Idaho8.com
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome’s OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. After John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new team with 46 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, the Ducks earned only their fifth win of the season when a clearing attempt by Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi hit Strome in front of the net. Zegras and Strome executed a back-and-forth passing game that ended with Strome’s fifth goal of the season.
Idaho8.com
Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Football’s popularity among Latinos will be on display Monday night when the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers play in Mexico City. A sellout of more than 100,000 fans is expected. The game comes about 17 years after the Cardinals and 49ers played in the same stadium in 2005. It was the first NFL regular-season game played outside the U.S. The game has grown in popularity among Latinos over the past two decades. But that hasn’t necessarily translated to more Latinos at football’s highest levels.
Idaho8.com
Banton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Dalano Banton scored 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Detroit Pistons 115-111. O.G. Anunoby added 19 points and seven rebounds for Toronto, which played without Fred VanVleet (non-COVID illness), Pascal Siakam (abdominal strain) and Gary Trent (hip). Rookie Jaden Ivey scored 21 for Detroit, which lost its fourth straight. Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points.
Idaho8.com
Packers’ Watson eager to flip script on his rookie season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson’s decision to celebrate his first career touchdown catch with a backflip may have seemed unusual considering the injuries he already has suffered this season. But who could blame him for wanting to commemorate his breakthrough performance in style? Watson had his first three career touchdown catches in the Packers’ 31-28 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He did the backflip in the end zone after the first one. He isn’t saying whether he will make that a one-time thing or a regular part of his touchdown celebrations.
Idaho8.com
Riverboat Ron knocks off another unbeaten team
Ron Rivera and Washington are making a habit of shocking undefeated teams. For the second time in three seasons Rivera took a Washington team with a losing record on the road to hand an undefeated team its first loss of the season. The Commanders went to Philadelphia and handed the Eagles their first loss following an 8-0 start with a 32-21 victory Monday night. The victory came two years after Rivera lead a 4-7 Washington team to an 23-17 victory at 11-0 Pittsburgh. Only two of the other 29 teams in the Super Bowl era that started a season 8-0 or better lost their first game at home to a losing record.
Idaho8.com
Banged-up Titans turn plug-and-play into stingy defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans keep swapping bodies in and out on defense. They’ve used 24 different starters alone midway through the season. Now the Titans face another challenge Thursday night in defending four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. The way Tennessee is playing, someone will be ready. Two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard says they’re just a plug-and-play team where it’s like everyone’s held to the same standard. Backups are expected to prepare like starters and are held to the same standards. Byard says that’s why there’s no drop-off in games. The Titans rank second against the run and eighth in fewest points allowed in the NFL.
Idaho8.com
Gavrikov scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Flyers 5-4
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss. Gavrikov connected off a tic-tac-tie feed from Cole Sillinger to Yegor Chinakhov. Boone Jenner scored twice, Eric Robinson had a goal and an assist, Sean Kuraly added a goal and Gavrikov also had an assist for Columbus, which picked up points in its third straight game. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 15 shots before leaving in the second period with a leg injury, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 18 in relief. Kevin Hayes and Noah Cates each had a goal and an assist, Nick Seeler scored and Travis Konecny added a power-play goal for the Flyers.
Matt Murray Made Timely Saves, Showing Why he Might be Worth the Maple Leafs’ Bet
In his return from a month-long adductor injury, Matt Murray made the saves when his team needed it the most. The ability has been there. It’s just a matter of if he can stay healthy.
Lakers reportedly interested in Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic
Among the umpteen summer trade rumors involving Russell Westbrook was one that would’ve sent him to the Utah Jazz for sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. The Los Angeles Lakers apparently had real talks with the Jazz, who, reportedly, even made L.A. an offer that seemed pretty favorable, but the Lakers said no.
