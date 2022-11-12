ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Dalano Banton scored 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Detroit Pistons 115-111. O.G. Anunoby added 19 points and seven rebounds for Toronto, which played without Fred VanVleet (non-COVID illness), Pascal Siakam (abdominal strain) and Gary Trent (hip). Rookie Jaden Ivey scored 21 for Detroit, which lost its fourth straight. Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points.
DETROIT, MI
Joc Pederson returns to Giants eager to get back to playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Still miffed about missing the playoffs, Joc Pederson is determined to stick by the San Francisco Giants and help them return to their winning ways of 2021. The outspoken outfielder accepted a $19.65 million, one-year qualifying offer from the Giants for the 2023 season. San Francisco finished 81-81 for third place in the NL West after a franchise-best 107 wins and a division title in 2021 before losing the best-of-five NL Division Series in five games to the rival Dodgers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Packers’ Watson eager to flip script on his rookie season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson’s decision to celebrate his first career touchdown catch with a backflip may have seemed unusual considering the injuries he already has suffered this season. But who could blame him for wanting to commemorate his breakthrough performance in style? Watson had his first three career touchdown catches in the Packers’ 31-28 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He did the backflip in the end zone after the first one. He isn’t saying whether he will make that a one-time thing or a regular part of his touchdown celebrations.
GREEN BAY, WI

