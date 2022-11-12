ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

Prep football: Rocklin makes statement with blowout Division II win over Jesuit

By Cameron Salerno
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwmjT_0j8BzwGr00

Smash-mouth football. Good defense. Both of those translate well in the postseason.

The Rocklin High School football team used a heavy dose of its potent ground game to beat fifth-seeded Jesuit 34-13 at home in the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division II playoffs.

It started with Rocklin’s opening-drive touchdown on a 16-play drive that lasted eight minutes and 14 seconds.

“We knew the line of scrimmage was something we were both going to fight for tonight,” Rocklin coach Jason Adams said. “We had a great week of practice. Our scout team is doing such a good job for us. We were really prepared.”

Rocklin was led by running backs Mason Silva and Elias Brown. Silva had touchdown runs of 1 and 14 yards and Brown added scores from 2 and 10 yards for the fourth-seeded Thunder.

Both running backs had to wait their turn behind an experienced Rocklin team that went 12-0 before falling in the D-I section final against Folsom last season. Silva transferred in from Woodcreek for a fresh start and an opportunity to be with friends.

Silva started playing football in seventh grade for the Woodcreek Junior Timberwolves program. He started as a tight end but was moved to running back after his first season.

Both moves worked out well.

“Last year, we didn’t get a bunch of carries,” Silva said. “I came into this season ready to do my job.”

Senior quarterback Joey Roberts threw for 87 yards in the first half before Rocklin ran the ball for the majority of the second. Maverick Collins and Gavin Correia both had multiple catches and Logan Pandis added field goals of 20 and 27 yards.

Rocklin started the season with a loss to Turlock and lost Sierra Foothill League games to Del Oro and Folsom. Adams believes this is the healthiest his team has been and they’re ready to make a run.

“We had some injuries early,” Adams said. “We are about as healthy as we have been. A lot of the younger guys watched the older guys work last year. We are in a really good place.”

Rocklin led 27-0 in the fourth quarter before Jesuit scored its first points of the game on a 5-yard touchdown pass from CJ Lee to Trent Dewar. Jagger Shaddix scored a 2-yard touchdown with less than a minute left, making it 34-7.

Rocklin (8-3) will travel to Manteca to face the top-seeded Buffaloes. Manteca was moved up to the D-II bracket because of the section’s continued success rule.

“They’re supposed to have a really special player,” Adams said. “They have been winning a lot over there. We are going to have to play well.”

Three of the final four teams in the D-ll bracket are from the SFL. Granite Bay will travel to Loomis to face Del Oro on the other side of the bracket.

“It’s a very tough league,” Silva said.

Jesuit finished the season 9-3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calaveras Enterprise

Lady Bullfrogs become back-to-back D5 section champions

FOLSOM – After winning the Mother Lode League girls’ cross country championship for the first time since 2011, Bret Harte head coach Vicky Johnson mentioned just how hard it is to win a league title. Well, if winning a Mother Lode League title is difficult, it must be...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Major diesel spill shuts down Tanzanite Park in Natomas

SACRAMENTO — Crews were working to clean up a massive diesel spill at a community park in the south Natomas area Tuesday evening.The spill happened at Tanzanite Park. The park is surrounded by homes and features a pond, a dog park and even a skate parkThe Office of Spill Prevention and Response said the leak came from a generator. The generator could hold up to 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel, and approximately 3,000 gallons had gone into the pond.A cleanup crew on the scene told CBS13 that the incident was a residential spill that went out into the pong through a storm drain. Animals in the area were also said to not be doing well.At this time, it is unclear when the park will be reopened.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fight between parents in front of River City High in West Sacramento prompts lockdown

WEST SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a group of parents got into a fight in the River City High School parking lot, prompting the school to go on lockdown. School officials say the incident happened Monday in the front parking lot at the school.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but the situation prompted River City High to go on a temporary lockdown. Campus security officers and administrators responded immediately and West Sacramento police were called. In a statement, the school urged parents to contribute to a positive culture at the campus. "Parents, please remember that school safety is a shared responsibility," River City High officials stated. The school says any disciplinary action is pending a thorough investigation of the incident. 
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

44K+
Followers
736
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy