay man playing top-flight basketball
As he begins to discuss his sexuality, says he is able to lift 25 years of weight off his shoulders. Humphries, who plays for Melbourne United in Australia’s National Basketball League, had never previously spoken publicly about his sexuality out of fear it would negatively impact his career. But...
Packers’ Watson eager to flip script on his rookie season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson’s decision to celebrate his first career touchdown catch with a backflip may have seemed unusual considering the injuries he already has suffered this season. But who could blame him for wanting to commemorate his breakthrough performance in style? Watson had his first three career touchdown catches in the Packers’ 31-28 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He did the backflip in the end zone after the first one. He isn’t saying whether he will make that a one-time thing or a regular part of his touchdown celebrations.
