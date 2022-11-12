Ron Rivera and Washington are making a habit of shocking undefeated teams. For the second time in three seasons Rivera took a Washington team with a losing record on the road to hand an undefeated team its first loss of the season. The Commanders went to Philadelphia and handed the Eagles their first loss following an 8-0 start with a 32-21 victory Monday night. The victory came two years after Rivera lead a 4-7 Washington team to an 23-17 victory at 11-0 Pittsburgh. Only two of the other 29 teams in the Super Bowl era that started a season 8-0 or better lost their first game at home to a losing record.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 HOURS AGO